FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX Carolina
Four injured during overnight shooting in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured four people near Grove Street overnight. Officers said they responded to the scene just after 2:00 a.m. to investigate reported gunshots. When officers arrived, they discovered that found people had been shot. According to officers, three of the victims are in stable condition, and one is still being treated.
my40.tv
3 of 4 injured in downtown Asheville shooting out of the hospital
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three of the four people injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Asheville have been released from the hospital, police say. Police say they received a call about a gun discharge just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Grove Street. They say four people...
WLOS.com
Wanted: Police identify, search for woman accused of breaking into B.B. Barnes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department on Friday, Aug. 19 identified the person accused of breaking into B.B. Barnes on Sweeten Creek Road in May. Carmen Opal Rumfelt, 36, has open warrants for Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny after Breaking and Entering and Injury to Real Property, police said.
wnctimes.com
Asheville Police Arrest Total of Seven on Gun and Drug Charges
Asheville -- August 19, 2022: On Thursday afternoon, while conducting crime prevention in several Asheville locales, detectives and officers. with the Asheville Police Department made more than half a dozen arrests for possession of a firearm, possession of drugs, and theft. Arrested:. *** Nathan Paul Baker Jr (7/04/2002) Warrant: Felony...
North Carolina police investigating after 4 people shot early Saturday morning
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Four people were shot early Saturday morning in Asheville, authorities said. The Asheville Police Department said officers responded at about 2 a.m. Saturday to Grove Street and found four people who had been shot. Their conditions were not immediately available from authorities. Detectives investigating the shooting plan to update the community […]
FOX Carolina
7 arrested Thursday on gun, drug charges, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said seven people were arrested on gun, drug and larceny charges Thursday afternoon during a crime prevention investigation. The suspects were arrested in various Asheville locations, according to the department. Police said they seized a Glock 19X pistol, Springfield XD9 pistol,...
my40.tv
Seven arrested in single day on gun, drug charges in various Asheville locations
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18 while conducting crime prevention in locations across the city, Asheville Police Department arrested seven people on gun, drug and larceny charges. Many of the arrests involved the execution of warrants. Nathan Paul Baker, Jr. (7/04/2002) was given a $23,000 secured...
Standoff at Upstate fast food restaurant ends in suicide
A standoff at a fast food restaurant in Greenville has ended fatally. Deputies from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded following a traffic stop just after 2:30 PM Thursday, at the McDonalds on White Horse Road in Greenville.
WLOS.com
Woman acquitted of first-degree murder in 2021 Asheville shooting trial
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County District Attorney's office says a woman has been acquitted of first-degree murder in a 2021 shooting incident. 25-year-old Dexter Grant was shot and killed at Pisgah View Apartments on June 21, 2021. Amya Collington claimed the shooting was in self-defense. The eight-day...
Deputies locate missing woman in Henderson Co.
The missing Hendersonville woman was found safe, according to deputies.
WYFF4.com
Hendersonville police are searching for missing woman with dementia
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — (Update: Officials say Warner has been located and is safe.) Hendersonville police are searching for a woman who they say has dementia. According to the Hendersonville police, Helen Warner, 72, was last seen Thursday around 12:30 p.m. at her home on Ladies Mantle Court. She is...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies woman who shot self during traffic stop in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who shot herself during a traffic stop on Thursday. The coroner said 24-year-old Taylor Marie Brown of Southwest Covington, Georgia was found in the seat of her car with a gunshot wound to the head after the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
FOX Carolina
Silver Alert issued for missing Hendersonville woman
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. A Silver Alert has been issued for 72-year-old Helen Warner. Police said she was last seen on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. at her home on Ladies Mantle Court. They believe she is traveling in...
Man shot during fight at Upstate cellphone store
A man was shot during a fight Wednesday afternoon at a cellphone store in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Extremely potent ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Carolinas, police say
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department arrested and charged two men for possession of a drug police say is 20 times stronger than fentanyl. According to the department, on Wednesday morning the narcotics team initiated a search at a home on Sam Brady Road in the Birdtown community for suspected drug activity.
Suspect in Jefferson County toddler’s death arrested in Greene County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of two suspects wanted in connection with the death of the Jefferson County toddler was arrested in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Christopher Kyle Ray Smith, 25, was located and taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Greene County before being booked into the Jefferson County […]
FOX Carolina
Over 18 shell casing found after reported gunshots at Asheville apartments
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating reports that a gun was fired near Lee Garden Lane and Short Coxe Avenue on Monday night. Officers said they responded after the gunshots were reported at around 8:53 p.m. According to officers, no one was injured,...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after body found on side of the road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the road on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue. According to deputies, they received a call regarding a person down on the side of the road at around 4:28 p.m. on Wednesday.
Man arrested in Burke County charged with Wake County deputy’s murder, court records say
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man who was arrested after a traffic stop in Burke County has been charged with the murder of a Wake County deputy, according to court records obtained by Channel 9. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed on a dark section of Battle Bridge...
WNC man in custody after weekend shooting incident
One person is in custody and another is injured after a weekend shooting in Western North Carolina. The Asheville Police Dept. says, 29 year old Jason Edward Taylor rammed his car into another vehicle and then fired shots into the other vehicle.
