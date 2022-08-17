Read full article on original website
Nekoosa Papermakers Football Season Preview
Coaching Staff: Head Coach Mark Tuttle, Offense Coordinator Derek Baker, Defense Coordinator Jeff Krcmar, O line Coach Jorden McGregor, Special Teams and JV coaches Bill Kaberle and Todd Boudreau. Key Returners: Jaden Hughes WR/S, Nash Krcmar QB/CB, Francisco Vega RB/LB , Jonathon Wenzel RB/LB, Sam Ward OL/LB, Mason Spice OL/DL,...
Saint Croix Central Handles Spencer/Columbus in season opener
Saint Croix Central proved to be a tough force to handle for the Spencer/Columbus Rockets, giving S/C a season-opening 53-21 loss. S/C trailed 33-7 at the halftime, as the Rockets’ lone score came on a Sullivan Melander 5 yard run. Box Score Report _ Digital Scout (1) The Rockets...
Colby Runs over Neillsville/Granton
The Colby Hornets picked up where they left off last season, and as if they never missed a beat, steamrolled past Neillsville/Granton for a 43-8 win. Colby led 31-0 at halftime, dominating on the ground. The Hornets ran for 219 yards on 53 carries, led by Caden Healy’s 110 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns.
Colby Hornets Football Season Preview
Assistant Coaches: Robbie Smazal, Logan Rosemeyer, Jimmy Flink, Jon Kleinschmidt, Henry Sanchez. Caden Healy – senior running back. played integral part on last years state championship team. Last year rushed for 696 yards and 14 touchdowns along with 305 yards receiving and 5 touchdowns. Caden is fast and explosive and can change the game in a hurry whether on offense or special teams.
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Girls Golf Preview
Key newcomers: We have several Freshman joining the team as well as one Sophomore. Conference outlook: As usual the competition in the conference should be tight with each team having the ability to compete. Keys to your success this season: The key to our season will fall onto our newcomers...
Nekoosa falls to Black River Falls to Open Season
A look at the stats in the opening game between Nekoosa and Black River Falls showed an even matchup, but it was BRF that controlled in the scoring column, picking up a 27-8 nonconference win. The Papermakers dominated on the groun with 166 yards rushing, but it was the 201...
Assumption Throttles Necedah
The Assumption Royals blasted past Necedah in the teams’ season opener, taking a 35-0 lead at halftime, when the game was called due to lightning. Assumption had rushing scores from Cade Statz(22 and 2 yards), Mason Kubis(19 yards) and Manny Schultz(7 yards.) The Royals also scored on a 34 yard pass from Jack Klatt to Ryan Shaw.
Growlers Defeat Rafters in 10 inning Thriller to Advance to NWL Championship Game
The Growlers Defeated The Rafters In Ten Innings To Earn A Spot In The Championship Game. The Kalamazoo Growlers defeated the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 8-6 to earn a spot in the Northwoods League championship game. Vince Bianchina (Northwestern University) led the Growlers with three hits on the night and two RBI scoring twice as he reached base. Casen Taggart (Centralia College) hit a home run for his team in the top of the tenth inning to put the Growlers ahead. Taggart had two hits with two walks and three RBI. Ryan Dykstra (Oakland University) reached base three times with two hits including a double and a hit by pitch. Tyler Johnson (Alma College) earned the win on the mound throwing the last 2.2 innings with six strikeouts giving up one hit and allowed zero runs to score.
Stratford Tigers Football Season Preview
Marshall Lehman D Coordinator, Greg Belter O Coordinator, Kellen Kafka, Ryan Bloom, Blake Lehman, Adam Davison, and Kris Berg. Braeden Schueller, Kash Dahl, John Seitz III, and Jackson Ormond. Defense: key returning players. John Seitz III, Jackson Ormond, and Braeden Schueller. Conference outlook. Amherst and Wittenberg are very good teams.
River Falls’ Ground Game Dominates in Win over Wisconsin Rapids
River Falls and Wisconsin Rapids opened the 2022 football season in a matchup of teams with historically strong running games. River Falls proved to be too much for Rapids in the opener, picking up a 28-7 win on the strength of a powerful running game. The Red Raiders opened the...
Marshfield Tigers Football Season Preview
Len Luedtke jr, Jon Boyle, Ben Corcoran, Brent Ritter, Matt Immerfall. Randy Hartwig, Ryan Brandt, Scott Higgins, Scott Scheuer, Brian Fravert, Jim Sadawska. QB Trevor Foemmel, WR Luke Lemoine, RB Jeff Marsh,. OL: Noah Peterson, Sebastian Grancorvitz, Andrew Marsh, Carter Cera. Defense: key returning players. LB: Reid Geiger, Ben Dietsche,...
SPASH Tennis Edged by Waunakee in Opener
WAUNAKEE – 4, STEVENS POINT – 3 Singles:. No. 1 – Tatum Thielman, STEVENS POINT def. Anna Loken, WAUNAKEE, 6-3 , 6-1 No. 2 – Caroline Lee, WAUNAKEE def. Rylan Woytasik, STEVENS POINT , 6-1 , 7-5 No. 3 – Ely Liu, WAUNAKEE def. Addison Jandrain,...
Edgar Wildcats Football Schedule
Scrimmage 08-12-22 10:00AM Multiple Teams Away vs. Multiple Teams Eau Claire Regis High School. Game 09-09-22 7:00PM Rosholt Away vs. Rosholt Rosholt.
Medford’s Baumgartner, Northland Pines’ Lurvey Named Co-POY; Mosinee’s Lindsey COY
Baked or Fried! We also feature difference makers throughout central Wisconsin: coaches, booster club leaders, adminstration, volunteers, you name it.
Sheriff’s Office to Host Softball Tournament Fundraiser
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocuS) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the 8th Annual Battle of the Badges Softball Tournament Fundraiser. With immense support from the community, 2021’s tournament enabled them to donate $20,000 to the Wisconsin Fire and EMS Memorial in Wisconsin Rapids!. “With our...
Obituary for Warren Cook
Warren L. Cook, age 86 of Wyoming, MN, formerly of Hayward and Marshfield, WI, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away from heart disease on August 12, 2022. In Minnesota, a prayer service will be held Friday, August 19, at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m., at Roberts Family Funeral Home, 555 Centennial Drive SW, Forest Lake, MN.
Obituary for David Pratt
David A. Pratt, 85, Marshfield, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Dr. Laurie Brubaker Davis, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church and Rev. Elizabeth Jacobs, pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church will officiate. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield, and grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 54. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
