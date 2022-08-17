A Cudahy man is on a mission to save lives from addiction and his strides could have a lasting impact on others who are also on the road to recovery. “I am doing a walk from Lambeau Field in Green Bay to Cudahy Memorial Field in Cudahy, Wisconsin,” Greg Studzinski said. It’s 123 miles over the course of five days but with an impact that can’t be numbered. “I’m a recovering addict, and it’s kind of my way to give back,” Studzinski said. “It’s my way to deal with my addiction, my mental health, and I wanted to do something impactful for not only myself, but for the community,” he said. His walk will help kick off National Recovery Month on Sept. 1. “I want people to realize that just become someone is in recovery doesn’t mean that they’re always an active addict,” Studzinski said. “They were a father before, they were sons, sisters, daughters. They were productive members of society and that’s what everyone is trying to be again.” “Before I got divorced and stuff, I owned a small business. I was pretty successful. I owned a condo. I had cars, and I lost everything,” he said. “But I’m getting it all back. Slowly. It’s one step at a time for me.” As he gets back on his feet, he’s helping others do the same. The walk is raising awareness about recovery and money for Milwaukee’s Street Angels, a mobile outreach program helping the county’s homeless population. “When you’re out on the streets making poor decisions, you get hungry. (When there’s a ) change of seasons, you need clothes. They’re always out there,” Studzinski said. “They feed you, give you clean supplies, give you showers. It wasn’t a question who I was going to do this for because of their impact on the community.” It’s an impact he’s now able to pay forward. “The neat part for me is the people who are reaching out that I don’t know that say, ‘Hey, I don’t know who you are, but I’m proud of you. My son passed away, or my son is battling this or my daughter’, and for me, that’s the most impactful thing,” Studzinski said. “The fact that people are reaching out, and they’re motivated, and they want to learn more and that’s what I’m trying to do is be that voice for some people.” Studzinski will start his walk on Sept. 1 and end on Sept. 5. People can learn more about the walk and his mission here: Packer 2 Packer 120Fundraiser by Gregory Studzinski.

