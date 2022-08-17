Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Related
independentri.com
Narragansett Town Council OKs proposal to dredge the Narrow River
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A more than $127,000 proposal to plan for the dredging of the Narrow River in Narragansett got a big boost from the Town Council on Monday. The council voted unanimously to spend the money to begin the process. Supporters say it’s long overdue and necessary in the face of accelerating climate change in order to preserve the river.
ABC6.com
North Kingstown school committee member resigns in midst of ‘fat checks’ investigation
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A member of the North Kingstown school committee announced his immediate resignation Thursday. Jake Mather was appointed by the town in council in 2019 and ran a successful election in 2020. “It has been my goal to be a voice for my community and...
SNAP for Seniors: How Rhode Island Is Making Strides Against Food Insecurity Among Elderly
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee -- joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and other elected leaders and advocates -- recently passed legislative and budget initiatives to...
ABC6.com
DEM: Rhode Island expected to announce campfire ban
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Friday that a campfire ban is likely to be announced for all state-run campgrounds. The department will ask private campgrounds to highly advise banning open fires, according to spokesman Jay Wegimont. This move is due to worsening...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
independentri.com
After 44 years of care for local children, Dr. David Chronley prepares for a new adventure: retirement.
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Dr. David Chronley, a local pediatrician for more than 44 years, has long been an outlier who has challenged care in the health system as well as colleagues in ways not always appreciated, but he survived the test of time. An independent thinker with a sometimes...
GoLocalProv
We Need to Change The Strategy to Win The War - Joe Almeida
I served on the Providence police force for 16 years. In that time, I saw many bad things. I watched my beloved city slowly and steadily has become awash in guns. I watched crime in neighborhoods get more rampant and random, and I had a front-row seat to our war on drugs. Its tactics the same. Find drug addled addicts, lock them up, send them either back to the streets or to prison and stigmatize them for life; whether in their pursuit to recovery, employment, housing, credit or a seat at the family Thanksgiving table.
GoLocalProv
Woman Fired While on Maternity Leave From RI Town Receives $800,000 Judgment 8 Years Later
One of Rhode Island’s most financially beleaguered towns has been hit with an $800,000 judgment for firing an employee who was on maternity leave. The battle between plaintiff Ashley Hahn, who was the Town Planner in the Town of West Warwick, and her former employer played out over eight years, after she went on maternity leave in 2014.
independentri.com
All hands on deck as Ferry owner looks to hire additional employees
Charlie Donadio, the president and owner of Rhode Island Fast Ferry, is making a “Mayday” call for help, but his vessels need employees, not a rescue. “We have immediate openings,” Donadio said. “We are looking for anybody with experience in boating, sailing, offshore fishing, or any type of maritime experience. This is a great opportunity for retirees, or for anybody who just likes working on the water.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
nrinow.news
Town removes 100 tons of trash, spends $76K on cleanup of Quaker Highway property in N.S.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A contractor hired by the town recently removed around 100 tons of debris from a blighted property on Quaker Highway, in a cleanup that included removal of multiple boats, tractors and more than 30 propane tanks, and cost the town $76,657, according to Building and Zoning Official Lawrence Enright.
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island Nurse Surrenders License for Submitting Falsified COVID Vaccine Card
A Rhode Island nurse has surrendered her license — due to admitting to obtaining, and submitting to her employer, a falsified COVID vaccine card. Rhode Island Department of Health records show that registered nurse Athena Fidas was working as a Nurse Care Manager at Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Group, when she presented her employer with what she said was her vaccination card — and later admitted it was fake.
Valley Breeze
History saved: renovations wrap at one of R.I.'s oldest homes
LINCOLN – Renovations are complete at one of the state’s oldest homes, and it’s ready to hit the market. The circa-1696 Valentine Whitman Jr. House is now positioned for its next 320 years, said Preserve Rhode Island Executive Director Valerie Talmage.
Valley Breeze
Macari family buying Phantom Farms, planning more of a destination
CUMBERLAND – Prolific Cumberland developer and businessman Jason Macari, responsible for the redone Berkeley Mill and the 1 Angell Road site containing the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, among others, is closing this week on the purchase of landmark Phantom Farms. Macari, who lives near the farm at 2920...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPRI
Eye on RI: Washington County Fair
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!. Washington County Fair- The Fair is RI’s largest agricultural event. Admission includes access to all daily concerts, special acts and events, the giant midway and kiddy land area (all ride tickets & games separate), agricultural events/shows, exhibits/displays, tractor and horse pulls, farm museum, and much more! At the Main Stage pine grove you can relax and enjoy some of music’s hottest acts…one of the biggest draws to the Fair is today’s Country Music Stars! Bring the entire family for five full days of FUN!
Valley Breeze
Officials looking into complaints about backyard whiffle ball tournaments
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Stephanie Bouley says she can hear shouting, screaming and other loud noises from her yard as whiffle ball games are repeatedly played next door. Last year, she and other residents along Lincoln Road expressed concern about the tournaments being held in the backyard of neighbor E. Justin Simone, and she says the games have continued.
Welcome to Seaview Terrace, the Largest Home in Rhode Island
Angi, a home services website that merged Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor, compiled a list of the largest homes in every state, and the one in Rhode Island can be found in Newport. Spanning over 43,000 square feet and sitting on seven acres of seaside land, Seaview Terrace is the...
Brown Daily Herald
DPS finds swastika carved in Barus and Holley wall
A swastika carved into a wall in Barus and Holley was reported to the Department of Public Safety on Thursday, the second incident of antisemitic graffiti on campus this summer. Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, a community member informed DPS about the carving in a wall panel, according to an...
Valley Breeze
With BVP leasing Santander, town goes another direction on B.F. Norton parking
CUMBERLAND – Last year, when an already crowded parking lot at B.F. Norton Elementary School was further impacted by reduced buses and increased parent drop-offs during the pandemic, officials reached an agreement with the owner of the nearby former Santander Bank to use some of that property’s open parking lot for free.
‘I live in the basement’: Airbnb stay turns chaotic for bachelorette party in Rhode Island
The women thought they rented out the entire home until a man from the basement tried forcing his way in.
Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard
If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard – then known as Burr Brothers Boats – was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history.
Comments / 0