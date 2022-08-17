ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Private Shipping Container Gym Pods Are Perfect For Gym-Troverts

By Elliot McGowan
A new way to gym?

The global pandemic brought about many changes to our day-to-day lives. Once lockdowns and quarantine rules began to ease around the world we were forced to expeditiously innovate and invent, finding new ways to seek a state of normalcy while maintaining safety in public spaces. One of these innovations came in the shape of private gym pods which popped up in Fulton Market.

A collection of shipping containers were turned into private gym pods featuring state-of-the-art air filtration technology and the high-intensity interval training equipment found in gyms. With the pandemic still lingering and winter ruling out outdoor exercise, the private 320-square-foot pods provided the perfect outside-the-box solution for those wanting to work out in the safety of their own individual bubble.

Located at 1000 West Carroll Avenue, the shipping containers, dubbed ‘Chicago’s first fully automated and unmanned gym’ have recently been acquired by The Gym Pod who have revamped and refined this exciting new gym experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGuxX_0hKVbHHf00
Image courtesy of The Gym Pod
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12P8RV_0hKVbHHf00
Image courtesy of The Gym Pod

Booked with the ease of a smartphone, the flexible pay-per-use model offers a potential solution for “gym-troverts” and anybody preferring to work out in their own space rather than signing up to a crowded gym. Gym Pod hopes to entice people with no membership fees and no lengthy contracts. Open 24/7 and monitored by CCTV around the clock for the customer’s safety, the pods can also be used by personal trainers who don’t wish to be tied down to exclusive contracts with gyms.

“Clients no longer have to worry about training in a crowded gym and potentially not having access to the equipment they want. There’s zero waiting time and zero distractions. We’re creating a more conducive space for trainers and their clients, and ultimately, providing the client with more value for money” says CEO Peter Lam.

“Given the privacy of our Pods, a lot of the customers we have in Singapore are self-identified ‘gym-troverts’ casuals, and ‘newbies.’ Plenty of folks absolutely want to stay active but just don’t feel comfortable stepping into crowded gyms. Uncomfortable situations in the gym, fear of feeling judged, or just wanting your own dedicated set of equipment are all common reasons that our community loves the Pods so much.”

More information can be found at thegympod.com

[Featured image courtesy of The Gym Pod]

Secret Chicago

$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Will Arrive In The South Side By Winter

Wanting to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side, a team of investors have started developing a way to do so by winter. Enter Vincennes Village, a new development intent on bringing 12 eco-friendly container homes to a plot of vacant land on Vincennes Ave. The luxury homes will be built out of train shipping containers. Each structure will be 40 feet long, and 8 feet wide, with 10-foot ceilings, covering anywhere between 1,200-1,800 square feet of space. The container homes will be two stories tall and feature anywhere from three to four bedrooms per unit.  As for who's...
CHICAGO, IL
