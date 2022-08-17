Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
UCLA's move to the Big Ten could be in jeopardy: 'All options are on the table'
USC is one of the major college football teams on the West Coast, so a shock was sent through the college football landscape when it was announced that the Trojans were leaving the Pac-12 and joining forces with the likes of Michigan and Ohio State in the Big Ten. As...
Yardbarker
Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes
Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
Yardbarker
Steelers RB Master Teague Reverts To IR After Clearing Waivers
Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after, but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract a few weeks ago, but waived him with an injury designation on Thursday.
‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Lands New Gig
In April of 2019, professional sports better and Las Vegas resident James Holzhauer took his place behind the contestant’s podium on the Jeopardy! stage for the first time. After a thrilling game against his two fellow competitors, he won!. The next night, he won again. And again. And again....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Recent photo of former WWE star Sable with her husband Brock Lesnar
Most pro wrestling fans haven't seen Sable (Rena Lesnar) since she left WWE in early 2004. She's kept a low profile since then and hasn't done anything in pro wrestling since leaving the business. Sable has made some public appearances but they are few and far between. She was seen...
WWE・
Yardbarker
Bronny Is Reportedly The Only Reason Why LeBron James Would Leave The Lakers: "He Is Known To Be The Patriarch Of A Family That Is Exceedingly Comfortable And Content In Southern California."
When LeBron James inked that massive 2-year extension, Lakers fans knew that they'd get to enjoy his services for at least a little while longer. Still, it has some wondering what might come next for him after those two years are up. While there are plenty of teams with a...
Yardbarker
Columnist uses Guardians' success to blast Pirates
The Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates are two smaller-market MLB teams going in different directions this summer. As of Thursday afternoon, the 63-55 Guardians sat atop the American League Central standings and held a one-game lead over the second-place Minnesota Twins and a two-game advantage over the Chicago White Sox. The Pirates, meanwhile, began the day at 45-72, in the basement of the National League Central standings, and in headlines for comments that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley made during a broadcast earlier this week.
Report: Jazz have received offers for Donovan Mitchell from 'outside New York' they like 'a lot'
Joining the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Russell Westbrook, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is another NBA star with an uncertain future as the 2022-23 season nears. The Jazz are reportedly comfortable keeping Mitchell into the season and beyond. Though, the 25-year-old is still likely to be headed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Nick Friedell Drops Truth Bomb On Kyrie Irving And The Nets: "The Team And Organization, They Don't Trust Him. And That Trust Has Eroded Over Time."
After a chaotic season and a highly uncertain summer, Kyrie Irving has reportedly made peace with returning to play for the Nets this campaign. As his teammate, and co-star, Kevin Durant angles to force himself someplace else, Irving is prepping for training camp with Ben Simmons and company. Still, just...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Discuss Which Player Will Follow LeBron James As The Face Of The League: "Steph Ain't The Face Already Beside LeBron?"
Few players have been hyped as much as LeBron James has been ever since he was in high school. The Chosen One was destined for greatness from the age of 15, and he shouldered all that pressure and went on to exceed everyone's expectations. Michael Jordan may still be the GOAT for most people, but many knowledgable people still consider LeBron to be the greatest or second greatest player ever.
NBA・
Comments / 0