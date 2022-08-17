Read full article on original website
Pasadena's South Arroyo NeighborhoodDavid ClarkPasadena, CA
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
nypressnews.com
LAPD shoots man armed with gun during traffic stop in San Pedro, authorities say
SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — An investigative stop of a car carrying four people ultimately led to a shooting by an officer that left one man with a non-life- threatening gunshot wound in San Pedro, authorities said Saturday. The stop took place around midnight at the intersection of...
Man charged with pistol-whipping, robbing 71-year-old woman in Beverly Grove
The Los Angeles County District Attorney has filed formal charges against a man accused of breaking into a home in Beverly Grove and pistol whipping a 71-year-old woman earlier this week. Dillon Klincke, 31, face one felony count each of first-degree residential robbery and residential burglary, the D.A.’s office announced Friday. He faces the special […]
‘I thought I was dying’: Army vet describes being stabbed while getting off Metro Green Line in random attack
An Army veteran and father of three said he was stabbed in an unprovoked attack while getting off the Metro in Hawthorne over the weekend. The incident occurred as Timothy Hahn was leaving the Metro Green Line Crenshaw station around 1 p.m. Sunday. Hahn said someone spit at him as he stepped off the train. […]
LAPD shuts down street takeover attempt
Police shut down an attempted street takeover in West Los Angeles before it could get started late Friday evening. Jacob Rogers with ANG News captured video of Los Angeles police vehicles converging at the intersection of Sawtelle and National boulevards, where hundreds of people had gathered, some with modified vehicles. Rogers says officers at the […]
Son sues Azusa for dad’s death allegedly by motorcycle officer
The son of a 67-year-old man who died after he was accidentally struck by a motorcycle allegedly driven by an on-duty Azusa police officer in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Plaintiff Kevin Li’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as well as compensation...
Fontana Herald News
Woman who allegedly stole about $1,250 worth of fragrances from store is arrested
A woman who allegedly stole about $1,250 worth of fragrances from a store in Rialto has been arrested, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Aug. 12, Ronesha Cleveland, a 42-year-old resident of San Bernardino, and an unidentified female entered Ulta in the 1200 block of W. Renaissance Parkway and allegedly stole the items before fleeing the scene.
nypressnews.com
2 innocent victims killed in South LA hit-and-run after suspects flee from attempted traffic stop
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Two innocent victims were killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning after a driver sped away from an attempted traffic stop in South Los Angeles, police said. The four-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Broadway, according...
L.A. Weekly
Rafael Cabrera Killed in Hit-and-Run on Venice Boulevard [Los Angeles, CA]
LOS ANGELES, CA (August 19, 2022) – Monday evening, Rafael Cabrera died after a hit-and-run on Venice Boulevard. The fatal incident occurred around 10:10 p.m., near the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard. According to officials, Cabrera was walking in the area, outside of the crosswalk, when a dark-colored SUV...
foxla.com
Member of rapper's entourage shot in Beverly Grove, ends up in West Hollywood before dying at hospital
LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation after a man was shot in Beverly Grove, ended up in West Hollywood and then died at the hospital Friday night. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department, who also helped with investigations, revealed the man ended up near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. calling for help from law enforcement officers.
Man wounded in overnight shooting refuses to cooperate with officers, LBPD say
The shooting occurred sometime around 12:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of Pacific Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The post Man wounded in overnight shooting refuses to cooperate with officers, LBPD say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC Los Angeles
After Woodland Hills Street Vendor Attack, Councilman Wants to Increase Penalties for ‘Vigilante Violence'
Following a violent caught-on-camera attack in Woodland Hills during which a man is seen taking an ax to a street vendor's cart, a Los Angeles councilman Friday says he wants to explore more protections for street vendors and increased penalties for attackers. "Any attack against a street vendor is abhorrent...
foxla.com
Suspect arrested after terrifying Beverly Grove home invasion robbery of elderly woman
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested the day after a senior citizen was zip-tied, pistol-whipped, and robbed inside her home in the affluent Beverly Grove area in broad daylight, authorities said. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman zip-tied, pistol-whipped and robbed inside her Beverly Grove home in broad daylight. Officers with the...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man identified in brawl with teen
After an approximately 50-year-old man and a teenager were captured brawling in a video posted to social media on Tuesday, sheriff’s officials on Thursday said they are still investigating the incident but that the man in the video has been identified. The video, which circulated on various social media...
Man Sentenced in Shooting Rampage That Left Five Dead
An ex-convict from Sylmar who carried out a shooting rampage that left five people dead in the San Fernando Valley, including three on the same day, was sentenced Thursday to five consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves man critically wounded
LOS ANGELES – Police Thursday were seeking two suspects who shot and critically wounded a man in the Gramercy Park area of South Los Angeles. Details leading up to the shooting were unclear, but Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said the two suspects approached the victim – – identified only as a man in his 20s — about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Manhattan Place and West 91st Street, where one of the suspects shot the man before both fled the scene.
smobserved.com
Increasing Crime in Santa Monica isn't Recorded Because it's So Hard to Give a Police Report
UPDATE:ANOTHER CAR (The Tesla, attached) was smashed and grabbed at the same address two days after I sent the original message. Neighbors said they saw a black Honda Civic and racing away from the crime scene (They didn't see the license plate). Hi Santa Monica City Government,. Criminals are increasing...
Petite Peso Looks to Leave Downtown After Smashed Windows
The owners have announced they are actively looking to relocate
Caught on video: Large group ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven store after South LA street takeover
Police are searching for dozens of people who ransacked and vandalized a 7-Eleven store following a nearby street takeover in South Los Angeles.
Police use stun gun to capture assault suspect in Anaheim park
An assault suspect who was shouting at officers while smoking and holding what appeared to be a cellphone was shot with a stun gun by police in Anaheim Wednesday night. Police responded to Manzanita Park around 11:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault in progress, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Carringer said. Arriving officers […]
Dog goes blind after accidentally swallowing oxycodone while on walk at Santa Monica park
Lori Burns' dog is lucky to be alive. Her dog is now blind after he went on a walk at a Santa Monica park and accidentally swallowed oxycodone.
