Columbia, SC

WCNC

SC firefighters needed amid nationwide shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A nationwide firefighter shortage continues to hit close to home. Just last year, the South Carolina State Firefighters Association (SCFA) estimates there were over 700 vacancies across the state. Some departments are making progress filling positions, including in Sumter where James Fitzwilliam found his passion, after...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

Police investigating homicide in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in Lancaster on Friday, officials said. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office said it responded to a call about a shooting victim on North Willow Lake Road near East Dunlap Street. The victim, identified as 43-year-old Jason Shannon of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Ketchup, pasta sauce face higher prices amid tomato shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. — California is the nation's largest supplier of tomatoes used in products like ketchup and pasta sauce, according to the California Tomato Growers Association, but a drought in the area is threatening their supply. "For the last three years, we have far below normal rainfall and snowpack...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
South Carolina State
WCNC

Over 2 dozen suspects charged in monthslong drug operation

LANCASTER, S.C. — More than two dozen people were arrested on drug charges after a lengthy undercover operation in Lancaster County, deputies said. Lancaster County investigators have been working on the operation for several months, resulting in the arrest of 26 people on 89 warrants, Sheriff Barry Faile announced. The drugs involved include cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and various controlled substances in pill form. Related charges some suspects are facing include resisting arrest, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and drug trafficking.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC

