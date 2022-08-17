ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

Savor East Sac event returns with 10 days of food, drink deals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over the next 10 days, more than two dozen restaurants, cafes, breweries and wineries are offering unique menu items or deals to encourage customers to experience the diverse culinary offerings throughout the East Sacramento community. "A lot of our restaurants in August are slow, because a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Has downtown Sacramento become a food desert?

DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — With no single grocery store in sight, residents wonder whether downtown Sacramento will remain a food desert.There is not a single grocery store in all of downtown, stretching from the Sacramento River east to 16th street.Now Sacramento, which had declared itself the "farm to fork" Capitol, is considering new policies to attract a supermarket to open downtown. Colleen McLellan loves her apartment in downtown Sacramento. She's in the heart of the city, across the Memorial Auditorium."I live on the third floor on the corner," McLellan said. "We see all the action."One thing she and her neighbors...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KMPH.com

Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California

For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
capitalandmain.com

'What They Need Is Someone at Their Side'

Kaiser Permanente's Northern California mental health workers have been on strike since Monday, Aug. 15. Their primary issue, they say, is patient overload. A shortage of therapists means patients must wait up to two months for appointments, making it impossible to provide proper care. Kaiser says it is "bargaining...
SACRAMENTO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Michael Tubbs' EPIC vision to end poverty in California

This is an encore episode. To listen to the original podcast from Feb. 18, 2022, click here. What would California look like if we eliminated poverty? According to former Stockton mayor Michael Tubbs, that's no science fiction plot but rather a plausible version of our future. Tubbs launched a new initiative called End Poverty in California. He joins us to explain his EPIC vision and how important personal narratives are when it comes to understanding the lives of poor people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
capradio.org

Oak Park's hip-hop scene is Front & Center

Anthony Mendes, or "Mendes" to friends and colleagues, collaborates with local minority-owned businesses in Oak Park to cultivate indie art, poetry and hip-hop showcases. Front & Center is Mendes' latest project with hip-hop acts local to Sacramento, which include headlining act Nate Curry. CapRadio's Victor Martinez spoke with Mendes about the event, which takes place Friday at 6 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

SMUD Board of Directors Meets August 18

The SMUD Board of Directors is scheduled to meet Thursday, August 18 at 5:30 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion is Communications/Community Relations and Procurement and Contracts. View the agenda. The meeting can be viewed online. Join the meeting via Zoom. Visit the SMUD website. View calendar of upcoming...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Boat returned to Sacramento man days after being stolen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man has his boat back after it was stolen from a marina along the Sacramento River. Tom Hopkins said his boat was taken early Sunday morning from the marina on Garden Highway near Orchard Lane. It was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department on Tuesday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ucdavis.edu

Transfer to UC Davis Children's Hospital saves micro-preemie twins' lives

(SACRAMENTO) — Merari Barnes knew her pregnancy was high-risk. She had experienced pre-term labor in a previous pregnancy, so she knew her twins could come early. However, Barnes, who lives in Marysville in Sutter County, never imagined just how early. Nova and Nylah Barnes arrived via Caesarean section (C-section)...
DAVIS, CA
KCRA.com

Forward progress stopped on wildfire burning in Nevada County, evacuations lifted

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has stopped on a wildfire that burned in Nevada County on Saturday and mandatory evacuation orders are now lifted, authorities said. The Pleasant Fire is burning in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, which is about 7 miles west of Nevada City. The fire is holding at 47 acres, according to the state fire agency, Cal Fire. It is 10% contained.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

