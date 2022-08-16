Read full article on original website
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Aug. 19
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
18-wheeler collision kills Rosston woman
MAGNOLIA — A Nevada County woman died Thursday evening when an 18-wheeler drove through an intersection and struck her vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of U.S. highways 82 and 371 in Magnolia, less than a mile west of Southern Arkansas University’s campus. According to an Arkansas...
BITS & PIECES: Skinned
KARK on Friday reported on an unnamed Little Rock woman accused (but not yet charged) with selling and shipping an array of body parts to a man in Pennsylvania. The transaction took place on Facebook Messenger. In exchange for $4,000 the woman reportedly shipped three human brains, a heart, a liver and hands to the buyer, whose mugshot was of a man with tattoos completely covering one side of his face. The body parts sent had been donated to UAMS for research, and were removed from the central Arkansas research hospital. The buyer also was in possession of at least a dozen human skulls and three complete skeletons. Reminds us of a Blind Melon song (caution: kazoo ahead) written about serial killer Ed Gein who collected human body parts.
swark.today
HCSO Deputies apprehend suspect wanted in two counties
On Thursday August 18, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm Hempstead County Deputies and Arkansas State Police apprehended Curtis Carroll a suspect wanted by Columbia and Nevada Counties for fleeing and various other charges on August 11th and 12th of 2022. Carroll was apprehended by Hempstead County K-9 “PAKAL”, Agents of...
HPD Arrests: August 9-15, 2022
On August 9th, 2022 at approximately 6:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested 2 male juveniles of Hope, AR. The 2 juveniles were arrested and charged with breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of N. Hervey Street. On August 10, 2022...
OBU students moving into new apartments
Despite Covid-related issues with construction materials and labor, Ouachita Baptist University’s new 144-bed apartment complex is ready for students to move into just in time for the upcoming fall semester. Construction on the North 10th Street apartments began soon after the university announced its plans for the new student...
Malvern’s Diaz named winner at music show
ARKADELPHIA — Destiny Diaz won the first David Glaze Music Competition, held Thursday, April 28, at Ouachita Baptist University. Sponsored by the Division of Music in Ouachita’s School of Fine Arts, the competition featured performances from outstanding students in vocal and instrumental music performance programs at Ouachita. Diaz...
Keeping DeGray Lake Beautiful
Anyone who has ever laid eyes on DeGray Lake has seen its pristine, calm waters dotted hither and yon with an array of boats against a backdrop of an awe-inspiring sunset. It’s a clean lake, and its shoreline is made immaculate once a year by a group of volunteers that, unfortunately, is dwindling in numbers.
FOX Food Spotlight: Mortuary BBQ
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas food truck is making a name for itself for being unique. Mortuary BBQ & Grill is based in Hampton, AR and says it’s “dying to serve you.” The family owned business is run by the Samuels family. Many of the menu items have a mortuary themed name, like the […]
Some Arkansas Universities set to receive McNair grant
ARKANSAS, USA — As part of the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program, Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education with the U.S. Department of Education announced on Thursday that they will be giving 189 new grant awards to various institutions of higher education across the country. The grant money will...
Dine on the Lake With the Finest Latin Cuisine in Hot Springs, AR
If you love to eat the next time you are in Hot Springs, Arkansas, make the time to visit Trejo's Del Lago on Lake Hamilton. This has fast become one of Hot Springs' hottest new hip places to eat if you love Latin cuisine served up by Executive Chef Eli Tapia. This is lakeside dining at its finest with a stunning view of Lake Hamilton as you dine in the classic Mayan Room.
T’Korrie Davis
Services remembering the life of T’Korrie A. Davis will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Greater Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Arkadelphia with Dr. Lewis A. Shepherd Jr. as eulogist. There will not be a public visitation. Interment will be at Helms Cemetery. On...
The Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce holds Ribbon Cutting for Hands on Healing Contouring
The Hope Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Hands on Healing Contouring in downtown Hope today. Owner Operator, Sasha Smith is licensed in Therapy Lymphatic Drainage, Wood Therapy and Vacuum Butt Lifting for Body Contouring. Mayor, Don Still was present and said, “I am excited to...
Chris Jones, Democrat for governor, walks through northeast Hope Wednesday afternoon, gives interview
The now officially nominated Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones arrived at Hope’s Powell’s grocery in a black SUV late Tuesday afternoon to meet voters and take a walk. His Walk a Mile in Your Shoes campaign has taken him to towns all over the state. As he and...
Hot Springs National Park One of Only Two Such Parks in U.S. To Be in ‘Path of Totality’ for Eclipse
Hot Springs National Park, nestled in the heart of Arkansas, is one of only two national parks in America that will be in the “path of totality” for the April 2024 total eclipse of the sun. “That’s pretty cool,” said Bill Solleder, marketing director for Visit Hot Springs....
Magnolia hosts McGehee during scrimmage
Magnolia defeated the McGehee Owls 47-6 on Friday night in a pre-season scrimmage played at Southern Arkansas University’s Wilkins Stadium. Renovation work is taking place at Panther Stadium. The Panthers play two non-conference games on the road, starting with Nashville on August 26, and Crossett on September 2. Magnolia’s...
100 Watermelons to be trucked from Hope to Arkansas Razorback football team
Around Saturday lunchtime, after scrimmaging in the Fayetteville sun, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be served a taste of Hope. For 22 years in a row, citizens of Hope have been sending a shipment of homegrown watermelons to the Hogs. This year is no different and the same man is in charge of bringing this year’s shipment, nicely chilled, up to the Hill, Dave Johnson.
