When and why Florida governors have suspended elected officials
When Gov. Ron DeSantis came into office in 2019, he suspended three elected officials within his first two weeks. He was following through on a promise that he had made during his inaugural address. There, he pledged to lead with purpose and conviction and said that “if a local official is neglectful of required duties, I will remove that official.”
After DeSantis ousted him, Andrew Warren’s political profile grows
TAMPA — Andrew Warren may have been escorted out of his office, but lately he can be found in living rooms across America. The embattled Hillsborough state attorney who was publicly ousted earlier this month by Gov. Ron DeSantis has been making frequent appearances on cable news shows. He’s calling for donations to support him in his fight to keep his job. His Twitter following has exploded from a few thousand to about 45,000. Even his dog, Dudley, was featured in a Washington Post photograph as the country has learned Warren’s name.
Three candidates seek to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in District 24
Three candidates, one Democrat and two Republicans, are running to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in the 24th Congressional District. The 79-year-old Democrat has been well-entrenched in the district since she was elected in 2010. District 24 encompasses much of northeast and north-central Miami-Dade County, including North Miami, Miami...
Florida prosecutor identifies two alleged killers in 1983 cold cases – hours after Ron DeSantis suspended him for being 'woke'
Andrew Warren, the state attorney for Florida's 13th district, said his office had DNA evidence linking two men to rapes and murders in 1983.
Florida police investigating incident between GOP tracker and Demings security team
The unidentified tracker told a deputy with the Brevard County sheriff’s office that he had encountered Demings and her detail numerous times and had never had any issues with them until the Aug. 6 incident.
Michael Flynn is putting pressure on Florida's Sarasota County GOP
Michael Flynn is trying to oust the leader of the Sarasota County Republican Party's executive committee for not being hardcore enough.Driving the news: Flynn recently applied to join the executive committee in the Republican-heavy county and has been targeting its head, Jack Brill, on social media, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.Background: Flynn, a retired army lieutenant general and former President Trump's first national security adviser, moved to Englewood in 2021, shortly after being pardoned by Trump for lying to the FBI.Flynn has continued to claim that Trump won the 2020 election. The big picture: Across the state, far-right conservatives have upped the pressure on the GOP establishment, urging more active support for Trump and conservative activism on local boards.Zoom in: These are Flynn's most aggressive local efforts to date and "reflect a movement within the party to transform it from the bottom up," H-T political editor Zac Anderson reports.Yes, but: State Sen. Joe Gruters, who chairs the state Republican Party, called for unity, saying disputes should be put off until after the November elections.
Fact check: Altered image of Donald Trump at golf tournament adds fat, wrinkles
A photo of Donald Trump at a golf tournament has been digitally altered to add extra fat and wrinkles to his face.
A man was hospitalized after an alligator bit him in the face at Florida's Lake Thonotosassa
An alligator bit a man's face while he was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa in Florida, according to officials.
Hunt Launched for Alligator That Attacked Florida Teen
A hunt has been launched for an alligator that attacked a 13-year-old girl near a boat ramp in Florida. The alligator had been lurking near Gardner Boat Ramp in Zolfo Springs, Hardee County at about 2.30 p.m on Sunday, WFLA reported. The alligator bit the teen, who was then rushed...
Consider This from NPR
On January 3, 2017, then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan stood on a crowded stage in front of rows of neatly draped American flags. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Yes, sir. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: This is pretty cool. SHAPIRO: He was leading a ceremonial swearing-in and photo op...
Sen. Grassley says McConnell is aiming to 'wake people up' with threat that GOP might lose Senate
EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Chuck Grassley is backing up Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after he made remarks stating that the Republican Party may lose the Senate over an issue of having "qualified candidates." During a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Thursday afternoon, McConnell, R-Ky., said he thinks that Republicans...
Feds send money to Florida for 'clean' buses
- The federal government is routing nearly $42 million to Florida as part of a $1.66 billion effort to increase the number of "clean" buses on U.S. roads. Grants will go to the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, Lee County and the state for low- and no-emission buses, equipment and worker training, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced.
The Never Trump wing of the GOP never had a chance
The bad news for Never Trump Republicans this week wasn’t just that Liz Cheney lost the primary for her Wyoming congressional seat on Tuesday. It wasn’t even that she lost by such an overwhelming margin. It was that her loss fit a pattern in which the GOP’s voters have roundly rejected Republican after Republican who voted to impeach Trump. Only two of the 10 House Republicans who did so will even be on the ballot in November — one of whom is running in a district that Joe Biden won by more than 10 percentage points in 2020.
Trump announces plans for first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
After taking the past couple of weeks off, former President Donald Trump will be holding his next "Save America" rally in early September. An announcement on his website says it will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Sept. 3. Trump's most...
POLITICO Playbook: Donald Trump's Senate field flounders
Twelve weeks before the midterm elections, Republicans’ hopes of retaking the Senate rest on a slate of DONALD TRUMP's hand-picked nominees. And, across the board, they appear to be struggling. In Pennsylvania, a ferocious Democratic campaign to paint MEHMET OZ as an out-of-touch carpetbagger has left him trailing in...
Opinion: Rudy Giuliani is in freefall
In the two-plus decades since he earned the sobriquet of "America's Mayor," Giuliani has fallen hard, says Jodi Enda. But while the apex of Giuliani's career is easily pinpointed to the painful autumn of 2001, she asks, what is the nadir?
Twitter suspends Florida GOP candidate who called for violence against federal agents
After advocating for gun violence against federal agencies, a Republican candidate for the Florida legislature was permanently suspended from Twitter late Friday, NBC News reports. Driving the news: The candidate, Luis Miguel, tweeted on Thursday, “Under my plan, all Floridians will have permission to shoot FBI, IRS, ATF and all...
Iowa state fair attendees say Biden 'too old' to run in 2024, motivated to vote by high inflation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Voters at the Iowa State Fair tell Fox News Digital that President Biden is "too old" to run, regardless of whether they support the sitting president or not, and that rising inflation is the top issue that will drive them to vote in the November midterms.
