Jon Jones hints that he will be returning to action at UFC 282: “My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight”

Former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones is teasing that his return to the Octagon will take place at UFC 282 on December 10 in Las Vegas. Jones (26-1 MMA) has not competed since successfully defending the light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February of 2020.
Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on: “We found emails from managers to the UFC brass saying their fighters will actually take LESS money than offered”

Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on. The 50 year old former UFC fighter, Quarry, has responded to recent comments Luke Rockhold made on fighter pay in the organization. It was Luke Rockhold who stated, when talking about fighter...
Twitter reacts to Leon Edwards' insane head-kick KO of Kamaru Usman to win title at UFC 278

Leon Edwards stopped Kamaru Usman from making history on Saturday when he claimed the welterweight title in the UFC 278 main event. Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) prevented Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) from tying Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive octagon victories when he earned a fifth-round knockout victory to win the 170-pound belt in the headlining bout at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
Heck of a Morning: Will Luke Rockhold get title shot with UFC 278 win?

Despite being out of action for three years and being on a losing streak heading into UFC 278, could Luke Rockhold find his way into a middleweight title fight with an impressive win against Paulo Costa?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses...
Fight fans react after Carla Esparza books first title defense opposite Weili Zhang: “Well, that reign didn’t last long”

Fight fans have reacted to the news that Carla Esparza will defend the UFC strawweight championship against Weili Zhang. Ever since her controversial win over Rose Namajunas earlier this year, fans have been wondering what the next step is going to be for Carla Esparza. The veteran, who was the first ever champion in the weight class, is a legend in the strawweight division and is now a two-time champ as a result of her second triumph against ‘Thug Rose’.
UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 Results & Highlights

UFC 278 takes place tonight from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event will see Kamaru Usman attempt a sixth defense of his welterweight title in a rematch with Leon Edwards. While the co-main event will feature a middleweight grudge match between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold.
Jose Aldo confident Merab Dvalishvili ‘won’t even come close’ to a takedown at UFC 278

Jose Aldo is feeling good entering his bantamweight clash with Merab Dvalishvili later tonight (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. In fact, the former UFC featherweight champion believes he’ll completely stifle the powerful wrestling and takedowns of the Georgian fighter.
