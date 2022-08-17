ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

LAPD shuts down street takeover attempt

Police shut down an attempted street takeover in West Los Angeles before it could get started late Friday evening. Jacob Rogers with ANG News captured video of Los Angeles police vehicles converging at the intersection of Sawtelle and National boulevards, where hundreds of people had gathered, some with modified vehicles. Rogers says officers at the […]
HeySoCal

Son sues Azusa for dad’s death allegedly by motorcycle officer

The son of a 67-year-old man who died after he was accidentally struck by a motorcycle allegedly driven by an on-duty Azusa police officer in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Plaintiff Kevin Li’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as well as compensation...
Fontana Herald News

Woman who allegedly stole about $1,250 worth of fragrances from store is arrested

A woman who allegedly stole about $1,250 worth of fragrances from a store in Rialto has been arrested, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Aug. 12, Ronesha Cleveland, a 42-year-old resident of San Bernardino, and an unidentified female entered Ulta in the 1200 block of W. Renaissance Parkway and allegedly stole the items before fleeing the scene.
foxla.com

Member of rapper's entourage shot in Beverly Grove, ends up in West Hollywood before dying at hospital

LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation after a man was shot in Beverly Grove, ended up in West Hollywood and then died at the hospital Friday night. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department, who also helped with investigations, revealed the man ended up near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. calling for help from law enforcement officers.
signalscv.com

Deputies: Man identified in brawl with teen

After an approximately 50-year-old man and a teenager were captured brawling in a video posted to social media on Tuesday, sheriff’s officials on Thursday said they are still investigating the incident but that the man in the video has been identified. The video, which circulated on various social media...
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves man critically wounded

LOS ANGELES – Police Thursday were seeking two suspects who shot and critically wounded a man in the Gramercy Park area of South Los Angeles. Details leading up to the shooting were unclear, but Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said the two suspects approached the victim – – identified only as a man in his 20s — about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Manhattan Place and West 91st Street, where one of the suspects shot the man before both fled the scene.
KTLA

Police use stun gun to capture assault suspect in Anaheim park

An assault suspect who was shouting at officers while smoking and holding what appeared to be a cellphone was shot with a stun gun by police in Anaheim Wednesday night. Police responded to Manzanita Park around 11:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault in progress, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Carringer said. Arriving officers […]
