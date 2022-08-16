Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora considers mandatory jail sentence for theft over $300David HeitzAurora, CO
Aurora considers allowing pet ducksDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Aurora: Say no to panhandlersDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Slumping pot sales raise stakes for Denver industry facing new tax voteMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Denver ranks No. 1 city for thrift-store shoppingMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Related
DC Oakes students are back in class with a new attitude
As schools across Colorado kick off the new school year, DC Oakes in Castle Rock has been in class now for more than a month. Its format is different than other schools.Students must be at least 16 years old and they have to make the choice to go to school there. DC Oakes is an alternative high school in Douglas County.Ninety-seven percent of the students there have been through some difficult life challenges like gangs, abusive relationships or truancy. They enter the school thirsting for change.Student Megan Malone says she knew right off that this was a place she could...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield standardized tests results a mixed bag
Broomfield schools saw mixed results in both participation and achievement on the Colorado Measures of Academic Success tests, with some schools seeing significant gains while others saw declines. The results speak to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact as well as the continued hard work of educators, leaders with Boulder Valley School...
broomfieldleader.com
Hopkins named to Early Childhood Advisory Council
Broomfield resident and Denver Public Schools Executive Director of Early Education Priscilla Hopkins was among 15 members selected to join an advisory council for Colorado’s new Department of Early Childhood, which held its first meeting on Thursday. “I’m really excited to bring all my years of educational background,” Hopkins...
drivinvibin.com
5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado
Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Banner Adds Nurse Practitioner in Windsor Clinic
Banner Health welcomes the addition of nurse practitioner Marla Arnesen, FNP, who now sees patients at Banner Health Clinic in Windsor. Arnesen serves a diverse patient population with a focus on wellness that is guided by proven practices that meet the goals set by her patients. She received her master’s...
DougCo commissioners don't want more commissioners
L-R: Douglas County commissioners George Teal, Lora Thomas and Abe Laydon. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 20, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — "The last thing Douglas County needs is more county commissioners."
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Aurora: Say no to panhandlers
(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council advanced Monday launching an educational campaign to discourage residents from giving money to panhandlers. The council discussed the proposal, brought forth by councilmembers Steve Sundberg and Angela Lawson, during its study session. The proposal still will need approval during a regular council meeting, likely next week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Littleton man found safe
The man was safely located with the help of the Denver Police Department early Saturday morning and returned to a care facility.
broomfieldleader.com
Boulder Center for Orthopedics and Spine breaks ground in Broomfield
Boulder Center for Orthopedics and Spine broke ground this week on a new facility in Broomfield that will replace its current office in Lafayette with a larger footprint and expanded services. “We’ve outgrown our Lafayette space,” CEO Catherine Higgins said. Vertex Builders are constructing the roughly 37,000-square-foot, two-story...
Unable to hire, Brighton 27J Schools seeks foreign teachers
Beleaguered by a shortage of funding and a lack of people going into the teaching profession, Brighton 27J School District is turning to foreign workers to fill open teaching positions. "It was my childhood dream to be in the US, to experience American culture to be able to teach here," said Allan de Leon, a mathematics teacher now working at Vikan Middle School. He is one of two teachers now working for the district from the Philippines. "We're the third lowest funded district in the state of Colorado in overall funding. And that has an impact on what we pay,"...
'My jaw just dropped': Colorado man billed more than $10,000 by Xcel
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A glitch in Xcel Energy's system that tracks meter readings nearly cost a man living in Northglenn more than $10,000. Alex Bradley moved to the Keystone Apartments in Northglenn on July 15. He'd only been in his two-bedroom apartment for two weeks before his first energy bill was delivered to his email.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
broomfieldleader.com
Thriving urban forests at heart of Colorado Tree Coalition
Ever wondered what kind of trees line your neighborhood street or provide shade while you’re at the park? There’s an app for that. Well, not quite an app, but a database of publicly-maintained trees in Colorado created by the Colorado Tree Coalition, the Broomfield-based nonprofit arm of the Colorado State Forest Service that supports community forestry across the state.
Fort Collins Peach Festival Coming to the Drive-In With Peachy Fun For All
Peaches are a big part of Colorado. One juicy, sweet part of Colorado. Fort Collins gets to celebrate this fruit with peach beer, peach pie, and a day of fun and music at the Peach Festival. This year's festival will be happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug....
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
5280.com
4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs
The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
Switch to native grasses will save millions of gallons of water in Littleton
At first glance of a field in Littleton, it looks like three acres of dirt. When looking a little closer, it becomes clear — there's more to the story.
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 13-19
Beers are no longer being served at El Rancho, the only closure to report this week. The iconic Evergreen spot had closed in late April when a majority of the staff quit amid disagreements between owner Paul Vincent and former manager Glen Fountain. Vincent reopened in what he called "taproom mode" in July, but messy accusations about money mismanagement and unpaid wages ultimately led to the building being put up for sale in early August.
Guns in schools: What firearms were found on students?
Police recovered dozens of handguns from multiple school campuses in recent years with the help of alert teachers, security staff, administrators, and other students, according to open records requests filed by the Problem Solvers.
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 19-21, 2022
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
Comments / 0