Read full article on original website
Related
'Superman & Lois' to Recast Main Character for Upcoming Season
Producers of Superman & Lois are looking to recast a series regular role following the exit of Jordan Elsass, who plays Jonathan Kent on The CW DC Comics series. According to a report from Deadline, Elsass, 20, did not report back to the show's filming location in Vancouver for the start of the upcoming third season.
Superman And Lois Just Lost A Major Star Ahead Of Season 3
As fans wait for Season 3 of Superman & Lois, a major star just left the series.
spoilertv.com
Superman and Lois - Season 3 - [Spoiler] Exits, Role to be Recast
Superman & Lois series regular Jordan Elsass will not be returning for the upcoming third season of the CW’s DC series. As a result, his role, Jonathan Kent, will be recast. The decision was made after Elsass did not report for duty by the deadline given to the cast to go back to work in Vancouver where Superman & Lois films.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'
A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cancel Steve Rogers for how he treated Sharon Carter
Captain America embodies all the American ideals: freedom, freedom, freedom, and throwing a big ol’ boomerang shield. But one thing fans are calling him out for his how he treated one of the important women in his life during Captain America: Civil War. In order to get Bucky to...
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Superman's boyfriend Jay Nakamura gets a superhero name, costume, and new abilities
Superman: Son of Kal-El #14 may mark the true beginning of Jay Nakamura's superhero career
Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Talks How 'Dehumanizing' CGI Acting Can Be And Whether There Are Too Many Marvel Movies And TV Shows
Mark Ruffalo discusses the difficulties acting within CGI productions and discusses the amount of films and TV shows within the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
ComicBook
Russo Brothers Joke Robert Downey Jr. Played Iron Man for a Decade "Because He Never Had to Go to Set"
Marvel Studios is known for their movie magic with their big visual effects and costumes. While it turns out that this could turn into a big job for those who do visual effects, it makes it way easier for actors to perform or to not have to appear on set. During a new video for Vanity Fair, Joe and Anthony Russo joking get at the star of their Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. The directing duo joke that since Iron Man is usually all CGI, the actor never had to show up to the set.
Washington Examiner
From woke to woker: Disney casts drag queen in new Marvel series
Drag queen Shea Couleé will reportedly star in an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ . The RuPaul's Drag Race alumnus has landed a role on the series Ironheart, which will premiere in fall 2023. The reports have not yet been confirmed, and Marvel did not respond to the Washington...
ComicBook
She-Hulk Head Writer Reveals When the Series Takes Place on the Marvel Timeline
Marvel Studios will release She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on the Disney+ streaming service this week and fans are definitely excited for the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will star Tatiana Maslany under the helm of Head Writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro. Mark Ruffalo is also set to reprise his role as Bruce Banner / Hulk and has already made an appearance during the post-credits scene for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. If you were wondering the exact timeline of when the She-Hulk series takes place, it would seem that it's "not too far" after the events of Shang-Chi. While speaking with TV Line, Gao revealed when the series takes place: "It's not, like, years later. It's a relatively short amount of time."
ComicBook
Simu Liu Fears for the Avengers After Sharing Photo of a Buffed Jonathan Majors
The sight of a buffed Jonathan Majors is striking fear in Simu Liu. Majors has a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror, the villain of 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kang is being set up as the central antagonist of Phases 4-6 of the MCU, which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige deemed the Multiverse Saga at San Diego Comic-Con. One would assume Liu's Shang-Chi will be a part of either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars, which is why he's fearing for Earth's Mightiest Heroes after sharing a photo of a shirtless Majors.
'Wednesday' teaser: Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix series
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Wednesday. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the horror comedy series Wednesday featuring Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin, You). Wednesday is based on The Addams Family character Wednesday Addams. The series follows Wednesday (Ortega) as...
Dwayne Johnson Fought To Keep ‘Black Adam’ And ‘Shazam!’ Separate
Dwayne Johnson has been trying to make DC Comic’s Black Adam into a live-action film since joining the project in 2014. Many fans have wondered what took so long for the film to be made, and Johnson recently gave insight into the film’s setbacks. According to Vanity Fair, The Rock passionately spoke about his upcoming Black Adam film and how Warner Bros. originally wanted the villain to appear in 2019’s Shazam! Johnson explained that WB wanted both characters to have origin stories in one movie, which lead to disagreements between the actor and the studio. More from VIBE.comSimone Johnson, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Daughter, Makes WWE...
digitalspy.com
The Big Bang Theory and Jurassic World star lands next lead movie role
The Big Bang Theory regular Lauren Lapkus will lead the new postpartum depression comedy Another Happy Day. It's written and directed by debutant Nora Fiffer and is already shooting (via Deadline). Loosely inspired by the filmmaker's own experiences, Another Happy Day sees Lapkus in the role of Joanna, whose newfound...
thedigitalfix.com
Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker
A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
Comments / 0