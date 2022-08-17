ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDKA-A/Pittsburgh Moves Marty Griffin To Morning Co-Host, Adds Paul Zeise For Middays

With morning co-host KEVIN BATTLE among the AUDACY layoffs, News-Talk KDKA-A-W261AX/PITTSBURGH is moving midday host MARTY GRIFFIN to BATTLE's former position alongside LARRY RICHERT for "THE BIG K MORNING SHOW," starting AUGUST 29th. PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE sports columnist and Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN) evening and weekend host PAUL ZEISE will take GRIFFIN's place in middays 10a-2p (ET).
