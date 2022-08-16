Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’Zack Love
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Stimulus money available for renters and homeowners in DetroitJake WellsDetroit, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Related
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
FBI’s Most Dangerous Cities: Michigan Has 1, Neighboring State Has 5
Just before the Pandemic, the FBI compiled evidence, and numbers showing the 65 most dangerous cities in the United States. That 2019 data has now been released, and Michigan only has ONE city on the list, while neighboring states have multiple, including one that has FIVE cities on the list!
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Professor faces charges in Pakistan; state lawmaker’s cars burn
U of I professor faces sedition charge in Pakistan. A professor at the University of Illinois faces sedition charges in Pakistan. Shahbaz Gill is a well-known politician in Pakistan but also works at the U of I College of Business. During an appearance on a Pakistani TV station, Gill reportedly encouraged troops to revolt against a military order.
Report details threat to future Illinois taxpayers posed by excessive borrowing
(The Center Square) – A report shows the state of Illinois has one of the largest debt liabilities in the country. The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, released its annual State Bonded Obligations publication, which highlights the risks posed to taxpayers by excessive borrowing. State governments borrow for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
“Humongous Bones” Found in West Michigan Were From Juvenile Mastodon 12,000 Years Ago
It's been a few days now, since construction workers found Wooly Mammoth bones (Not a dinosaur) in west Michigan, so there's been some time to process and observe the find. Now, those working to unearth the bones, and scientists are saying this is an incredible find. Ken Yonker works as...
Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes
👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois solar farm opens downstate in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Ill. - The state's newest solar farm opened Thursday in Lincoln, Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker was on hand for the dedication of the project. The Mulligan Solar Farm led to 300 construction jobs and is contributing $7 million in tax revenue for that community. The solar farm is being...
Here’s the Best Place to Eat Illinois’ Most Famous Sandwich
When I think of food in Illinois, I consider pizza, Italian beef, hot dogs, and burgers. Some of the best of each of those categories can be found within The Land of Lincoln. I've got to be honest with you here, when I saw this yesterday from Insider, an article called The Most Famous Local Sandwich From Every State, I fully thought it would be an Italian beef.
Caught on camera: Asian Carp assault on the Illinois River
ILLINOIS — Hundreds of Asian Carp, recently renamed to Copi, were caught on camera leaping out of the Illinois River in the wake of a small boat. WGN viewer Connie Stipanovich and friends were on their 2nd annual boat trip from Starved Rock Yacht Club down to Peoria last weekend when the hum of their […]
Ready to ‘Ohh and Ahh’? Detroit’s Woodward Dream Cruise is This Weekend
Photo by Seb [ P34K ] Hamel on Unsplash[/caption]I don't know why, but this year, the Woodward Dream Cruise just kind of snuck up on me. This annual event that sprouted organically in Motown has become a major event. The main day-long event this year happens on Saturday, August 20th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northern Lights Explained & Chances To View in Central Illinois
The small chance to see the northern lights or auroras will be possible the next few nights. Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lighty explains how auroras form and what the chances are that we might see them here in central Illinois.
Detroit News
Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it
Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?
The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
Faygo Returns Flavor Not Seen in 15 Years to Michigan Store Shelves
As the old adage goes: you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone. That saying rang true with one of my personal Faygo flavors, Jazzin' Bluesberry. It seems I had only just discovered its jazzy, bluesberry goodness when it was pulled from store shelves nearly 15 years ago. Although the flavor never left entirely, having been available in southern states this whole time, Faygo has once again decided to grace us with this delectable and delicious fan favorite.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents
Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
New winter forecast from NOAA says better have a snowblower, especially Ann Arbor, Detroit
NOAA issued a winter forecast yesterday. It has a very interesting precipitation pattern for this winter. Right now, let’s just look at the pure winter months of December, January and February. Later on we can go back at look at the fringe months of November, March and April. The...
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
Two Michigan Lakes Named ‘Most Polluted’ in America
In Michigan, we are all about that "lake life". We buy lakefront property, take our vacations on the lake, go fishing, swim, and enjoy a multitude of other activities, too. I mean, with a nickname like "The Great Lakes State," of course we do. This is what makes this even sadder to type...
95.3 WBCKFM
Battle Creek, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wbckfm.com
Comments / 0