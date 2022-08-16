Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
broomfieldleader.com
Thriving urban forests at heart of Colorado Tree Coalition
Ever wondered what kind of trees line your neighborhood street or provide shade while you’re at the park? There’s an app for that. Well, not quite an app, but a database of publicly-maintained trees in Colorado created by the Colorado Tree Coalition, the Broomfield-based nonprofit arm of the Colorado State Forest Service that supports community forestry across the state.
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield Out and About: Honey Bee Day this Saturday
McWhinney’s Baseline community in Broomfield will host its first Honey Bee Day from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Checkers Square, Baseline, 16555 Shoshone Street, Broomfield 80023. Participants will learn about honey bees and other pollinators and how to protect them. A pollinator guided by the Butterfly Pavilion will be available as well as opportunities to volunteer for community science opportunities.
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield police report, Aug. 19, 2022
The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. Officers responded to a report of criminal tampering in the 13300 block of Wild Basin Way on Sunday after a...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield announces city, county clerk candidates
Broomfield officials have selected three candidates for city and county clerk: Jefferson County Chief Deputy Clerk and Recorder Val Abramovich, Broomfield Interim City and County Clerk Crystal Clemens and former Colorado election official Bill Mast. Abramovich, Clemens and Mast are contenders to replace former Clerk Erika Delaney Lew, who left...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield moves to low COVID-19 community level
Broomfield moved to a low community level on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 scale this week, which indicates fewer coronavirus cases in the city and county. Broomfield was at the CDC’s highest level just two weeks ago but was on the border based on the measurements...
broomfieldleader.com
Hopkins named to Early Childhood Advisory Council
Broomfield resident and Denver Public Schools Executive Director of Early Education Priscilla Hopkins was among 15 members selected to join an advisory council for Colorado’s new Department of Early Childhood, which held its first meeting on Thursday. “I’m really excited to bring all my years of educational background,” Hopkins...
broomfieldleader.com
Young bicyclist hit on Saturday on Lowell remains in hospital
Jake Walker, 14, remains in stable condition at Children’s Hospital after being struck by a teenager driver on Saturday while riding his bike on Lowell Boulevard. The juvenile driver was cited with careless driving resulting in severe bodily injury, according to Rachel Haslett, public information officer for the Broomfield Police Department.
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield artist weaves together art and life
Suzette Rosenthal’s love for art cannot be confined to a single material or medium. Instead, the Broomfield-based artist’s creativity weaves through fiber and paper, pencil and paint. “You just lose yourself in it. You can spend hours doing something and not even know that much time has gone...
IN THIS ARTICLE
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield High seniors ready to start year without COVID restrictions
Broomfield High School seniors Derek Duplechin and Lillia Neill kicked off their final year this week, both relieved to return to school without COVID restrictions and ready to get back to normal routines of studying and socializing. “Everybody's looking forward to making the best of senior year,” Duplechin said.
broomfieldleader.com
Aging smarter: Top tips for better brain health
