Boys Varsity Golf finishes 2nd place at Home TRI-MATCH vs Boone / Hagerty

Wolves Golf is back in action for the 2022 season, as they hosted a Pre-Season Tri-match against Boone and Hagerty High Schools. After an hour weather delay, all the boys put in some impressive rounds against each other. Unfortunately, the Wolves fell 2 points short to the Huskies, while getting the best of the Braves of Boone by 20.
