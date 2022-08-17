Read full article on original website
Midland’s DART Receives Federal Funding
Midland’s Dial A Ride Transportation (DART) service is getting a funding boost through a federal grant. The funding comes from the US Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration, which provided the service with $167,000. The funding is part of a larger $23 million package awarded to Michigan transportation organizations, like the Flint Mass Transit Authority and the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Midland Center for the Arts Receives $5 Million Contribution to Renovation Project
The Midland Center for the Arts has received the first major contribution to its $47 million capital campaign to fund the renovation of its Art and STEM Museum. The pledge comes from the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation. Dr. Ruth Alden Doan, the President and Trustee of the foundation, voiced support for the project, stating, “The Trustees of The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation are pleased to support the Center’s renovation and plans to celebrate the original architectural vision of Alden B. Dow and improve the patron experience… We are proud to embrace our community’s historic legacy of scientific discovery and innovation, which dates back to the groundbreaking work of my great-grandfather, Herbert H. Dow.”
WSGW Morning Team Show: August 19, 2022 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU….. *************************************************************. Altas Moth photo: Washington State Department of Agriculture. Mothra (from the original 1961 movie) *************************************************************. Win a Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Tigers just for Signing Up for the WSGW...
EGLE Cites Lockhart Chemical for Further Spills Into Flint River
More substances have been released into the Flint River and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) says the Lockhart Chemical Company is responsible. Lockhart admitted responsibility in June to a chemical spill into the river, which leaked thousands of gallons of an oil-like substance from a...
Fire Destroys Barn in Gladwin County
Bay County ‘s Mt. Forest Township Fire Department was dispatched to help combat a barn fire in Gladwin County just after 9:10 Thursday night. The barn was burning in the area of Neuman and Klender roads. A few minutes later, Bay County ‘s Gibson & Garfield Township Fire units were dispatched for tankers and manpower. The Bay County departments were able to clear from the barn fire in Gladwin County a little after 10:30 pm.
Public Invited to Poseyville Riverfront Restoration Kickoff Monday
A ceremonial construction kickoff event showcasing the Poseyville Riverfront Restoration project takes place Monday at 2:00 p.m. at 301 River Street in Midland. It will include project renderings available for viewing, a ceremonial groundbreaking, and remarks from members of local government and others. The public is invited. The project spans...
Tall Ship Docked in Bay City Through Sunday
Tall ship enthusiasts can get a special treat this weekend as the Nao Trinidad has docked in Bay City, along the Saginaw River. The ship arrived Thursday. It’s a replica of one of only two ships to completely sail around the world as part of the Ferdinand Magellan expedition.
Drag Racer Arrested After Nearing Speeds of 150 mph on I-475
Police in Grand Blanc Township needed an assist from a state police helicopter Wednesday night when a car driving nearly 150 miles per hour led them on a chase along I-475 and the city of Flint. Police say the driver, a 23-year-old Flint man, was drag racing a Dodge Challenger...
