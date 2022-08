RICHMOND, VA – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (13-27, 41-68) fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels 9-0 on Wednesday night at The Diamond, as the two teams split the first two games of the series. Richmond (13-27, 53-56) scored two in the first on an RBI single from Tristan Peters...

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO