Kenneth Justin Lambert
Kenneth Justin Lambert, age 34, of Amity, passed from this life on Monday, August 15, 2022, at his home. He was born September 29, 1987, in Hot Springs, the son of the late Kenneth William and Sandy Dean Lambert. Kenneth was a 2005 graduate of Bismarck High School. He was a former log truck driver and attended Valley Baptist Church. Kenneth enjoyed hunting, fishing and visiting in his free time.
Malvern’s Diaz named winner at music show
ARKADELPHIA — Destiny Diaz won the first David Glaze Music Competition, held Thursday, April 28, at Ouachita Baptist University. Sponsored by the Division of Music in Ouachita’s School of Fine Arts, the competition featured performances from outstanding students in vocal and instrumental music performance programs at Ouachita. Diaz...
18-wheeler collision kills Rosston woman
MAGNOLIA — A Nevada County woman died Thursday evening when an 18-wheeler drove through an intersection and struck her vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of U.S. highways 82 and 371 in Magnolia, less than a mile west of Southern Arkansas University’s campus. According to an Arkansas...
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Aug. 19
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Keeping DeGray Lake Beautiful
Anyone who has ever laid eyes on DeGray Lake has seen its pristine, calm waters dotted hither and yon with an array of boats against a backdrop of an awe-inspiring sunset. It’s a clean lake, and its shoreline is made immaculate once a year by a group of volunteers that, unfortunately, is dwindling in numbers.
OBU students moving into new apartments
Despite Covid-related issues with construction materials and labor, Ouachita Baptist University’s new 144-bed apartment complex is ready for students to move into just in time for the upcoming fall semester. Construction on the North 10th Street apartments began soon after the university announced its plans for the new student...
BITS & PIECES: Skinned
KARK on Friday reported on an unnamed Little Rock woman accused (but not yet charged) with selling and shipping an array of body parts to a man in Pennsylvania. The transaction took place on Facebook Messenger. In exchange for $4,000 the woman reportedly shipped three human brains, a heart, a liver and hands to the buyer, whose mugshot was of a man with tattoos completely covering one side of his face. The body parts sent had been donated to UAMS for research, and were removed from the central Arkansas research hospital. The buyer also was in possession of at least a dozen human skulls and three complete skeletons. Reminds us of a Blind Melon song (caution: kazoo ahead) written about serial killer Ed Gein who collected human body parts.
