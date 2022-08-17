Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Ready to go bananas? 11th annual Banana Festival begins this weekend in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Celebrating the diversity of island culture, the 11th annual Banana Festival will kick off this weekend at William Land Park in Sacramento. Organizers say attendees can expect live bands, performances on three stages, art displays, multicultural food vendors, beer and wine gardens and over 150 vendors.
KCRA.com
Savor East Sac event returns with 10 days of food, drink deals
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over the next 10 days, more than two dozen restaurants, cafes, breweries and wineries are offering unique menu items or deals to encourage customers to experience the diverse culinary offerings throughout the East Sacramento community. "A lot of our restaurants in August are slow, because a...
Has downtown Sacramento become a food desert?
DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — With no single grocery store in sight, residents wonder whether downtown Sacramento will remain a food desert.There is not a single grocery store in all of downtown, stretching from the Sacramento River east to 16th street.Now Sacramento, which had declared itself the "farm to fork" Capitol, is considering new policies to attract a supermarket to open downtown. Colleen McLellan loves her apartment in downtown Sacramento. She's in the heart of the city, across the Memorial Auditorium."I live on the third floor on the corner," McLellan said. "We see all the action."One thing she and her neighbors...
KCRA.com
'We try the best we can to survive here': American River cleanup group made up of unhoused residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As people debate how to solve the homelessness crisis in Sacramento, a group of people — including those experiencing homelessness themselves — said Thursday that until there's a solution, they will do what they can to keep their community clean. Dorothy Richards said she...
KMPH.com
Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California
For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
KCRA.com
Cash For College: Free financial aid available for Sacramento students and families
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — College tuition is not cheap and for those who need help funding their education, navigating the financial aid process can be tricky. Michael Lemus with the California Student Aid Commission joined the KCRA 3 morning show to discuss what options students or parents may have. Lemus...
El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
capitalandmain.com
‘What They Need Is Someone at Their Side’
Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California mental health workers have been on strike since Monday, Aug. 15. Their primary issue, they say, is patient overload. A shortage of therapists means patients must wait up to two months for appointments, making it impossible to provide proper care. Kaiser says it is “bargaining...
KCRA.com
Massive holiday light display ‘Enchant’ coming to Sutter Health Park for the holidays
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The massive holiday light display "Enchant" is making its way to West Sacramento's Sutter Health Park this holiday season. The walkthrough maze boasts 4 million lights and calls itself the "world's largest holiday-themed light event." Enchant opens officially on Nov. 25, and is a 10-acre...
abc10.com
'I'm marching because I'm angry': Farmworkers on a 335 mile walk to Sacramento for improved voting rights
RIPON, Calif. — Several dozen farmworkers, along with hundreds of supporters along the way, are on a 335-mile walk from Delano to the State Capitol. The so-called "March for the Governor's Signature" started August 3 and will end Sacramento August 26. The United Farmworkers Union (UFW) is behind the...
KCRA.com
Zoo designers show off plans for possible new Sacramento Zoo site in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove is moving forward with early-stage planning and discussion around building a new zoo in the city. The city and the Sacramento Zoological Society are considering development of a zoo site that would replace the existing zoo in Sacramento's Land Park neighborhood. Dozens of...
spectrumnews1.com
Michael Tubbs' EPIC vision to end poverty in California
This is an encore episode. To listen to the original podcast from Feb. 18, 2022, click here. What would California look like if we eliminated poverty? According to former Stockton mayor Michael Tubbs, that's no science fiction plot but rather a plausible version of our future. Tubbs launched a new initiative called End Poverty in California. He joins us to explain his EPIC vision and how important personal narratives are when it comes to understanding the lives of poor people.
California could see a tomato shortage in the coming months
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Things are busy during lunch rush at Pete's 7 Restaurant and Brewhouse in Downtown Sacramento. The restaurant offers a wide variety of food on their menu, but their signature item is pizza. One of the key ingredients for success is tomato sauce. "A lot of my...
capradio.org
Oak Park’s hip-hop scene is Front & Center
Anthony Mendes, or “Mendes” to friends and colleagues, collaborates with local minority-owned businesses in Oak Park to cultivate indie art, poetry and hip-hop showcases. Front & Center is Mendes’ latest project with hip-hop acts local to Sacramento, which include headlining act Nate Curry. CapRadio's Victor Martinez spoke with Mendes about the event, which takes place Friday at 6 p.m.
KCRA.com
Parents discover special needs child was attending a new school 5 days after the first day
ELK GROVE, Calif. — For the first five days of the 2022-23 school year, Eric Waller put his special needs daughter on a school bus — thinking she was being taken to Cosumnes Oaks High School in Elk Grove. As it turns out, that's not where high school...
Sacramento Observer
SMUD Board of Directors Meets August 18
The SMUD Board of Directors is scheduled to meet Thursday, August 18 at 5:30 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion is Communications/Community Relations and Procurement and Contracts. View the agenda. The meeting can be viewed online. Join the meeting via Zoom. Visit the SMUD website. View calendar of upcoming...
KCRA.com
Boat returned to Sacramento man days after being stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man has his boat back after it was stolen from a marina along the Sacramento River. Tom Hopkins said his boat was taken early Sunday morning from the marina on Garden Highway near Orchard Lane. It was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department on Tuesday.
ucdavis.edu
Transfer to UC Davis Children’s Hospital saves micro-preemie twins’ lives
(SACRAMENTO) — Merari Barnes knew her pregnancy was high-risk. She had experienced pre-term labor in a previous pregnancy, so she knew her twins could come early. However, Barnes, who lives in Marysville in Sutter County, never imagined just how early. Nova and Nylah Barnes arrived via Caesarean section (C-section)...
KCRA.com
Forward progress stopped on wildfire burning in Nevada County, evacuations lifted
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has stopped on a wildfire that burned in Nevada County on Saturday and mandatory evacuation orders are now lifted, authorities said. The Pleasant Fire is burning in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, which is about 7 miles west of Nevada City. The fire is holding at 47 acres, according to the state fire agency, Cal Fire. It is 10% contained.
California man gets 10-year sentence for embezzlement, including $1M spent on online game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to embezzling $4.8 million from his employer and defrauding banks, prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California, Kevin Lee...
