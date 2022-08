Akron, Ohio -- The Youngstown State women's soccer team dropped its 2022 season opener to Akron, 1-0, on Thursday evening at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Penguins fall to 0-1 while the Zips improve to 1-0. Although Youngstown State outshot the Akron, 13-7, the Penguins managed just one shot on goal while the Zips recorded five shots on goal.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO