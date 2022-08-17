Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
‘Trouble is Brewing’ at Disneyland Resort With New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Merchandise
'Trouble is Brewing' at Disneyland Resort With New 'Hocus Pocus' Merchandise

It may only be August, but Halloween is here at Disneyland Resort. New festive merchandise has arrived, including a line of "Hocus Pocus" items. All of the below merchandise and more can be found in...
WDW News Today
New Halloween Crocs Debut at Walt Disney World
New Halloween Crocs Debut at Walt Disney World

The latest piece of Halloween merchandise at Walt Disney World is perfect for trick-or-treaters on the move: a spooky cute pair of Crocs!. Halloween Crocs – $59.99. Keeping in line with the Mickey & Friends collection,...
WDW News Today
New Magic Kingdom Attractions Dress Arrives at Walt Disney World
New Magic Kingdom Attractions Dress Arrives at Walt Disney World

If you're a fan of classic Disney rides, you're going to love this attractions dress we found today at Walt Disney World. The dress is available in Uptown Jewelers at Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom Attractions...
ComicBook
New Look at Walt Disney World EPCOT Construction From Monorail
It's been several years since Walt Disney World announced the Moana-themed Journey of Water attraction at EPCOT, and work is currently well underway on that has been described as a "lush exploration trail" that will "invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water". Now, thanks to footage captured by a Walt Disney World guest on the park's Monorail, we're getting a new look at construction on that attraction and presumably aspects of EPCOT.
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
disneydining.com
A Magic Kingdom attraction has finally reopened after being closed to Guests for more than 28 months
A Magic Kingdom attraction has finally reopened after being closed to Guests for more than 28 months

A Magic Kingdom attraction that closed to Guests almost 2 1/2 years ago has finally reopened, but Guests who want to experience it are encouraged to make a reservation in advance. In March 2020, in response to the growing global coronavirus pandemic, The Walt Disney Company made the painful but...
Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride
Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Offering Gift Cards to Guests With Malfunctioning MagicBand+ and Resort Guests Whose Bands Won’t Arrive In Time
Walt Disney World Offering Gift Cards to Guests With Malfunctioning MagicBand+ and Resort Guests Whose Bands Won't Arrive In Time

Since the recent launch of MagicBand+, a few issues have popped up. Some designs initially sold were later found to be malfunctioning, and issues with stock have been affecting resort guests who ordered pre-arrival bands. One of our reporters purchased a MagicBand+ design that was later pulled from the shelves...
disneydining.com
One theme park Resort is more expensive than Disney World, & you’ll be surprised which one it is
One theme park Resort is more expensive than Disney World, & you'll be surprised which one it is

There's been a lot of buzz in recent months over the price increases Guests are experiencing when planning a vacation to the Most Magical Place on Earth, but a new study shows that Disney World Guests might actually be luckier than they realize. A new study by The Family...
WDW News Today
Fantasmic! Return Date for Disney’s Hollywood Studios May Be Announced at D23 Expo, Show Already Testing
Fantasmic! Return Date for Disney's Hollywood Studios May Be Announced at D23 Expo, Show Already Testing

Earlier this year, Disney confirmed that Fantasmic! would be returning to Walt Disney World and Disneyland in 2022. It's been back at Disneyland since May, but no further information has been announced for Disney's Hollywood Studios. However, testing for the nighttime spectacular has begun, and casting is underway....
WDW News Today
Behind-The-Scenes Look at Journey of Water Inspired by Moana Rockwork at EPCOT
Imagineer Zach Riddley shared a behind-the-scenes look at the construction of rockwork in Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” at EPCOT. It was great to spend the day on our project site for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana – the new attraction coming to the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT. Many years go into designing these experiences and nothing beats seeing the real thing in its own “state of becoming.” Our guests are following along on this work from the monorail above our site, so I thought it would be fun to share a few views with you from on the ground, right in the middle of the process.
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Cedar Fair Announces Massive New Amusement Park Plans For Knott's Berry Farm, Cedar Point, And More
Cedar Fair is one of the largest amusement park companies in the world. With 11 parks (not including water parks), only Six Flags has more individual locations, or a park with more roller coasters. From Cedar Point to Knott’s Berry Farm to Carrowinds, some of the most popular parks in the country are run by Cedar Fair. Today, the parent company, that recently rejected a buyout from SeaWorld, unveiled its plans for the 2023 season at all it’s locations and there’s a great deal to be excited about, from new roller coasters and an entirely new Boardwalk area at Cedar Point to the 50th anniversary celebration of Carrowinds.
disneydining.com
The Best Cocktails at Disney Resorts
The Best Cocktails at Disney Resorts

Each Disney Resort throughout Walt Disney World features its own wonderful theming that completely immerses Guests and transports them to a bygone era of Victorian elegance, the South Pacific, New Orleans' French Quarter, New York's Saratoga Springs, the African savannah, and other beautiful locations. With so many wonderful...
Disneyland Changes Spark Worry
Disneyland is increasing annual pass renewal pricing by 8% to 16%. They are still not available for new buyers. Even the most expensive annual pass now includes blockout dates. It's not all bad news, as Disneyland is introducing discounts for its Genie+ program for all passes. You’re reading a free...
Disney World Is Bringing An Awesome ‘90s Throwback Character To This Year's Halloween Event
Will you see eye to eye with this popular character at Disney World's Halloween party?
WDW News Today
New MagicBand+ Options Arrive, Halloween Crocs, Walt Disney World 15th Anniversary Shirts, Walls Up for Kona Cafe Refurbishment, and More: Daily Recap (8/17/22)
New MagicBand+ Options Arrive, Halloween Crocs, Walt Disney World 15th Anniversary Shirts, Walls Up for Kona Cafe Refurbishment, and More: Daily Recap (8/17/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
WDW News Today
Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)
Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on 'Unfavorable Attendance Mix', 'Fantasmic!' Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
WDW News Today
Disney Skyliner Closing for Refurbishment in January 2023 at Walt Disney World
Disney Skyliner Closing for Refurbishment in January 2023 at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World announced today that all lines of the Disney Skyliner will be closing for routine refurbishment from January 22-29, 2023. Bus transportation will be available between all resorts and theme parks during that time. January is a typical time for routine refurbishments on the Skyliner, but usually some...
