Local Spotlight: Mary's Mountain CookiesColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Welcomes a New Family MemberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
SCP Donates to One Tree Planted for Each Guest's Overnight StayMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Colorado Springs, CO
Officials joust over how to reduce Renaissance Fest traffic jamsHeather WillardLarkspur, CO
Burger Bomb Is a Rare Find at Tejon EateryColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Bennet, Hickenlooper, Polis Welcome Nearly $46 Million for Colorado Transportation Projects
Funding Comes From the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program, Created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Recently, Colorado U.S Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Colorado Governor Jared Polis welcomed $45.8 million for three Colorado projects from the U.S. Department of...
KKTV
WATCH: Republican candidate for governor of Colorado Heidi Ganahl talks TABOR refunds
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Watch the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's newest addition explore its new surroundings!
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Jenna Ellis & Tina Peters Among CO Republicans Participating in Election Fraud Conspiracy Conference
Election deniers from across the country are gathering in Missouri this weekend to attend MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s election fraud conspiracy conference. Lindell says his Moment of Truth conference will offer new evidence that the 2020 election was stolen, and also premiere a new documentary, “Selection Code,” which tells indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ version of her actions during that election, for which she now faces multiple felony charges.
New Transportation Hub Coming to Grand Junction 2025
$46 million will soon help move transportation on the Western Slope move forward.
Controversial shooting range west of Colorado Springs remains in limbo
More than a year after the U.S. Forest Service pledged to control shooting on Colorado's Front Range, concerns linger over a popular spot located between the state's biggest metro areas. The range is known as Turkey Tracks, near the Teller-Douglas county line off Colorado 67, north of Woodland Park. Under...
Landscaping scammer steals money from Fountain residents
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The City of Fountain has alerted the community of a scammer who has stolen money from residents after promising landscaping services. According to the city, community members have reported a company called Real Earth Matters (REM) Tree Service which has been contacting Fountain residents. The scammer supposedly working under REM, identifies himself […]
The city of Florence demotes police chief, appoints interim
FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Florence has appointed long-time officer Sean Humphrey as interim Chief of Police, according to several newly elected council members. Council members say, Shane Prickett, who served as Florence's Police Chief since 2019, was demoted to lieutenant. According to the city's website, Prickett has been with the department since The post The city of Florence demotes police chief, appoints interim appeared first on KRDO.
coloradonewsline.com
Elbert County clerk wants access to election system copies in Colorado secretary of state’s possession
Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder is calling on the Colorado secretary of state’s office to allow him to examine the election system hard drives he turned over to the office in May in order to make sure they are still intact. “I am still the chief custodian of all...
KRDO
CDOT to begin pavement-marking operations on nine southern Colorado highways
COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will soon begin pavement-marking operations on nine highways across southern Colorado. Crews will begin work on Aug. 21 on highways in Park, Teller, El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Custer, Pueblo, Huerfano, and Prowers Counties. CDOT said their crews along with crews...
Daily Record
Colorado’s Largest High School Holds ‘Staff Meeting’
Over 500 employees converged to be together at Colorado State University-Pueblo for their annual “GOAL Forum,” for celebration, training and kickoff to the 2022-23 school year. First came a day for fun things — Pueblo style — tubing and kayaking the Arkansas, River Walk Boat Rides, a Pueblo West sunset watch gathering and tacos and tequilas at Los Lobos, to name a few. With well over 300 hotel rooms booked, it was time to get some rest and get down to business in this three-day event thanks to the combined hospitality of Colorado State University-Pueblo and the Pueblo Convention Center.
Free farmers market this Saturday
COLORADO SPRINGS — A free farmers market will take place this Saturday, August 20 in southeast Colorado Springs. The market is made possible through grants and is put on by the Solid Rock Community Development Corporation. The weekend market runs from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mission Trace Shopping Center, located at 3175 South […]
West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews demolished several condemned houses Monday on a proposed townhome site -- just days after neighbors said several homeless people had moved in and refused to leave. KRDO NewsChannel 13 first reported two weeks ago on the plan to build 138 townhomes in the 2600 block of Wheeler Avenue, on The post West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project appeared first on KRDO.
Fremont County is still suffering from a cyberattack
Fremont County officials say the county is still suffering from a cyberattack that took place Wednesday, August 17th.
CPW Hopes To Identify Reckless Colorado Moose Poacher
The case is nearly a year old, but Colorado wildlife officials are now asking for help identifying the person who illegally killed a moose last fall in Teller County. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, a man dressed in hunter camouflage shot a moose with an arrow and left it to die. The man attempted to remove the head of the animal with a large rack and then tried to hide the carcass with branches and sticks.
Why are the Colorado skies hazy? And is that fire local?
Between rain clouds, it's likely that many Coloradans are noticing a bit of wildfire smoke in the air on Friday. This smoke isn't coming from a local wildfire, but from other states. According to the AirNow.gov fire map, smoke in Colorado appears to be traveling to the state from fires...
“Proud to be an American Soldier”: Motorcycle ride and rally honors veterans
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Saturday was the 30th annual Veterans Rally and the 35th annual POW/MIA Recognition Ride. In the afternoon, they unveiled something special for veterans as well. That morning, the roar of hundred of motorcycles on their way to Cripple Creek filled the parking lot at Woodland Park High School. “The highway that […]
Old Spaghetti Factory poised for Colorado Springs opening
The Old Spaghetti Factory bills itself as a family-friendly restaurant chain — and plenty of families in Colorado Springs made the city a perfect fit for its latest expansion. Portland, Ore.,-based Old Spaghetti Factory will open Monday at the First & Main Town Center, the sprawling shopping center east...
16 movies filmed in Colorado
You might not think of Colorado as Hollywood East, but a surprising number of movies have been filmed in the Centennial State. In the last few years alone, stars such as Kevin Bacon, Vin Diesel, Jane Fonda and Robert Redford have not just filmed in Colorado, but also the Pikes Peak region.
Colorado Springs Independent
Majority of Springs students trail state exam expectations
Newly-released 2022 Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) test results show few signs that academic achievement is rebounding, after two years of learning loss and disruption in schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All grades continue to trail 2019 achievement levels in both English language arts (ELA) and math, according...
Man accused in Colorado crime spree given two PR bonds
Some of the state’s top law enforcement officers say an alleged crime spree that spanned more than 100 miles further demonstrates a lack of consequences for criminals in the court system.
