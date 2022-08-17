Real Talk with Henry Sanders: What’s Next? A Conversation with Wisconsin’s Black Police Chiefs and Sherrifs

Read full article on original website
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Tate sought for Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE - A man turned away from Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge in February responded by opening fire on innocent people. The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Jordan Tate. "Lack of impulse control," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "He’s wanted for first-degree homicide and...
Tim Michels meets with Milwaukee mom who lost daughter in gun violence
Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for Wisconsin government with a mother Friday whose daughter was killed by gun violence.
spectrumnews1.com
Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
U.S. Marshals conclude operation against violent crime in Wisconsin
The U.S. Marshals say they cleared over 800 warrants and charges during a two-month operation to crack down on crime in Milwaukee and eastern Wisconsin.
Dane County Board rejects plan from Black Caucus for Dane County’s Jail Consolidation Project
Dane County Board of Supervisors voted against the Dane County Board’s Black Caucus plan Thursday night that would have reduced the size of the over-budget jail project and called for reforms throughout the criminal justice system that would lessen racial disparities that exist in Dane County. The final vote was 21-16.
Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’
Last week my sister, Diane, and I met with two officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at their invitation, to discuss the state’s decision to dismiss two citations it had issued against a Milwaukee-area senior care facility that last fall evicted our then-97-year-old mother, Elaine Benz. It was the first time that anyone […] The post Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
wiproud.com
Margarine illegal in Wisconsin? A look at a peculiar state statute
(WFRV) – Chilling inside most fridges across Wisconsin are some forms of margarine, but is it actually illegal to sell/serve it?. Wisconsin legislature has a dedicated section just for oleomargarine/margarine regulations, which include selling it, serving it and substituting it for table butter. In section 97.18 of the Wisconsin...
Candidates clash over recount in Wisconsin US House race
A candidate who narrowly lost a Republican congressional primary by 74 votes has filed for a recount. Charity Barry said she was pursuing a recount after running second to attorney Erik Olsen.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Tony Evers Congratulates Waukesha Candidate Who Lost
More incompetence out of the Tony Evers administration. Now the embattled governor, already reeling from mismanagement of the state’s licensing division and veterans’ homes, is congratulating a guy who lost a Waukesha election. We received an email the other day that reads, “My name is Andrew Cegielski. I...
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
milwaukeeindependent.com
One Pill Can Kill: Waukesha declares health crisis after record number of youth overdose on Fentanyl
Logan Rachwal was a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Growing up, he loved to play baseball. As a college student, he enjoyed writing poems, drawing and cooking. He was just 19-years-old when his mother, Erin Rachwal, received a phone call from one of Logan’s friends on the night of February 14, 2021.
It’s Only 10 Minutes: August 19
Africa Fest is tomorrow! Plus, the UW South Madison Partnership community gathering space is a brighter, more welcoming place today thanks to murals by Lilada Gee, completed yesterday. Listen now:
Janesville manufacturer that fled to Mexico is selling off its assets
Less than a year after Hufcor closed its plant in Janesville and moved operations to Mexico, displacing 150 workers, the company’s Mexico plans appear to be a bust and the manufacturer’s assets in its one-time home state of Wisconsin are being liquidated. On Thursday, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington authorized the court-appointed receiver for […] The post Janesville manufacturer that fled to Mexico is selling off its assets appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
spectrumnews1.com
Political expert breaks down Wisconsin's biggest races for November
LA CROSSE, Wis. — The newest Marquette Law School poll showed Governor Tony Evers in a virtual tie with his Republican challenger Tim Michels. University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, said he doesn't expect polling to change much before Election Day. "I think the big unknown...
wtaq.com
Michels Says Removing Trump Endorsement from Website was Mistake
BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign’s website. Former President Trump’s endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less...
4 human trafficking victims rescued in Wisconsin, 8 arrested
Four human trafficking victims in Wisconsin were located and eight individuals were arrested in August during a nationwide FBI sex trafficking operation.
Report: Wisconsin’s children of color more likely to face mental health issues
According to a new report released earlier this month, levels of anxiety and depression among Wisconsin’s youth are rising, especially among children of color. The 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book, released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, presents 16 indicators of well-being for children and families, as well as reports on the mental health needs among the state’s youth.
