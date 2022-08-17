Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
Virginia Farmers Get More Support for Winter Cover Crops
Enhanced financial incentives are being offered to Virginia growers willing to plant cover crops this fall through the Virginia Agricultural Cost-Share Program. The maximum per-acre payment for a nonharvestable rye cover crop has jumped from $60 to $90 per acre as part of a record $123 million earmarked for the cost-share program this fiscal year.
theriver953.com
Virginia decreases worker discharges and layoffs
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey found that Virginia was among the the states with the largest decreases in worker discharges and layoffs for the month of June. Virginia saw an increase in 12,000 job openings at 324,000 but lower than the peak of...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Energy Plan: Youngkin touts development of ‘all of the above approach’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is taking comments toward the development of a Virginia Energy Plan that he says will encompass an “all of the above approach.”. An informational webinar about how you can participate in building the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m.
Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
New Stimulus Proposal Gives Hundreds to Virginia Residents
Inflation is affecting Americans. Several states are putting forward programs to help residents. One more group of Americans can look forward to relief because of a new law. Virginia already has a program to help citizens. And another is underway. This one focuses on the residents of Salem, Virginia.
WSET
'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
wfirnews.com
Governor Youngkin says refund checks are coming to Virginians
This morning, Governor Glenn Youngkin reported to a joint committee about Virginia’s record general fund balance, and said he plans to use some of it to give back to Virginians. WFIR’s Emma Thomas:
How teaching profession is changing in Virginia
As Virginia continues facing a critical teacher shortage, the requirements for becoming an educator in the Commonwealth are changing.
supertalk929.com
VDH: Plant malfunction deposits 438,000 gallons of sewage into Powell River in Big Stone Gap
A plant malfunction in Big Stone Gap caused more than 438,000 gallons of sewage to spill into the South Fork of the Powell River. The Virginia Department of Health issued a water recreation advisory for that waterway Friday afternoon following the incident. The agency says there has been no impact on drinking water.
fredericksburg.today
New updates for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks
New updates for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks. Each year Virginia State Parks, managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, offer a wide variety of hunting opportunities. Managed deer hunts are key to handling the parks’ overall deer management program. Participating hunters are asked to support this effort by following harvest guidelines associated with each hunt.
WHSV
SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 60 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 60 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Close to 2,000 families have moved to Kingsport since 2020
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the Tri-Cities is seeing across-the-board growth, including its residential development. According to a release from the City of Kingsport, the city has seen growth in its residential, commercial and industrial markets, as well as in its small business scene. “As a result, Kingsport has seen its revenues grow by […]
VDH issues advisory after 438,000 gallons of sewage released into South Fork Powell River
WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says people should avoid recreational activities along a stretch of the South Fork Powell River after hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage were released into the river. The department issued a recreational water advisory Friday for the South Fork Powell River near East Stone […]
wfxrtv.com
VSP special agents testify in deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man charged with four counts of manslaughter in connection with a deadly gas station explosion in Rockbridge County in 2019 entered its fourth day on Thursday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
cardinalnews.org
Bristol Casino could generate $602,000 a year for participating localities; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. State Board of Election issues small fines to Roanoke council candidates Volosin, Jackson. — The Roanoke Times and WDBJ-TV. Lynchburg hires new deputy city manager; he’s coming from Norfolk. — Lynchburg News and Advance....
Hemorrhagic disease impacting Virginia’s deer population
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There are concerns about hemorrhagic disease (HD) spreading through Virginia’s whitetail deer population. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has taken what it calls several “reliable” reports of deer dying from the disease. Most of those deaths have been reported in the Piedmont region. Deer that were infected with the […]
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the […]
wcyb.com
VDH: Avoid swimming in Powell River in parts of Wise County following sewage release
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — More than 400,000 gallons of sewage has been released into the South Fork to the Powell River and a recreational water advisory has been issued, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The advisory issued Friday is for the South Fork of the Powell...
