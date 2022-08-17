Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
The Storm is Upon Us review: indispensable QAnon history, updated
What is it that has hypnotized so many addled souls who devote themselves to decoding the Delphic clues of the QAnon conspiracy?. What they think they’re getting is “secret knowledge”, from “Q” and a bunch of other military insiders working for Donald Trump, about “the storm … a ringside seat to the final match” in a “secret war between good and evil” that will end with the slaughter of all “enemies of freedom”.
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought
CHONGQING, China (AP) — China says it will try to protect its grain harvest from record-setting drought by using chemicals to generate rain, while factories in the southwest waited Sunday to see whether they would be shut down for another week due to shortages of water to generate hydropower. The hottest, driest summer since Chinese records began 61 years ago has wilted crops and left reservoirs at half of their normal water level. Factories in Sichuan province were shut down last week to save power for homes as air-conditioning demand surged, with temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit). The coming 10 days is a “key period of damage resistance” for southern China’s rice crop, said Agriculture Minister Tang Renjian, according to the newspaper Global Times. Authorities will take emergency steps to “ensure the autumn grain harvest,” which is 75% of China’s annual total, Tang said Friday, according to the report.
Comments / 0