Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #3
The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and the Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it's an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron's not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard...
X-Men Unlimited: X-Men Green #1
When a young X-Man breaks the laws of Krakoa and takes a life, it's up to Wolverine to track down his former student and take her down... But Nature Girl is tired of standing by while humanity destroys her home. Can even Logan quell her fury? Find out as a good girl breaks bad to save the planet! The hit story from Marvel Unlimited comes to print for the first time with exclusive bonus content!
X-Men #13 - Resurrection Blues
The mutants are the next stage of evolution. Evolution depends on a mutation of genes - the genes of the offspring deviating from their progenitors. Some would call the X-gene EXCESS deviation. Those people are gonna need to be taken down a few pegs.
Star Trek: The Mirror War #8
After splintering the Cardassian blockade with a bold, joint attack and help from old friends, the crew of the I.S.S. Enterprise moves to end the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance once and for all! Enter the Mirror Universe and witness the fate of the Terran Empire in this explosive finale of The Mirror War!
Midnight Fight Express Review - Streets of Rage
Two of the characters in Midnight Fight Express are called Kyler Turden, a riff on the antagonist of Fight Club, and Chef Favreau, a nod to Iron Man and Chef director Jon Favreau. Its first act opens with a quote directly from the 1865 novel, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. If you're wondering why a game that's supposedly influenced by '80s action cinema includes references to things that are definitely not that, you're not alone. This does provide a good barometer for the game's tone, though--which is all over the place and never takes itself too seriously.
I Heart Resident Evil 4 (ft. The Sphere Hunter, Residence of Evil, and More!)
Join The Sphere Hunter, Residence of Evil, Caddicarus, The Completionist, Ink Ribbon, DaveControl, and GameSpot's very own Chris Morris, Kurt Indovina, and Jean-Luc Seipke as they discuss just the industry changing Resident Evil 4, and how much they absolutely adored the game. JJ of Residence of Evil, DaveControl, and The...
SMITE - Ishtar Cinematic Teaser | The Goddess of Love and War
A conflict lasting for all eternity has made it's way onto the Battleground! All is fair in Love and War. Prepare yourself for SMITE's newest goddess - Ishtar!
Summoners War: Sky Arena Is Getting Five Cookie Run Characters In Crossover Event
Summoners War: Sky Arena, a turn-based mobile MMORPG launched in 2014, is getting a Cookie Run: Kingdom--the gacha game featuring anthropomorphic cookies--collaboration. Starting August 28, Sky Arena players can obtain five characters from Cookie Run: Kingdom, including Gingerbrave, Hollyberry Cookie, Pure Vanilla Cookie, Madeleine Cookie, and Espresso Cookie. Gingerbrave can be obtained through the event, and the rest can be summoned through gacha.
Soul Hackers 2 Review - Amateurs Hack Systems, Professionals Hack People
From the very beginning, Soul Hackers 2 makes it clear that it's not interested in wasting time. Within the first two hours of starting up Atlus's latest JRPG, you'll have all of your main party members, know the focal points of the story, and have a grasp on almost all of the primary gameplay mechanics. It's a refreshing and stark contrast to the "slow-burn" kind of gameplay JRPGs are known for, and a very different approach than fans of the larger Shin Megami Tensei series might be used to. It's clear, then, that the goal of Soul Hackers 2 is to forge a new SMT subseries with a distinct approach to gameplay--a goal which it largely succeeds at.
Modding Site Bans User For Uploading Anti-LGBTQ Content For Marvel's Spider-Man
Video game modding website Nexus Mods has banned a user for uploading anti-LGBTQ+ content for the PC release of Marvel's Spider-Man, and reinforced its stance by releasing a blog post shortly afterwards. The mod, which replaced the small number of Pride flags in the game with a US flag, was first uploaded by a user that created a new account and was swiftly removed by the Nexus Mods management.
The Sandman Gets Surprise Two-Part Bonus Episode On Netflix
Netflix has announced that The Sandman will be getting a two-part bonus 11th episode on August 19. The surprise episode will feature the stories from "A Dream of A Thousand Cats" (animated) and "Calliope" (live action). For the show's foray into full-on animation, "A Dream of A Thousand Cats" director...
Dungeons & Dragons' Upcoming Releases Include Dragonlance, Heist Campaigns, And A Book About Giants
Dungeons & Dragons has a lot coming out in the upcoming year, and during Wizards Presents, new D&D products were revealed. There will be six books released between November 2022 and Fall 2023, and the presentation revealed a little bit of information about each of them. On November 22 on...
Friday 'Nite: The Fortnite Dragon Ball Event Sets An Exciting Precedent For Future Crossovers
Friday 'Nite is a weekly Fortnite column in which GameSpot editor Mark Delaney takes a closer look at current events in the wide world of Fortnite, with a special emphasis on the game's plot, characters, and lore. The Fortnite Dragon Ball event is well underway. Stretching until the end of...
Alpha Gameplay for Sega and Creative Assembly's Hyenas Has Leaked
Someone has broken their NDA, as evident by an hour-long Hyenas gameplay footage uploaded to YouTube. It's likely from Hyenas' July alpha and is splashed with watermarks all over the screen. The leak first begins with a tutorial section, a guide that includes how to heal and revive downed teammates...
Embracer Is Buying Everything | After Dark Ep 158
The adults are gone! Jake, Kurt, and Jess hijack the podcast to talk about Way of the Hunter, Stray, Embracer Group, and our most embarrassing videos.
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - 11 Easter Eggs And References To The MCU And Beyond
The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has arrived, introducing the world to Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and her new powers. The first episode was mostly flashbacks to how she ended up in this state, but there was still plenty to take in. Warning: The following contains spoilers for...
Fortnite Might Be Teasing A Lord Of The Rings Crossover
Fortnite could soon get a splash of Lord of the Rings, if a recently discovered Easter egg in Epic Games' battle royale is to be believed. As highlighted by ShiinaBR on Twitter, an in-game sandcastle that has been a work-in-progress over the course of the most recent season was recently updated to have a massive hole in its wall. With the most-recent update, fans have finally seemed to put two and two together--the sandcastle in question is almost certainly modeled after the iconic Lord of the Rings location Helm's Deep.
GTA 6 DLC Plan Sounds Great… If It's True
Known GTA tipster Tez2 shared new rumors in a post on GTAForums in response to a comment about the reports of the world of GTA 6 "expanding over time." Tez2 said this means "Rockstar will go back to how they were planning future content before GTA Online success boomed."In other words, Rockstar was allegedly working on single-player DLC for Grand Theft Auto V but the studio ended these projects and shifted its focus to GTA Online.In a since deleted tweet, Tez2 urged Online players to dial 505-555-0175 in-game for “the first hint of GTA 6”. Unfortunately, as pointed out by Twitter user NoughtAFazeMom, the number simply leads to hold music. Which ironically fits the situation we’re all in anyway as we sit around on hold, waiting for Rockstar to drop a trailer or an information filled blog post.
Apex Legends' Prime Gaming Loot Drop Features Scouting-Themed Cosmetics For Vantage
Apex Legends' monthly Prime Gaming loot drop arrived today, unveiling a trio of cosmetics for Season 14's debut legend, Vantage. The loot drop is only available to Prime Gaming subscribers with an active subscription who have connected their EA and Prime Gaming accounts. August's Apex Legends Prime Gaming loot drop...
Twilight Director On Why He Didn't Allow Taylor Swift To Have A Cameo
Twilight: New Moon director Chris Weitz has revealed that Taylor Swift asked for a cameo in the 2009 film and discussed why he had to reluctantly say no. Speaking on The Twilight Effect podcast (via The Independent), Weitz said Swift was a "huge Twi-hard," a combination of the words Twilight and die hard, used to describe people who love the vampire series. Weitz and Swift had the same agent at the time, and the agent came to him and said, "Taylor would like to be in this movie--not because of you, but she's a Twi-hard!"
