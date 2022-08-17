Read full article on original website
Related
wxpr.org
Weeks before school starts, Northwoods schools struggle to fill open positions
Teachers, students and school administrators are all counting down the days until school starts. But this year, that’s not all they’re counting. School administrators across the Northwoods are also counting up the number of open positions that still need to be filled. A new survey from the Wisconsin...
947jackfm.com
High School Football week 1: Kimberly routs SPASH
UNDATED (WSAU) – Kimberly took the opening kickoff for a 90-yard touchdown, and routed SPASH to open up the football season, 48-13. Wausau West, tri-champions in the Valley Football Association-West a year ago, opened their campaign with a 33-13 win over Superior. In other games on Friday night:. Merrill...
onfocus.news
Sheriff’s Office to Host Softball Tournament Fundraiser
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocuS) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the 8th Annual Battle of the Badges Softball Tournament Fundraiser. With immense support from the community, 2021’s tournament enabled them to donate $20,000 to the Wisconsin Fire and EMS Memorial in Wisconsin Rapids!. “With our...
onfocus.news
Mosinee and Stratford Open Season with Rarity: Tie Game after Three Quarters Due to Weather
Marshfield – The Mosinee Indians and Stratford Tigers opened the 2022 season with a rarity in high school football: a road game for both teams, played at Marshfield due to Stratford’s stadium being under construction. The second rare event was more noteworthy, however, as a game tied at 20 after three quarters was ended due to weather, and the rare tie in high school football resulted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesotan Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath
Well, this is an interesting story with a very random twist. A man from Minnesota broke into a home in Wisconsin and all for one very ridiculous reason. It has been a weird month for crime in Wisconsin. Recently, police in Wausau captured something unexpected on camera: their capture of a wild turkey! Somehow, the wild turkey made it into an apartment on the second floor.
onfocus.news
Nekoosa falls to Black River Falls to Open Season
A look at the stats in the opening game between Nekoosa and Black River Falls showed an even matchup, but it was BRF that controlled in the scoring column, picking up a 27-8 nonconference win. The Papermakers dominated on the groun with 166 yards rushing, but it was the 201...
Los Angeles man accused in multiple Wausau-area theft schemes
A Los Angeles, Cal. man is accused of swindling multiple Wausau-area victims out of tens of thousands of dollars in an alleged “grandparent scam,” while facing similar charges in two additional Wisconsin counties. William T. Comfort, 27, is being summoned into Marathon County Circuit Court Aug. 25 to...
onfocus.news
Assumption Throttles Necedah
The Assumption Royals blasted past Necedah in the teams’ season opener, taking a 35-0 lead at halftime, when the game was called due to lightning. Assumption had rushing scores from Cade Statz(22 and 2 yards), Mason Kubis(19 yards) and Manny Schultz(7 yards.) The Royals also scored on a 34 yard pass from Jack Klatt to Ryan Shaw.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Locals among four Wisconsin finalists for the USA Mullet Championship
(WFRV) – Two kids from northeast Wisconsin are among the finalists for the USA Mullet Championship. In total, Wisconsin has four representatives total in the two divisions. There are a Kid’s and Teen Division. The Teen Division has 11 finalists, while the Kid’s Division has 25. On...
WSAW
Phillips-Medisize closing Medford plant by end of 2023
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A manufacturing plant in Medford, with 170 employees, will close down by the end of 2023. In a release, Phillips-Medisize announced after “careful consideration and analysis of its global footprint” it will end operations at the Medford plant. Production at the Medford plant will shift north to the facility in Phillips. The Phillips location has the size and capabilities to support its customers in the future.
onfocus.news
SPASH Tennis Edged by Waunakee in Opener
WAUNAKEE – 4, STEVENS POINT – 3 Singles:. No. 1 – Tatum Thielman, STEVENS POINT def. Anna Loken, WAUNAKEE, 6-3 , 6-1 No. 2 – Caroline Lee, WAUNAKEE def. Rylan Woytasik, STEVENS POINT , 6-1 , 7-5 No. 3 – Ely Liu, WAUNAKEE def. Addison Jandrain,...
947jackfm.com
Eight Candidates Apply for Wausau School Board Seat
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School Board will hold a special meeting on Monday to begin the process of filling a vacancy in their ranks. Eight people have applied for one seat. According to Clerk Cassie Peck, they are (in alphabetical order):. A. Brandon Jensen. B. Barbara Newton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
947jackfm.com
Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
onfocus.news
Medford’s Baumgartner, Northland Pines’ Lurvey Named Co-POY; Mosinee’s Lindsey COY
Baked or Fried! We also feature difference makers throughout central Wisconsin: coaches, booster club leaders, adminstration, volunteers, you name it. Send us your nominations for who you’d like us to interview HERE. We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!. Author: David Keech. David Keech is a math...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Girls Golf Preview
Key newcomers: We have several Freshman joining the team as well as one Sophomore. Conference outlook: As usual the competition in the conference should be tight with each team having the ability to compete. Keys to your success this season: The key to our season will fall onto our newcomers...
101 WIXX
Settlement Likely in Fatal School Bus Crash
WAUTOMA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A settlement is likely in a civil wrongful death lawsuit filed after a 6-year-old girl was killed at a bus stop, court records show. Maryana Kranz, 6, was killed outside her Plainfield home Feb. 10, 2020, while waiting for the bus. A pickup truck, driven by Carl Mullenix, drove on the right side of the bus, hitting Maryana and her sister. Due to Mullenix’s mental condition, the criminal charges were dropped in the case.
onfocus.news
Colby Runs over Neillsville/Granton
The Colby Hornets picked up where they left off last season, and as if they never missed a beat, steamrolled past Neillsville/Granton for a 43-8 win. Colby led 31-0 at halftime, dominating on the ground. The Hornets ran for 219 yards on 53 carries, led by Caden Healy’s 110 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns.
onfocus.news
River Falls’ Ground Game Dominates in Win over Wisconsin Rapids
River Falls and Wisconsin Rapids opened the 2022 football season in a matchup of teams with historically strong running games. River Falls proved to be too much for Rapids in the opener, picking up a 28-7 win on the strength of a powerful running game. The Red Raiders opened the...
WBAY Green Bay
Five hurt in Waupaca County crash
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt in a crash in Waupaca County Thursday evening. Just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a crash on Hillside Road east of Bridge Road in the Town of Union. A report came in that two people were trapped in...
onfocus.news
Obituary for Warren Cook
Warren L. Cook, age 86 of Wyoming, MN, formerly of Hayward and Marshfield, WI, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away from heart disease on August 12, 2022. In Minnesota, a prayer service will be held Friday, August 19, at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m., at Roberts Family Funeral Home, 555 Centennial Drive SW, Forest Lake, MN.
Comments / 0