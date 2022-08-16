ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmington, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Farmington, IL
City
Alton, IL
Farmington, MI
Government
Alton, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Manistee, MI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Axios Chicago

Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes

👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Wadlow
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois solar farm opens downstate in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ill. - The state's newest solar farm opened Thursday in Lincoln, Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker was on hand for the dedication of the project. The Mulligan Solar Farm led to 300 construction jobs and is contributing $7 million in tax revenue for that community. The solar farm is being...
LINCOLN, IL
97ZOK

Here’s the Best Place to Eat Illinois’ Most Famous Sandwich

When I think of food in Illinois, I consider pizza, Italian beef, hot dogs, and burgers. Some of the best of each of those categories can be found within The Land of Lincoln. I've got to be honest with you here, when I saw this yesterday from Insider, an article called The Most Famous Local Sandwich From Every State, I fully thought it would be an Italian beef.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Caught on camera: Asian Carp assault on the Illinois River

ILLINOIS — Hundreds of Asian Carp, recently renamed to Copi, were caught on camera leaping out of the Illinois River in the wake of a small boat. WGN viewer Connie Stipanovich and friends were on their 2nd annual boat trip from Starved Rock Yacht Club down to Peoria last weekend when the hum of their […]
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Record#Guinness World Records#Pituitary Gland#Ringling Bros
Detroit News

Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it

Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
DETROIT, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?

The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Faygo Returns Flavor Not Seen in 15 Years to Michigan Store Shelves

As the old adage goes: you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone. That saying rang true with one of my personal Faygo flavors, Jazzin' Bluesberry. It seems I had only just discovered its jazzy, bluesberry goodness when it was pulled from store shelves nearly 15 years ago. Although the flavor never left entirely, having been available in southern states this whole time, Faygo has once again decided to grace us with this delectable and delicious fan favorite.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
News Break
Politics
Cadrene Heslop

New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents

Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
EVANSTON, IL
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wbckfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy