Gamespot
Embracer Is Buying Everything | After Dark Ep 158
The adults are gone! Jake, Kurt, and Jess hijack the podcast to talk about Way of the Hunter, Stray, Embracer Group, and our most embarrassing videos.
Gamespot
X-Men Unlimited: X-Men Green #1
When a young X-Man breaks the laws of Krakoa and takes a life, it's up to Wolverine to track down his former student and take her down... But Nature Girl is tired of standing by while humanity destroys her home. Can even Logan quell her fury? Find out as a good girl breaks bad to save the planet! The hit story from Marvel Unlimited comes to print for the first time with exclusive bonus content!
Gamespot
Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #3
The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and the Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it's an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron's not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard...
Gamespot
The Sandman Gets Surprise Two-Part Bonus Episode On Netflix
Netflix has announced that The Sandman will be getting a two-part bonus 11th episode on August 19. The surprise episode will feature the stories from "A Dream of A Thousand Cats" (animated) and "Calliope" (live action). For the show's foray into full-on animation, "A Dream of A Thousand Cats" director...
Gamespot
Nathan Fielder's Bizarre HBO Comedy The Rehearsal Renewed For Season 2
Ahead of The Rehearsal's Season 1 finale this evening, HBO has renewed Nathan Fielder's vexing and also definitely cringe-funny docu-comedy. The show was originally announced and billed in 2021 as a forthcoming show about Fielder (Nathan For You) "giving people the opportunity to rehearse for their own lives," and has instead slowly revealed itself to be a disturbing and vexing The Truman Show for the 21st century. The Rehearsal's pilot demonstrated the lengths Fielder would go to in seemingly helping Americans prepare for difficult conversations using sets and actors to recreate real situations. But after that first episode, the show has instead apparently become an expansive form of therapy for Fielder, or his onscreen persona.
Gamespot
GTA 6 DLC Plan Sounds Great… If It's True
Known GTA tipster Tez2 shared new rumors in a post on GTAForums in response to a comment about the reports of the world of GTA 6 "expanding over time." Tez2 said this means "Rockstar will go back to how they were planning future content before GTA Online success boomed."In other words, Rockstar was allegedly working on single-player DLC for Grand Theft Auto V but the studio ended these projects and shifted its focus to GTA Online.In a since deleted tweet, Tez2 urged Online players to dial 505-555-0175 in-game for “the first hint of GTA 6”. Unfortunately, as pointed out by Twitter user NoughtAFazeMom, the number simply leads to hold music. Which ironically fits the situation we’re all in anyway as we sit around on hold, waiting for Rockstar to drop a trailer or an information filled blog post.
Gamespot
Star Trek: The Mirror War #8
After splintering the Cardassian blockade with a bold, joint attack and help from old friends, the crew of the I.S.S. Enterprise moves to end the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance once and for all! Enter the Mirror Universe and witness the fate of the Terran Empire in this explosive finale of The Mirror War!
Gamespot
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - 11 Easter Eggs And References To The MCU And Beyond
The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has arrived, introducing the world to Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and her new powers. The first episode was mostly flashbacks to how she ended up in this state, but there was still plenty to take in. Warning: The following contains spoilers for...
Gamespot
Jujutsu Kaisen #17 - Perfect Preparation
Hunted down by Okkotsu and on the brink of death, Itadori recalls a troubling family scene from his past. But why is the former form of Noritoshi Kamo there? As the sorcerers begin to take action toward suppressing the lethal culling game, Maki pays the Zen’in clan a visit…
Gamespot
Midnight Fight Express Review - Streets of Rage
Two of the characters in Midnight Fight Express are called Kyler Turden, a riff on the antagonist of Fight Club, and Chef Favreau, a nod to Iron Man and Chef director Jon Favreau. Its first act opens with a quote directly from the 1865 novel, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. If you're wondering why a game that's supposedly influenced by '80s action cinema includes references to things that are definitely not that, you're not alone. This does provide a good barometer for the game's tone, though--which is all over the place and never takes itself too seriously.
Gamespot
Avatar Removed From Disney Plus With No Warning
James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi film Avatar has been quietly removed from Disney Plus ahead of the movie's re-release in theaters next month. Via Collider, Disney's choice to remove the film from the streaming service is most likely a purposeful tactic to encourage people to head back to the theater. Disney...
