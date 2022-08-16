As schools across Colorado kick off the new school year, DC Oakes in Castle Rock has been in class now for more than a month. Its format is different than other schools.Students must be at least 16 years old and they have to make the choice to go to school there. DC Oakes is an alternative high school in Douglas County.Ninety-seven percent of the students there have been through some difficult life challenges like gangs, abusive relationships or truancy. They enter the school thirsting for change.Student Megan Malone says she knew right off that this was a place she could...

