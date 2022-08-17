The weekend is nearly upon us but first, we have some business to take care of. It's time for another installment of our Wordle guides, this time on Friday, Aug. 19. The past week of Wordle has been fairly straightforward, at least compared to other weeks, and there haven't been too many overly difficult answers. That trend continues on Friday, with the Aug. 19 Wordle being an extremely common word with no random letters. As long as you follow our hints that are found further down in this guide and use one of our recommended starting words, you should fly through this Wordle.

1 DAY AGO