Annual bed building event set for Sept. 10 at Bane-Nelson | News
The Racine/Kenosha Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will hold its third annual Bunks Across America build and second annual BedFest Sept. 10 at Bane-Nelsen Inc., 4019 43rd St. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a non-profit dedicated to provide beds for kids who are living without a bed. Any child...
Jordan Tate sought for Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE – A man turned away from Milwaukee’s Brownstone Lounge in February responded by opening fire on innocent people. The US Marshals are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Jordan Tate. “Lack of impulse control,” explained the US marshal on the case. “He’s wanted for first-degree...
Evictions are surging in Milwaukee County
“Eviction filings are on the rise again in Milwaukee County after tapering off for a few months,” the Milwaukee Autonomous Tenants Union (MATU) warns in a statement to Wisconsin Examiner. During the first week of August, 327 evictions were filed, about 72% above average. Numbers like those haven’t been seen in Milwaukee County since last February, when winter evictions surged 81% above average. By comparison, eviction filings in Milwaukee County had been below the average from April to July, ranging from 1% to 28% below average. “MATU deplores this increase in eviction filings and is currently working with dozens of tenants to help them fight back against evictions,” the group stated.
Man to walk from Green Bay to Cudahy to raise awareness for addiction, recovery
A Cudahy man is on a mission to save lives from addiction and his strides could have a lasting impact on others who are also on the road to recovery. “I am doing a walk from Lambeau Field in Green Bay to Cudahy Memorial Field in Cudahy, Wisconsin,” Greg Studzinski said. It’s 123 miles over the course of five days but with an impact that can’t be numbered. “I’m a recovering addict, and it’s kind of my way to give back,” Studzinski said. “It’s my way to deal with my addiction, my mental health, and I wanted to do something impactful for not only myself, but for the community,” he said. His walk will help kick off National Recovery Month on Sept. 1. “I want people to realize that just become someone is in recovery doesn’t mean that they’re always an active addict,” Studzinski said. “They were a father before, they were sons, sisters, daughters. They were productive members of society and that’s what everyone is trying to be again.” “Before I got divorced and stuff, I owned a small business. I was pretty successful. I owned a condo. I had cars, and I lost everything,” he said. “But I’m getting it all back. Slowly. It’s one step at a time for me.” As he gets back on his feet, he’s helping others do the same. The walk is raising awareness about recovery and money for Milwaukee’s Street Angels, a mobile outreach program helping the county’s homeless population. “When you’re out on the streets making poor decisions, you get hungry. (When there’s a ) change of seasons, you need clothes. They’re always out there,” Studzinski said. “They feed you, give you clean supplies, give you showers. It wasn’t a question who I was going to do this for because of their impact on the community.” It’s an impact he’s now able to pay forward. “The neat part for me is the people who are reaching out that I don’t know that say, ‘Hey, I don’t know who you are, but I’m proud of you. My son passed away, or my son is battling this or my daughter’, and for me, that’s the most impactful thing,” Studzinski said. “The fact that people are reaching out, and they’re motivated, and they want to learn more and that’s what I’m trying to do is be that voice for some people.” Studzinski will start his walk on Sept. 1 and end on Sept. 5. People can learn more about the walk and his mission here: Packer 2 Packer 120Fundraiser by Gregory Studzinski.
Here is today’s weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2022 in Kenosha, WI | Weather
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today’s forecast low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today’s UV index is high. The sun’s rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Racine deputies assaulted, Milwaukee man now charged
RACINE, Wis. – A Milwaukee man is charged with more than a dozen counts after a violent arrest on the shoulder of Interstate 94 in Racine County. Hezekiah Saffold, 24, made his initial court appearance Friday, Aug. 19. His charges stem from two different traffic stops and range from endangering safety to possession of a firearm by a felon to possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.
Kenosha parole office being rebuilt, expected to return to service by year’s end | Local News
Two years after it was burned down during unrest in 2020, a new facility for the Kenosha Probation & Parole Office, 1212 60th St., is under construction and expected to open before 2023. The building will be 10,000 square feet, with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections leasing 8,500 square feet...
Kenosha police K-9 helps find evidence in Indianapolis homicide investigation
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) — A member of the Kenosha Police Department (KPD) is using her nose to get the job done. Police K-9 Iris works with Kenosha Detective Pete Deates to find evidence and solve crimes. She’s trained to detect electronic scents. “Any device that can store...
Laurie Carlberg | Obituary | The Meadville Tribune
Laurie J Carlberg 72 of Kenosha, WI, formerly Racine, WI passed away peacefully on Monday, August 15 at Brookside Care Center surrounded by her loving family. Born on December 9, 1949 in Western Springs IL, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Betty (Krieger) Fellows. They moved to Pennsylvania where she graduated from Meadville High School in 1968 and received a degree from Slippery Rock College.
James Lehman Obituary (1948 – 2022) – Racine, WI
James Robert Lehman, “Jim”, age 73, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Racine, September 25, 1948, son of the late Robert and Beatrice (Nee: Jensen) Lehman. Jim graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1966” and earned an...
Dorothy Russell-Runge Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI
May 9, 1940 – Aug 16, 2022. Dorothy “Pat” Russell-Runge (Moen), born May 9, 1940, made her way to eternal glory with family by. her side on August 16, 2022, after a short battle with cancer and longer battle with dementia. Pat was eleven years old when...
Thank You, Milwaukee County – Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper
To the residents of Milwaukee County: thank you for your trust and for your support in the August 9 Democratic primary. I am beyond honored to have earned your confidence to serve as Milwaukee County’s next Clerk of Circuit Court. Our victory is not about me: it is about...
Voters in some Wisconsin cities will weigh in on abortion ban in fall election referendums
Some Wisconsin voters will have a chance to offer their views on the state’s 1849 ban on abortions, as several cities are putting the question to an advisory referendum in this case. On Tuesday, the Racine City Council unanimously approved a resolution to put the referendum on the ballot...
Gail Minneti Obituary (1934 – 2022) – Racine, WI
Gail Arden Minneti, age 88, passed away August 7th peacefully in her pink bedroom surrounded by her loving family and beloved cats. She was a passionate lady who enjoyed art fairs, poetry, animals, books, jazz music, gardening, and bakeries. She will be remembered for her vivacious smile, unique spirit and love of family.
