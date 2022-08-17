Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant
DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
WFAA
Texas man arrested in Dallas area after killing his ex-girlfriend, police say
DESOTO, Texas — An Amarillo man was arrested in the Dallas area on Thursday after police said he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in her home. The Amarillo Police Department said officers responded at approximately 5:11 a.m. Thursday to the 7200 block of Athens Street near Amarillo for a call about a woman with gunshot wounds. When police arrived, they found 36-year-old Shereena Ann Webster dead at the scene.
keranews.org
Dallas code officers have been robbed, beaten and dodged bullets — and may soon wear body cams
One Dallas code officer was robbed at gunpoint, his wallet and cell phone stolen. Another was nearly struck by a bullet fired during a fight between two residents while tagging a nearby vacant property. And a few months ago, a code officer was attacked by a bystander while issuing a...
Agents serving arrest warrant find tiger cub in Dallas home
DALLAS — Police and federal agents serving an arrest warrant in Texas were shocked to discover a tiger cub inside a home. The Dallas Police Department confirmed in an email that its officers were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in serving a warrant at a home when they found a tiger in a cage inside.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tiger Seized During Rapper's Arrest at Redbird Home: Officials
A tiger was found at a home in the Redbird community Wednesday where authorities were executing an arrest warrant for the local rap artist known as "Trapboy Freddy," prosecutors confirmed Thursday. About 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. marshals in...
Jury declines to indict Dallas evangelist Rickie Rush amid assault allegations
DALLAS — A Dallas County grand jury declined to indict Rickie Rush – a well-known megachurch pastor in Dallas – in two criminal cases, including one where a 15-year-old alleged that Rush raped him. Rush, the 63-year-old founder of the Inspiring Body of Christ Church (IBOC), faced...
Former teacher indicted for high tech peeping tom case
A Collin County grand jury has indicted a former private music teacher for four counts of invasive visual recording in a case that police say could expand. Eddie Henderson, 53 Dallas, is being held in the Collin County jail on $260,000 bond.
Dallas police release video of Oak Cliff standoff that ended with 'in-custody' death
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez,...
fox4news.com
Off-duty Dallas officer working security involved in shooting outside club
DALLAS - An off-duty Dallas Police Department officer was involved in a shooting early Saturday morning outside a club. This happened just after 2 a.m., in the 200 block of S. Llewelyn Avenue. Police said off-duty officers were working security there, when there was an argument in the parking lot.
3 hurt after officer-involved shooting in Dallas' Bishop Arts district
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Three people are in the hospital with gunshot wounds after an argument broke out in the parking lot of a Dallas club early Saturday morning.On August 20 just after 2:02 a.m., an argument broke out in a parking lot after a club on 216 S. Llewellyn Avenue closed for the night. As two vehicles drove off, they fired into the crowd that had gathered outside and struck three people. An off-duty Dallas police officer working security at the club fired back at one of the vehicles, but apparently did not hit anything.The three people who suffered gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital. One was in surgery as of Saturday morning; the other two are in stable condition.No suspects are in custody, and police are investigating. The Office of Community Police Oversight is also looking at the off-duty officer who fired his weapon.
DeSoto Police arrest 3 for fatal shooting
DeSoto Police have arrested and charged three men for the July 15 shooting death of 24-year-old Theo Stith in his home. One suspect is still at large.
wbap.com
Additional Rent Relief for Dallas Residents
(WBAP/KLIF) — Aid is on the way for renters in North Texas. Dallas is receiving a second round of COVID-19 pandemic rent relief for low income families. The DHA announced, Thursday, that the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is supplying an additional $19 million in funds to help Dallas residents who are behind on their rent. Qualifying residents may receive up to 18 months of assistance if they’ve lost a job or income due to the pandemic. According to the Dallas Morning News the program assisted about 1,200 renters in 2020.
News Channel 25
Police search for pair involved in assault, theft in North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two adults are accused of theft and assault against a convenience store employee for a robbery on August 7 in Fort Worth. The pair are currently at large. A man and woman visited Family Dollar in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway and allegedly stole...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Juvenile Accused of Killing Man Outside Dallas Costco Indicted by Grand Jury
A 16-year-old accused of robbing and killing 60-year-old Ali Elbanna outside a Dallas Costco last year has been indicted by a Dallas County grand jury. Police said Cameron Range, who turns 17 this month, was the gunman in the armed robbery that took Elbanna's life. Our partners at KRLD said the grand jury returned indictments of capital murder and three counts of aggravated robbery.
News Channel 25
Man robs several banks in Northeast Texas in a month
DALLAS — A Dallas man was arrested and charged for several bank robberies throughout Northeast Texas, officials said. The Department of Justice reported 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch was charged with two counts of bank robbery and arrested on July 21 after allegedly robbing five banks in the Northern and Eastern districts of Texas. Officials named Disch robbed banks in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park.
dmagazine.com
Cuellar Family: Dallas’ Tex-Mex Pioneers
It all began in 1926 with Adelaida Cuellar’s authentic chili and tamales at the Kaufman County Fair. When she and her husband Marcario weren’t working their North Texas farm, she would earn extra cash by feeding fairgoers who flocked to her stand. The couple immigrated to Texas from Mexico in the early years of the 20th century, but needed more money than their small farm could produce. She soon became famous for her cooking.
fox4news.com
Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy pleads not guilty to weapons charge in federal court
DALLAS - A Dallas rapper faced weapons charges in federal court one day after U.S. Marshals served a warrant, arrested him, and seized a tiger cub from his home. Devarius Dontez Moore, also known as Trapboy Freddy, pleaded not guilty to weapons charges on Friday and is out of jail after being released with a leg monitor pending trial.
fox4news.com
Security guard fatally shot during argument at DeSoto lounge
DESOTO, Texas - A 48-year-old man was arrested after police said he killed a security guard during an argument at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Toussel Kuhn has been charged with murder in the death of 47-year-old Derek Phillips. Police began investigating after officers were called out at about 10...
dpdbeat.com
Deputy Chief Terrence Rhodes Discusses Death in Custody case of Paulblo Ramos
On August 17, 2022, at about 12:18 p.m., the Dallas Police Gang Unit responded to 221 Starr Street regarding an investigation into stolen vehicles at the home. Dallas Police were following up on an anonymous tip regarding a wanted suspect and vehicles at the location. The preliminary investigation determined officers...
fox4news.com
FOX 4’s Brandon Todd given Tim Ryan’s seat on Good Day
DALLAS - FOX 4's Brandon Todd will soon be able to sleep in each morning. At least for a couple more hours. Longtime Good Day anchor Tim Ryan announced that he will be retiring later this month. After his departure, Brandon will join Lauren Przybyl on Good Day from 6 – 10 a.m. each weekday, along with Evan Andrews, Chip Waggoner, Hanna Battah and the Good Day team.
