Burrillville, RI

independentri.com

Narragansett Town Council OKs proposal to dredge the Narrow River

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A more than $127,000 proposal to plan for the dredging of the Narrow River in Narragansett got a big boost from the Town Council on Monday. The council voted unanimously to spend the money to begin the process. Supporters say it’s long overdue and necessary in the face of accelerating climate change in order to preserve the river.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

DEM: Rhode Island expected to announce campfire ban

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Friday that a campfire ban is likely to be announced for all state-run campgrounds. The department will ask private campgrounds to highly advise banning open fires, according to spokesman Jay Wegimont. This move is due to worsening...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
City
Burrillville, RI
Government
City
Portsmouth, RI
City
Harrisville, RI
City
North Smithfield, RI
State
Rhode Island State
GoLocalProv

We Need to Change The Strategy to Win The War - Joe Almeida

I served on the Providence police force for 16 years. In that time, I saw many bad things. I watched my beloved city slowly and steadily has become awash in guns. I watched crime in neighborhoods get more rampant and random, and I had a front-row seat to our war on drugs. Its tactics the same. Find drug addled addicts, lock them up, send them either back to the streets or to prison and stigmatize them for life; whether in their pursuit to recovery, employment, housing, credit or a seat at the family Thanksgiving table.
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

All hands on deck as Ferry owner looks to hire additional employees

Charlie Donadio, the president and owner of Rhode Island Fast Ferry, is making a “Mayday” call for help, but his vessels need employees, not a rescue. “We have immediate openings,” Donadio said. “We are looking for anybody with experience in boating, sailing, offshore fishing, or any type of maritime experience. This is a great opportunity for retirees, or for anybody who just likes working on the water.”
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island Nurse Surrenders License for Submitting Falsified COVID Vaccine Card

A Rhode Island nurse has surrendered her license — due to admitting to obtaining, and submitting to her employer, a falsified COVID vaccine card. Rhode Island Department of Health records show that registered nurse Athena Fidas was working as a Nurse Care Manager at Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Group, when she presented her employer with what she said was her vaccination card — and later admitted it was fake.
WARWICK, RI
Valley Breeze

History saved: renovations wrap at one of R.I.'s oldest homes

LINCOLN – Renovations are complete at one of the state’s oldest homes, and it’s ready to hit the market. The circa-1696 Valentine Whitman Jr. House is now positioned for its next 320 years, said Preserve Rhode Island Executive Director Valerie Talmage.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Macari family buying Phantom Farms, planning more of a destination

CUMBERLAND – Prolific Cumberland developer and businessman Jason Macari, responsible for the redone Berkeley Mill and the 1 Angell Road site containing the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, among others, is closing this week on the purchase of landmark Phantom Farms. Macari, who lives near the farm at 2920...
CUMBERLAND, RI
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WPRI

Eye on RI: Washington County Fair

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!. Washington County Fair- The Fair is RI’s largest agricultural event. Admission includes access to all daily concerts, special acts and events, the giant midway and kiddy land area (all ride tickets & games separate), agricultural events/shows, exhibits/displays, tractor and horse pulls, farm museum, and much more! At the Main Stage pine grove you can relax and enjoy some of music’s hottest acts…one of the biggest draws to the Fair is today’s Country Music Stars! Bring the entire family for five full days of FUN!
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
Valley Breeze

Officials looking into complaints about backyard whiffle ball tournaments

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Stephanie Bouley says she can hear shouting, screaming and other loud noises from her yard as whiffle ball games are repeatedly played next door. Last year, she and other residents along Lincoln Road expressed concern about the tournaments being held in the backyard of neighbor E. Justin Simone, and she says the games have continued.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Brown Daily Herald

DPS finds swastika carved in Barus and Holley wall

A swastika carved into a wall in Barus and Holley was reported to the Department of Public Safety on Thursday, the second incident of antisemitic graffiti on campus this summer. Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, a community member informed DPS about the carving in a wall panel, according to an...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard

If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard – then known as Burr Brothers Boats – was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history.
MATTAPOISETT, MA

