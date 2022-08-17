The Growlers Defeated The Rafters In Ten Innings To Earn A Spot In The Championship Game. The Kalamazoo Growlers defeated the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 8-6 to earn a spot in the Northwoods League championship game. Vince Bianchina (Northwestern University) led the Growlers with three hits on the night and two RBI scoring twice as he reached base. Casen Taggart (Centralia College) hit a home run for his team in the top of the tenth inning to put the Growlers ahead. Taggart had two hits with two walks and three RBI. Ryan Dykstra (Oakland University) reached base three times with two hits including a double and a hit by pitch. Tyler Johnson (Alma College) earned the win on the mound throwing the last 2.2 innings with six strikeouts giving up one hit and allowed zero runs to score.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO