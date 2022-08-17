Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Star Trek: The Mirror War #8
After splintering the Cardassian blockade with a bold, joint attack and help from old friends, the crew of the I.S.S. Enterprise moves to end the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance once and for all! Enter the Mirror Universe and witness the fate of the Terran Empire in this explosive finale of The Mirror War!
Gamespot
Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #3
The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and the Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it's an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron's not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard...
Gamespot
X-Men #13 - Resurrection Blues
The mutants are the next stage of evolution. Evolution depends on a mutation of genes - the genes of the offspring deviating from their progenitors. Some would call the X-gene EXCESS deviation. Those people are gonna need to be taken down a few pegs.
Gamespot
Midnight Fight Express Review - Streets of Rage
Two of the characters in Midnight Fight Express are called Kyler Turden, a riff on the antagonist of Fight Club, and Chef Favreau, a nod to Iron Man and Chef director Jon Favreau. Its first act opens with a quote directly from the 1865 novel, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. If you're wondering why a game that's supposedly influenced by '80s action cinema includes references to things that are definitely not that, you're not alone. This does provide a good barometer for the game's tone, though--which is all over the place and never takes itself too seriously.
Gamespot
SMITE - Ishtar Cinematic Teaser | The Goddess of Love and War
A conflict lasting for all eternity has made it's way onto the Battleground! All is fair in Love and War. Prepare yourself for SMITE's newest goddess - Ishtar!
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#426) - August 19, 2022
The weekend is nearly upon us but first, we have some business to take care of. It's time for another installment of our Wordle guides, this time on Friday, Aug. 19. The past week of Wordle has been fairly straightforward, at least compared to other weeks, and there haven't been too many overly difficult answers. That trend continues on Friday, with the Aug. 19 Wordle being an extremely common word with no random letters. As long as you follow our hints that are found further down in this guide and use one of our recommended starting words, you should fly through this Wordle.
Gamespot
I Heart Resident Evil 4 (ft. The Sphere Hunter, Residence of Evil, and More!)
Join The Sphere Hunter, Residence of Evil, Caddicarus, The Completionist, Ink Ribbon, DaveControl, and GameSpot's very own Chris Morris, Kurt Indovina, and Jean-Luc Seipke as they discuss just the industry changing Resident Evil 4, and how much they absolutely adored the game. JJ of Residence of Evil, DaveControl, and The...
Gamespot
Lord Of The Rings, Doctor Who, And Warhammer All Coming To Magic: The Gathering
During Wizards of the Coast event Wizards Presents, fans got a look at what's coming from Magic The Gathering, the company's competitive and collectible tabletop card game. Three major properties are coming to MTG in the upcoming year, and we got a deeper look into some of the art from the Lord of the Rings, Doctor Who, and Warhammer sets.
Gamespot
Friday 'Nite: The Fortnite Dragon Ball Event Sets An Exciting Precedent For Future Crossovers
Friday 'Nite is a weekly Fortnite column in which GameSpot editor Mark Delaney takes a closer look at current events in the wide world of Fortnite, with a special emphasis on the game's plot, characters, and lore. The Fortnite Dragon Ball event is well underway. Stretching until the end of...
WWE・
Gamespot
Embracer Is Buying Everything | After Dark Ep 158
The adults are gone! Jake, Kurt, and Jess hijack the podcast to talk about Way of the Hunter, Stray, Embracer Group, and our most embarrassing videos.
Gamespot
Dungeons & Dragons' Upcoming Releases Include Dragonlance, Heist Campaigns, And A Book About Giants
Dungeons & Dragons has a lot coming out in the upcoming year, and during Wizards Presents, new D&D products were revealed. There will be six books released between November 2022 and Fall 2023, and the presentation revealed a little bit of information about each of them. On November 22 on...
Gamespot
The Sandman Gets Surprise Two-Part Bonus Episode On Netflix
Netflix has announced that The Sandman will be getting a two-part bonus 11th episode on August 19. The surprise episode will feature the stories from "A Dream of A Thousand Cats" (animated) and "Calliope" (live action). For the show's foray into full-on animation, "A Dream of A Thousand Cats" director...
Gamespot
Nathan Fielder's Bizarre HBO Comedy The Rehearsal Renewed For Season 2
Ahead of The Rehearsal's Season 1 finale this evening, HBO has renewed Nathan Fielder's vexing and also definitely cringe-funny docu-comedy. The show was originally announced and billed in 2021 as a forthcoming show about Fielder (Nathan For You) "giving people the opportunity to rehearse for their own lives," and has instead slowly revealed itself to be a disturbing and vexing The Truman Show for the 21st century. The Rehearsal's pilot demonstrated the lengths Fielder would go to in seemingly helping Americans prepare for difficult conversations using sets and actors to recreate real situations. But after that first episode, the show has instead apparently become an expansive form of therapy for Fielder, or his onscreen persona.
Gamespot
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Launches October 18, Just In Time For Halloween
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the 4v1 multiplayer game based on the classic film series, officially has a release date of October 18. Announced earlier this year, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is available to preorder on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC starting from today (August 18). The digital preorder gives players early access to Slimer, a custom particle thrower and proton pack, and special clothing colorways. Developer Illfonic also made the Friday the 13th game adaptation, so we can probably expect some similar asymmetrical multiplayer elements.
Gamespot
Grease Is Coming Back To Theaters To Celebrate Olivia Newton-John
With Olivia Newton-John's passing, Hollywood and fans mourned a legend, and now Grease is returning to theaters in honor of her. AMC will be showing the film at a discounted rate, and part of the proceeds will go to breast cancer research, which Newton-John was diagnosed with back in 1992.
Gamespot
Soul Hackers 2 Review - Amateurs Hack Systems, Professionals Hack People
From the very beginning, Soul Hackers 2 makes it clear that it's not interested in wasting time. Within the first two hours of starting up Atlus's latest JRPG, you'll have all of your main party members, know the focal points of the story, and have a grasp on almost all of the primary gameplay mechanics. It's a refreshing and stark contrast to the "slow-burn" kind of gameplay JRPGs are known for, and a very different approach than fans of the larger Shin Megami Tensei series might be used to. It's clear, then, that the goal of Soul Hackers 2 is to forge a new SMT subseries with a distinct approach to gameplay--a goal which it largely succeeds at.
Gamespot
What To Expect: Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 | GameSpot News
A few weeks after hitting us with Summer Game Fest and its many world premieres, Geoff Keighley is back to host Opening Night Live. This event kicks off the annual European gaming convention Gamescom and Geoff has already teased 30+ games will be shown off. Opening Night Live 2022 will be the first live in-person ONL presentation since 2019, following two years of online-only livestreams. Tickets are available for those attending Gamescom in Cologne, Germany at the event's official website.
Gamespot
Modding Site Bans User For Uploading Anti-LGBTQ Content For Marvel's Spider-Man
Video game modding website Nexus Mods has banned a user for uploading anti-LGBTQ+ content for the PC release of Marvel's Spider-Man, and reinforced its stance by releasing a blog post shortly afterwards. The mod, which replaced the small number of Pride flags in the game with a US flag, was first uploaded by a user that created a new account and was swiftly removed by the Nexus Mods management.
Gamespot
Fortnite Might Be Teasing A Lord Of The Rings Crossover
Fortnite could soon get a splash of Lord of the Rings, if a recently discovered Easter egg in Epic Games' battle royale is to be believed. As highlighted by ShiinaBR on Twitter, an in-game sandcastle that has been a work-in-progress over the course of the most recent season was recently updated to have a massive hole in its wall. With the most-recent update, fans have finally seemed to put two and two together--the sandcastle in question is almost certainly modeled after the iconic Lord of the Rings location Helm's Deep.
