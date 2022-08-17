Wolves Golf is back in action for the 2022 season, as they hosted a Pre-Season Tri-match against Boone and Hagerty High Schools. After an hour weather delay, all the boys put in some impressive rounds against each other. Unfortunately, the Wolves fell 2 points short to the Huskies, while getting the best of the Braves of Boone by 20.

OVIEDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO