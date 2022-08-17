DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Three people are in the hospital with gunshot wounds after an argument broke out in the parking lot of a Dallas club early Saturday morning.On August 20 just after 2:02 a.m., an argument broke out in a parking lot after a club on 216 S. Llewellyn Avenue closed for the night. As two vehicles drove off, they fired into the crowd that had gathered outside and struck three people. An off-duty Dallas police officer working security at the club fired back at one of the vehicles, but apparently did not hit anything.The three people who suffered gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital. One was in surgery as of Saturday morning; the other two are in stable condition.No suspects are in custody, and police are investigating. The Office of Community Police Oversight is also looking at the off-duty officer who fired his weapon.

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO