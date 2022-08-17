I served on the Providence police force for 16 years. In that time, I saw many bad things. I watched my beloved city slowly and steadily has become awash in guns. I watched crime in neighborhoods get more rampant and random, and I had a front-row seat to our war on drugs. Its tactics the same. Find drug addled addicts, lock them up, send them either back to the streets or to prison and stigmatize them for life; whether in their pursuit to recovery, employment, housing, credit or a seat at the family Thanksgiving table.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO