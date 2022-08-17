Few players have been hyped as much as LeBron James has been ever since he was in high school. The Chosen One was destined for greatness from the age of 15, and he shouldered all that pressure and went on to exceed everyone's expectations. Michael Jordan may still be the GOAT for most people, but many knowledgable people still consider LeBron to be the greatest or second greatest player ever.

