Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Pho Saigon Noodle House RestaurantS. F. MoriMurray, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
MMAmania.com
‘You scared me!’ Watch Dana White panic as Paulo Costa rushes Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 presser
I think by now we’ve established the fact that former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold doesn’t give a rat’s ass about promotion president Dana White or the way UFC runs its global fight business. Need proof? Get a load of this. LIVE! Watch UFC 278 PPV On ESPN+...
Jon Jones hints that he will be returning to action at UFC 282: “My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight”
Former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones is teasing that his return to the Octagon will take place at UFC 282 on December 10 in Las Vegas. Jones (26-1 MMA) has not competed since successfully defending the light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February of 2020.
Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on: “We found emails from managers to the UFC brass saying their fighters will actually take LESS money than offered”
Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on. The 50 year old former UFC fighter, Quarry, has responded to recent comments Luke Rockhold made on fighter pay in the organization. It was Luke Rockhold who stated, when talking about fighter...
Twitter reacts to Leon Edwards' insane head-kick KO of Kamaru Usman to win title at UFC 278
Leon Edwards stopped Kamaru Usman from making history on Saturday when he claimed the welterweight title in the UFC 278 main event. Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) prevented Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) from tying Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive octagon victories when he earned a fifth-round knockout victory to win the 170-pound belt in the headlining bout at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jorge Masvidal shares his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2: “I don’t think he stops him or nothing, I just think he wins”
Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal has shared his prediction for tomorrow night’s Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight. Usman (20-1 MMA) and Edwards (19-3 MMA) will collide for a second time tomorrow evening at UFC 278, this go around with the welterweight championship on the line. The pair...
MMAmania.com
UFC 278: Luke Rockhold makes startling admission about Paulo Costa — ‘He scares me’
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold does not have anything nice to say about Brazilian bruiser Paulo Costa ahead of their UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event on Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022), which takes place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. But he does understand “The Eraser”...
UFC 278: Paulo Costa victory sends Luke Rockhold into retirement (Video)
UFC 278: Paulo Costa defeated Luke Rockhold, who retired afterward. Paulo Costa defeated Luke Rockhold via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27), at UFC 278 on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, live from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, UT. “It was a war. It was a very good fight. He...
UFC 281 adds Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez to lineup
A strawweight matchup is the latest addition to UFC 281. Karolina Kowalkiewicz(13-7 MMA, 6-7 UFC) faces Silvana Gomez Juarez (11-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Both fighters confirmed the matchup on social media after an initial report by ESPN Deportes. Kowalkiewicz snapped...
RELATED PEOPLE
Video: Is Marlon Vera a legitimate UFC bantamweight title contender after his Dominick Cruz KO?
Marlon Vera picked up his signature win this past Saturday at UFC on ESPN 41. Vera was in a highly competitive fight with former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the main event in front of Cruz’s home fans in San Diego. In fact, Cruz was up 2-1 on the scorecards heading into the fourth round.
MMA Fighting
Paige VanZant responds to BKFC fight cancellation: ‘I did not pull out of this fight’
Paige VanZant was ready to fight. The UFC veteran turned bare-knuckle fighter was in South Dakota with her husband Austin Vanderford, who was just days away from competing at Bellator 284, when she got the call that BKFC was pulling her fight with Charisa Sigala from the card on Saturday in London.
UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 live-streaming watch-along with MMA Junkie Radio
UFC 278 takes place Saturday with a highly anticipated rematch topping the card, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live streaming watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Will Luke Rockhold get title shot with UFC 278 win?
Despite being out of action for three years and being on a losing streak heading into UFC 278, could Luke Rockhold find his way into a middleweight title fight with an impressive win against Paulo Costa?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UFC President Dana White responds to Luke Rockhold’s title talk: “I mean, this is normal Rockhold babble”
UFC President, Dana White, is responding to Luke Rockhold’s title talk. It will be this coming Saturday, August 20th, that Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will meet Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) at UFC 278 in the co-main middleweight event. Rockhold, 37, has not entered the Octagon in 3 years and...
Fight fans react after Carla Esparza books first title defense opposite Weili Zhang: “Well, that reign didn’t last long”
Fight fans have reacted to the news that Carla Esparza will defend the UFC strawweight championship against Weili Zhang. Ever since her controversial win over Rose Namajunas earlier this year, fans have been wondering what the next step is going to be for Carla Esparza. The veteran, who was the first ever champion in the weight class, is a legend in the strawweight division and is now a two-time champ as a result of her second triumph against ‘Thug Rose’.
mmanews.com
UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 Results & Highlights
UFC 278 takes place tonight from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event will see Kamaru Usman attempt a sixth defense of his welterweight title in a rematch with Leon Edwards. While the co-main event will feature a middleweight grudge match between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold.
MMAmania.com
Jose Aldo confident Merab Dvalishvili ‘won’t even come close’ to a takedown at UFC 278
Jose Aldo is feeling good entering his bantamweight clash with Merab Dvalishvili later tonight (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. In fact, the former UFC featherweight champion believes he’ll completely stifle the powerful wrestling and takedowns of the Georgian fighter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
UFC 281 fight card: Strawweight champion Carla Esparza expected to face Zhang Weili in November
UFC women's strawweight champion Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili is being targeted for UFC 281. The promotion is on track to present two title fights for its return to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 12. Esparza confirmed plans for the fight in an Instagram post published...
UFC President Dana White: Jon Gruden blew up deal to bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Raiders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have Jon Gruden to thank for their victory in Super Bowl LV. According to UFC President Dana White, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were on their way to join the Las Vegas Raiders before the former coach "blew the deal up." While chatting during a...
Comments / 0