Wise County, VA

Lancaster Farming

Virginia Farmers Get More Support for Winter Cover Crops

Enhanced financial incentives are being offered to Virginia growers willing to plant cover crops this fall through the Virginia Agricultural Cost-Share Program. The maximum per-acre payment for a nonharvestable rye cover crop has jumped from $60 to $90 per acre as part of a record $123 million earmarked for the cost-share program this fiscal year.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Virginia decreases worker discharges and layoffs

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey found that Virginia was among the the states with the largest decreases in worker discharges and layoffs for the month of June. Virginia saw an increase in 12,000 job openings at 324,000 but lower than the peak of...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

New updates for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks

New updates for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks. Each year Virginia State Parks, managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, offer a wide variety of hunting opportunities. Managed deer hunts are key to handling the parks’ overall deer management program. Participating hunters are asked to support this effort by following harvest guidelines associated with each hunt.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Close to 2,000 families have moved to Kingsport since 2020

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the Tri-Cities is seeing across-the-board growth, including its residential development. According to a release from the City of Kingsport, the city has seen growth in its residential, commercial and industrial markets, as well as in its small business scene. “As a result, Kingsport has seen its revenues grow by […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WFXR

Hemorrhagic disease impacting Virginia’s deer population

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There are concerns about hemorrhagic disease (HD) spreading through Virginia’s whitetail deer population. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has taken what it calls several “reliable” reports of deer dying from the disease. Most of those deaths have been reported in the Piedmont region. Deer that were infected with the […]
VIRGINIA STATE

