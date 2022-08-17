ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

New Halloween Crocs Debut at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The latest piece of Halloween merchandise at Walt Disney World is perfect for trick-or-treaters on the move: a spooky cute pair of Crocs!. Halloween Crocs – $59.99. Keeping in line with the Mickey & Friends collection,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

New Magic Kingdom Attractions Dress Arrives at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re a fan of classic Disney rides, you’re going to love this attractions dress we found today at Walt Disney World. The dress is available in Uptown Jewelers at Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom Attractions...
APPAREL
ComicBook

New Look at Walt Disney World EPCOT Construction From Monorail

It's been several years since Walt Disney World announced the Moana-themed Journey of Water attraction at EPCOT, and work is currently well underway on that has been described as a "lush exploration trail" that will "invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water". Now, thanks to footage captured by a Walt Disney World guest on the park's Monorail, we're getting a new look at construction on that attraction and presumably aspects of EPCOT.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride

Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Behind-The-Scenes Look at Journey of Water Inspired by Moana Rockwork at EPCOT

Imagineer Zach Riddley shared a behind-the-scenes look at the construction of rockwork in Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” at EPCOT. It was great to spend the day on our project site for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana – the new attraction coming to the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT. Many years go into designing these experiences and nothing beats seeing the real thing in its own “state of becoming.” Our guests are following along on this work from the monorail above our site, so I thought it would be fun to share a few views with you from on the ground, right in the middle of the process.
VISUAL ART
Cinemablend

Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm

When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
ORLANDO, FL
Cinemablend

Cedar Fair Announces Massive New Amusement Park Plans For Knott's Berry Farm, Cedar Point, And More

Cedar Fair is one of the largest amusement park companies in the world. With 11 parks (not including water parks), only Six Flags has more individual locations, or a park with more roller coasters. From Cedar Point to Knott’s Berry Farm to Carrowinds, some of the most popular parks in the country are run by Cedar Fair. Today, the parent company, that recently rejected a buyout from SeaWorld, unveiled its plans for the 2023 season at all it’s locations and there’s a great deal to be excited about, from new roller coasters and an entirely new Boardwalk area at Cedar Point to the 50th anniversary celebration of Carrowinds.
CEDAR POINT, NC
disneydining.com

The Best Cocktails at Disney Resorts

Each Disney Resort throughout Walt Disney World features its own wonderful theming that completely immerses Guests and transports them to a bygone era of Victorian elegance, the South Pacific, New Orleans’ French Quarter, New York’s Saratoga Springs, the African savannah, and other beautiful locations. With so many wonderful...
TRAVEL
The Motley Fool

Disneyland Changes Spark Worry

Disneyland is increasing annual pass renewal pricing by 8% to 16%. They are still not available for new buyers. Even the most expensive annual pass now includes blockout dates. It's not all bad news, as Disneyland is introducing discounts for its Genie+ program for all passes. You’re reading a free...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New MagicBand+ Options Arrive, Halloween Crocs, Walt Disney World 15th Anniversary Shirts, Walls Up for Kona Cafe Refurbishment, and More: Daily Recap (8/17/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Skyliner Closing for Refurbishment in January 2023 at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World announced today that all lines of the Disney Skyliner will be closing for routine refurbishment from January 22-29, 2023. Bus transportation will be available between all resorts and theme parks during that time. January is a typical time for routine refurbishments on the Skyliner, but usually some...
