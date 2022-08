PHOENIX (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol leaned back in his chair postgame, trying to find more superlatives to describe ageless Albert Pujols. Words weren’t easy to come by, as the slugger’s lore in baseball history continues to grow. “Listen to the names that we’re talking about, man,” Marmol said. “It’s unbelievable.” Pujols blasted two more homers on Saturday night, pushing his career total to 692 and helping St. Louis beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 16-7. With the first homer, Pujols passed fellow Cardinals icon Stan Musial for No. 2 in total bases in major league history and now has 6,143. Hank Aaron is No. 1 with 6,856.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 43 MINUTES AGO