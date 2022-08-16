Read full article on original website
AGFC wants bass anglers’ input
LITTLE ROCK – Last week, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission launched a series of public forums to give Arkansas’s bass anglers an opportunity to provide input on the state’s latest Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. Five of the 11 open-house style forums planned have been held so far, but AGFC biologists are adding an online survey form to hook into feedback from anglers who can’t make a meeting.
Moonlight Monsters
MAYFLOWER — Haylee and Logan Applegate have had some amazing memories in Arkansas’s outdoors, but the brother-and-sister duo might have capped off a perfect summer two weeks ago with two of the biggest flathead catfish they’ve ever caught. According to their father, Roger, the two 50-pound flatheads the pair wrangled during a night-fishing foray on Lake Conway are far from the biggest fish swimming in the lake.
