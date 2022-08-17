Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retiring?
No one can wrestle forever, and former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James recently got the wrestling world talking when she posted the following tweet saying that she feels she’s done with wrestling:. The tweet got quite the reaction from fans as they made it clear that they don’t...
wrestlingrumors.net
It keeps Going: WWE Releases More Wrestlers, Total Now At Twenty Today
They’re not done. There have been a lot of stories taking place in WWE this year and that was the case again this week. The big story this week was the announcement that NXT UK would be replaced with NXT Europe starting next year. As a result, several NXT UK names have been let go from the company. It turns out that there are even more names gone than previously known.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Fuels Rumors of a Return to the Ring
There have been rumors about a former WWE NXT Champion making a comeback to the ring for months, and those rumors have mainly focused on AEW or a potential return to WWE. Whatever Johnny Gargano is going through, his most recent social media post appears to indicate that he is prepared to make a comeback. Even though anything is possible and he could make his AEW debut, most indications point to him returning to WWE and possibly joining the main roster.
wrestlinginc.com
Bron Breakker Seems To Confirm He Is In Relationship With Top Female WWE NXT Star
Bron Breakker appears to have more invested in "NXT" than just being the brand's champion. Breakker recently shared a photo on Instagram with him and fellow "NXT" star Cora Jade posing closely together side-by-side. The only context that Breakker offered was a "W" in the caption, likely meaning he feels he is winning and is in a relationship with Jade. Jade seemed to confirm the relationship by putting a heart emoji in the comments. Fellow colleagues celebrated the news as AEW's Anna Jay shared a heart emoji and WWE's Otis added "Ohhh YEAAA, drop down, duck the line baby."
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Returns on WWE SmackDown
If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed the apparent return of another former WWE star. Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured a “Viking Funeral” segment. The purpose of the segment was to make the point that The Viking Raiders are moving on because Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who were brutally attacked by Erik and Ivar, are now yesterday’s news.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Told Vince McMahon And Triple H To Stop Booking Him In Matches
WWE has been home to some iconic tag teams over the years and in 2014 the New Age Outlaws got back into the title picture when they won the WWE Tag Team Titles. They held the belts for a short run before dropping them to The Usos, and Road Dogg recently revealed on The Wrestling Outlaws that he asked Triple H and Vince McMahon to stop booking him after he and Billy Gunn dropped the belts.
411mania.com
Bron Breakker Shares Photo Posing With Fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade
– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker shared a photo on his Instagram account yesterday, possibly hinting at a relationship between himself and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. While he didn’t outright confirm the two are in a relationship now, he simply wrote “W” in the caption for “Win” or “Winning.”
PWMania
Former WWE & WCW Referee Nick Patrick To Ref One Final Match
Former WWE & WCW referee Nick Patrick (aka Joe Hamilton Jr) has announced that he will be reffing his final match. In a post on his Facebook page, he said “This is the last I quit match I officiated. The next one will be with my own promotion, and will be my last match as a ref.”
wrestlingrumors.net
Back Off: WWE Stars Erupt In Heated Exchange Involving AEW Star
Things got serious. Wrestlers are interesting cases as you don’t know what you might get from them at any given point. Sometimes they are going to get along just fine while other times they will go off, just like any regular person. At the same time though, there is always the chance that something they are saying is part of a storyline, which might have been what happened with a recent heated exchange.
stillrealtous.com
Five NXT Stars Released
Today WWE announced that the NXT UK brand will be going on hiatus as the company is set to launch NXT Europe in 2023. It appears that the company will be parting ways with some talent as the transition is made. So far Flash Morgan Webster, Wild Boar, Jack Starz,...
PWMania
Spoiler: Unannounced WWE Star Backstage at SmackDown
Tonight, SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. Bayley is backstage at tonight’s SmackDown in Montreal. She may somehow become involved with the competitors in tonight’s Women’s Tag Team Tournament match, although we don’t...
PWMania
WWE Submits an Interesting New Name to Trademark
The name “Damage CTRL” has been trademarked by WWE. On Tuesday, August 16, according to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE submitted a trademark application for “Damage CTRL.”. The trademark will be used for general pro wrestling and sports entertainment use, according to the...
wrestlingrumors.net
They Have A Point: AEW Stars Vent Frustration Over Recent Match
It’s hard to blame them. Television time, especially in AEW, is one of the most important thing to any wrestler, as their careers can grow or collapse without it. If a wrestler is never making it to television, it can be hard to make an impact with the audience. At the same time, if a wrestler is not well used during their time on television, things can get even worse for them again. That might have been the situationt his week and now the wrestlers are letting it be known.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Promoted to WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative
Shawn Michaels has been promoted in WWE. Following his retirement in 2010 after losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26, “HBK” spent time away from wrestling to spend time with his family and do other things, while making appearances on WWE television on occasion. Michaels began assisting at...
stillrealtous.com
Two AEW Stars Reportedly Sign Contract Extensions
Throughout the year AEW has been reshuffling the deck when it comes to the roster by signing new stars and letting contacts expire, but it looks like at least two names will be sticking with the company moving forward. Fightful Select reports that 2point0 have signed contract extensions with All...
wrestlingrumors.net
REVIEW: Impact Wrestling Emergence 2022: They Got Me
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
wrestlinginc.com
Gable Steveson Training With Former WWE Superstar
It has been almost a year since WWE announced the signing of Gable Steveson back in September, 2021, and while he was officially drafted and has made several appearances on camera – including a segment at WWE WrestleMania 38, the Olympic Gold medalist has yet to officially make his in-ring debut.
PWMania
WWE’s Strategy for Big Premium Live Events Changing
Cities have been bidding for the right to host WWE WrestleMania for years, much like the NFL does with the Super Bowl every year. When these types of events take place, the local economy benefits greatly. WWE’s first major premium live event in the United Kingdom in over three decades,...
PWMania
Daniel Garcia Addresses His Match Against Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite
Daniel Garcia issued a statement on Twitter regarding his two-out-of-three falls match against Bryan Danielson on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. “My match on Wednesday was the kind of match that I always dreamt of having when I was a kid. I hope there’s a kid somewhere that watched it and wants to have one like that. And maybe it’s pretentious, but if they don’t have wrestling aspirations I hope they can apply lessons form the match into other avenues of their life.”
