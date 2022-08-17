ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

FanSided

Oklahoma Football: Gavin Freeman could make an early impact for OU

Many walk-ons had fulfilled their dreams at Oklahoma, and Gavin Freeman could be next in line. The Heritage Hall product bet on himself when accepting a walk-position in the Oklahoma football program rather than staying committed to Texas Tech. There’s been notable noise surrounding Freeman at camp and positive words...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Ex-Iowa State QB Seneca Wallace: Cyclones ready to fill vacuum left by Texas, Oklahoma

Oklahoma and Texas eventually departing for the SEC leaves a power vacuum, of sorts, in the Big 12. Prior to the 2021 season, the Sooners won six straight Big 12 titles in football. Texas, which has three Big 12 conference titles and four national championships to its name, has fallen on hard times recently but is one of the most recognizable brands in all of college football.
STILLWATER, OK
Texas Monthly

Texas-Style Barbecue Invades Oklahoma

Texas-style barbecue can be found worldwide, but it crossed the Atlantic Ocean more quickly than it crossed the Red River. Until recently, a great slice of smoked brisket in Oklahoma was harder to find than a Longhorns fan in Norman. Even Texas-based barbecue chains like Rudy’s Bar-B-Q and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit have more locations in Arizona than Oklahoma, which has just a few joints in Oklahoma City and nearby Norman. Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city, has neither. The state’s official meal includes the non-specific “barbeque pork,” but no brisket, and smoked bologna is far more common than a well-crafted smoked sausage. Thankfully, a few brisket-loving entrepreneurs have worked to fill that void in recent years.
OKLAHOMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps

In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Best Oktoberfest Is Selling Tickets Now For 2022

As most of us celebrate this likely brief period of cooler temperatures, it's hard not to focus on all of the fun headed our way pretty soon. While Labor Day is considered more of an end to summer than a start to fall, Oktoberfest sets the season in stone and it'll be here before you know it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Teachers on Notice in Tulsa and Mustang

TULSA–Aaron Baker kept a printed copy of State House Bill 1775 within reach in his high school government classroom. Last year. To avoid any violations, Mr. Baker a teacher in the Putnam City Public School District, practically memorized the eight concepts the law, which bans from all classroom the including the teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that an individual is inherently racist and that people should feel discomfort of their race or sex.
TULSA, OK
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!

Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
#Oklahoma State#Cowboys#Previews#American Football#Eersports
oklahomawatch.org

Why $17.7 Million In Relief Money For Oklahoma Students Remains Unspent

This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021 but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic. An effort...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKC VeloCity

Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train

There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kgou.org

Focus is on U.S. Senate and Congressional races in Oklahoma Primary Runoff Election

Few legislative races are on the Oklahoma Primary Runoff Election ballot, so most eyes will be on the races for U.S. Senate and the 2nd Congressional District party runoffs. Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association. Physicians dedicated to providing and increasing access to health care for all Oklahomans. More on the vision and mission of OSMA @okmed.org.
OKLAHOMA STATE

