Read full article on original website
Related
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
BBC
Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse
A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.・
BBC
Owami Davies: Missing nurse could be dazed and confused on trains
A nurse who vanished in south London six weeks ago could be travelling regularly by train, appearing dazed or confused, police have said. The last confirmed sighting of Owami Davies, 24, was in West Croydon on 7 July, three days after she left her home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July.
BBC
Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims
A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Medieval Cambridge monks were riddled with worms, study finds
Medieval monks "appear to have been riddled with parasites" despite having access to hand-washing facilities and latrine blocks, a study has found. The discovery was made during an analysis of adult skeletons found in excavations in Cambridge. It revealed the friars were twice as likely to suffer from parasitic worms...
BBC
House of the Dragon: TV critics give verdicts on Game of Thrones prequel
Does Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon live up to the original?. That's the question critics have tried to address in the first reviews of the hotly-anticipated new series - but the answer is somewhat inconclusive. Some, like The Guardian, declared it "a roaring success" that's "as great...
BBC
Covid-19: Security guard stole empty vaccine vials to sell on eBay
A man has been sentenced for stealing empty Covid-19 vaccine vials to sell on eBay while he worked as a security guard at three vaccination sites. Steven Flint, 34, carried out the thefts at the peak of the national vaccination rollout in January and February last year. He was caught...
Comments / 0