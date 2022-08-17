ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

NC State’s 2023 Football Recruiting Class Ranks 38th After Concepcion Commitment

As a result, they moved up 1 spot, from 39th to 38th according to ON3, from 55th to 49th according to Rivals, and from 53rd to 49th according to 247Sports. Currently, the Wolfpack have the 6th ranked class according to ON3, and the 11th ranked class in the ACC according to 247Sports and Rivals. What throws off these rankings is the fact NC State only has 12 commitments. For comparison, Clemson, who has the #1 ranked class in the ACC has 20 commitments.
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke freshmen move in, two show off rooms

This week, the Duke basketball program's official Twitter account teased the arrival of five-star freshman point guard Tyrese Proctor, the only member of the Blue Devils' seven-deep supreme 2022 recruiting class who was not in town over the summer. Well, the Aussie landed at Raleigh-Durham ...
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

ON3: NC State’s Secondary Ranks 6th in the Nation

The buzz: All five starters return from a unit that held opposing quarterbacks to a 52.5 percent completion rate last season (second nationally). Ingle isn’t that big (5 feet 10, 186 pounds), but he hits a ton. There is a lot of experience (four of the five starters are upperclassmen) and ample depth, too. (ON3)
RALEIGH, NC
tag24.com

Joshua Horton becomes the North Carolina Tar Heel's newest commit

Horton, who ranks a top-100 lineman in the country, reached the Georgia High school 6A State title game last season, in which he worked up 81 tackles, eight quarterback hurries, and three sacks. This outstanding season performance earned Region 4 AAAAAA honors. In his sophomore campaign, the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder impressed...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
goccusports.com

Men's Soccer Versus NC State Canceled

CONWAY, S.C. – Due to excessive rainfall and unplayable field conditions, the Coastal Carolina men's soccer exhibition match against NC State scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the CCU Soccer Stadium has been canceled. Coastal will return to the CCU Soccer Stadium on Thursday, Aug....
CONWAY, SC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Recruiting: The Race For Bronny

It’s been building for a while but now the whole Bronny James thing is heating up. Everyone who visits this site, or any basketball site, knows who LeBron James is. If by any chance you don’t know, his son is an outstanding high school guard, generally seen as a 4-Star prospect.
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

ACCNetwork 2022 Preseason Top 25 Players: Drake Thomas #15

The ACC Digital Network started progressively unveiling their 2022 Preseason Top 25 Football Players on August 8th, and yesterday they revealed that Junior NC State Linebacker Drake Thomas was #15. ACCDN’s 2022 Preseason Top-25 ACC Football Players. 25. Miami Offensive Tackle Zion Nelson. 24. Louisville Offensive Lineman Renato Brown.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Overhills finishes strong to take down South View

Anderson Creek, NC — For Overhills to prove that things are different this year, it needed a different result against a familiar foe. The Jaguars delivered on that in the season opener, pulling away late from visiting South View by a 36-22 score. Last season, South View won this...
SPRING LAKE, NC
wraltechwire.com

Have aching knees? Duke researchers spearhead development of gel-based cartilage solution

DURHAM – Over-the-counter pain relievers, physical therapy, steroid injections — some people have tried it all and are still dealing with knee pain. Often knee pain comes from the progressive wear and tear of cartilage known as osteoarthritis, which affects nearly one in six adults — 867 million people — worldwide. For those who want to avoid replacing the entire knee joint, there may soon be another option that could help patients get back on their feet fast, pain-free, and stay that way.
DURHAM, NC
wschronicle.com

Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022

Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina or like to travel to North Carolina often and spend your holidays there then you are in good luck because today we are talking about five amazing pizza places that you should really visit if you want to taste some delicious food. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients so there is no doubt that their food is one of a kind. If you have never been to these five amazing pizza places in North Carolina, make sure you do.
WILMINGTON, NC
nsjonline.com

NC State Fair advance tickets on sale

RALEIGH — The North Carolina State Fair returns to the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh Oct. 13 – 23, and fairgoers can save money on admission and rides by purchasing tickets online in advance. “Buying in advance can save you up to 45% off prices compared to buying when...
RALEIGH, NC
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
bestcolleges.com

Leadership Changes at UNC-Chapel Hill in Wake of Hannah-Jones Settlement

Hannah-Jones settlement encourages greater inclusion at the university, while new leadership at UNC-Chapel Hill sparks conversations about freedom of speech. New leaders have joined the graduate and journalism schools at UNC-Chapel Hill, as the terms of Nikole Hannah-Jones' settlement have been released. The Hannah-Jones settlement requires an inclusive search process,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
