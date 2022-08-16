ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

DC Oakes students are back in class with a new attitude

As schools across Colorado kick off the new school year, DC Oakes in Castle Rock has been in class now for more than a month. Its format is different than other schools.Students must be at least 16 years old and they have to make the choice to go to school there. DC Oakes is an alternative high school in Douglas County.Ninety-seven percent of the students there have been through some difficult life challenges like gangs, abusive relationships or truancy. They enter the school thirsting for change.Student Megan Malone says she knew right off that this was a place she could...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield standardized tests results a mixed bag

Broomfield schools saw mixed results in both participation and achievement on the Colorado Measures of Academic Success tests, with some schools seeing significant gains while others saw declines. The results speak to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact as well as the continued hard work of educators, leaders with Boulder Valley School...
BROOMFIELD, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Hopkins named to Early Childhood Advisory Council

Broomfield resident and Denver Public Schools Executive Director of Early Education Priscilla Hopkins was among 15 members selected to join an advisory council for Colorado’s new Department of Early Childhood, which held its first meeting on Thursday. “I’m really excited to bring all my years of educational background,” Hopkins...
drivinvibin.com

5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado

Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder County, CO
Education
County
Boulder County, CO
Broomfield, CO
Health
County
Broomfield, CO
Boulder, CO
Education
Boulder County, CO
Health
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
Broomfield, CO
Education
Boulder, CO
Health
City
Broomfield, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Health
northfortynews

Banner Adds Nurse Practitioner in Windsor Clinic

Banner Health welcomes the addition of nurse practitioner Marla Arnesen, FNP, who now sees patients at Banner Health Clinic in Windsor. Arnesen serves a diverse patient population with a focus on wellness that is guided by proven practices that meet the goals set by her patients. She received her master’s...
WINDSOR, CO
99.9 The Point

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Aurora: Say no to panhandlers

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council advanced Monday launching an educational campaign to discourage residents from giving money to panhandlers. The council discussed the proposal, brought forth by councilmembers Steve Sundberg and Angela Lawson, during its study session. The proposal still will need approval during a regular council meeting, likely next week.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Bvsd Health Services#Community Levels#Adams 12
broomfieldleader.com

Boulder Center for Orthopedics and Spine breaks ground in Broomfield

Boulder Center for Orthopedics and Spine broke ground this week on a new facility in Broomfield that will replace its current office in Lafayette with a larger footprint and expanded services. “We’ve outgrown our Lafayette space,” CEO Catherine Higgins said. Vertex Builders are constructing the roughly 37,000-square-foot, two-story...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Unable to hire, Brighton 27J Schools seeks foreign teachers

Beleaguered by a shortage of funding and a lack of people going into the teaching profession, Brighton 27J School District is turning to foreign workers to fill open teaching positions. "It was my childhood dream to be in the US, to experience American culture to be able to teach here," said Allan de Leon, a mathematics teacher now working at Vikan Middle School. He is one of two teachers now working for the district from the Philippines. "We're the third lowest funded district in the state of Colorado in overall funding. And that has an impact on what we pay,"...
BRIGHTON, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
broomfieldleader.com

Thriving urban forests at heart of Colorado Tree Coalition

Ever wondered what kind of trees line your neighborhood street or provide shade while you’re at the park? There’s an app for that. Well, not quite an app, but a database of publicly-maintained trees in Colorado created by the Colorado Tree Coalition, the Broomfield-based nonprofit arm of the Colorado State Forest Service that supports community forestry across the state.
BROOMFIELD, CO
5280.com

4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs

The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 13-19

Beers are no longer being served at El Rancho, the only closure to report this week. The iconic Evergreen spot had closed in late April when a majority of the staff quit amid disagreements between owner Paul Vincent and former manager Glen Fountain. Vincent reopened in what he called "taproom mode" in July, but messy accusations about money mismanagement and unpaid wages ultimately led to the building being put up for sale in early August.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy