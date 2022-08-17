ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will the Braves be able to void Marcell Ozuna’s contract?

The black hole that is Marcell Ozuna grew even darker this morning, as he was arrested for driving under the influence at 4:39 AM following the Braves big win over the Mets. For a few weeks, I’ve been adamant that Marcell Ozuna wouldn’t make it through the season. From strictly a performance perspective, he just doesn’t bring anything to the team. But this arrest should be the icing on the cake.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was among the most active executives in the majors ahead of the MLB trade deadline earlier this month. Among the moves that Cashman completed, he bolstered the bullpen via the additions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino. Cashman reportedly looked to acquire now-former Los Angeles Angels closer Raisel […] The post Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency

The Chicago Cubs have their sights set on Trea Turner. The Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop is set to enter free agency next season. Before the season even starts, though, Turner has already laid out his needs for any team that wants to acquire his services. That will, of course, include Jed Hoyer’s team. Trea […] The post Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Boone has stern message for Yankees amid slump

Aaron Boone had a stern message for his New York Yankees after yet another loss. The Yankees were shut out in a 4-0 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. They have now gone 12-24 over their last 36, and their lead for first in the AL East is down to eight games.
The White Sox Chose Humor To Move Past A Blowout Loss

Thursday was not a good day on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox came up with one of the most brutal losses of the season to date. In their series finale against the Houston Astros, the pitching came up just a bit short. By the bottom...
Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James For Taking Max Contract Extension By Comparing Him To Tom Brady And Tim Duncan: "They Took A Winners Discount To Make The Team Better"

LeBron James reiterated his long-term commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a 2-year extension that will see his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. It's an expensive contract, as LeBron signed on for $96 million over the next two years, with the final year being a player option.
RUMOR: Braves to make key decision on Marcell Ozuna after DUI arrest

The Atlanta Braves have a Marcell Ozuna problem. On the field, the outfielder has struggled immensely on the plate. He has been benched multiple times for his poor performances. However, what’s even worse is Ozuna’s run-ins with the law over the last few years. He was charged last year with domestic violence, causing him to be suspended 20 games in 2021.
The Yankees may finally be done with Aaron Hicks after benching

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone did everything in his power to give outfielder Aaron Hicks an opportunity to resurrect his season despite polarizing results. Hicks started off his 2022 campaign hitting .306 with a 42.6% on base rate in the month of April, but those numbers quickly deteriorated, and he’s once again struggling considerably in August. Over 43 at-bats, Hicks is hitting .116 with a 20.8% on-base rate and a .116 slugging percentage. He’s tallied five hits in that sample size with 12 strikeouts and just one RBI.
Cardinals Players Show Off A Fresh Look For A Road Trip

After a 5-1 homestand in which they took two out of three from the Milwaukee Brewers and swept the Colorado Rockies, the St. Louis Cardinals are headed out west and will begin an eight-game road trip. Their first stop: Arizona. To celebrate going out west, the Cardinals all left Busch...
Dodgers release veteran reliever Pedro Baez

The Dodgers have released Pedro Baez, according to the right-hander’s MLB.com profile page. Baez made his return to the organization when he signed a minor league contract in May. Baez appeared in three games with the Astros before being released in late April, but didn’t return to the mound...
Report: Braves open extension talks with SS Dansby Swanson

The Braves have opened extension talks with Dansby Swanson, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. At this point, there’s nothing to indicate that talks have moved beyond the initial stages, though Heyman adds that there is “less whispered negativity” with these discussions than there was with Freddie Freeman a year ago. Swanson is represented by Excel Sports Management, who also represented Freeman until he reportedly dismissed them in June.
Alex Anthopoulos comments on potentially re-signing Dansby Swanson

The Braves just made another internal splash by inking Michael Harris to an eight-year contract extension worth at least $72 million. The deal could potentially be up to ten years if the two club options are exercised. Atlanta has its core locked up for the foreseeable future, but there is one missing piece, who will be the shortstop over the next decade?
Mike Soroka’s return, Michael Harris’ extension, NL East race, and more

The SportsTalkATL Podcast is back. This week, Chase Irle, Alex Lord, and Jake Gordon discuss a variety of Braves topics, including:. — Charlie Morton‘s impressive outing against the Mets. — Mike Soroka‘s flawless rehab start in Rome — Odds Soroka contributes this season — Michael Harris‘ contract extension —...
