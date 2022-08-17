Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma Football: Gavin Freeman could make an early impact for OU
Many walk-ons had fulfilled their dreams at Oklahoma, and Gavin Freeman could be next in line. The Heritage Hall product bet on himself when accepting a walk-position in the Oklahoma football program rather than staying committed to Texas Tech. There’s been notable noise surrounding Freeman at camp and positive words...
247Sports
Ex-Iowa State QB Seneca Wallace: Cyclones ready to fill vacuum left by Texas, Oklahoma
Oklahoma and Texas eventually departing for the SEC leaves a power vacuum, of sorts, in the Big 12. Prior to the 2021 season, the Sooners won six straight Big 12 titles in football. Texas, which has three Big 12 conference titles and four national championships to its name, has fallen on hard times recently but is one of the most recognizable brands in all of college football.
Texas Monthly
Texas-Style Barbecue Invades Oklahoma
Texas-style barbecue can be found worldwide, but it crossed the Atlantic Ocean more quickly than it crossed the Red River. Until recently, a great slice of smoked brisket in Oklahoma was harder to find than a Longhorns fan in Norman. Even Texas-based barbecue chains like Rudy’s Bar-B-Q and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit have more locations in Arizona than Oklahoma, which has just a few joints in Oklahoma City and nearby Norman. Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city, has neither. The state’s official meal includes the non-specific “barbeque pork,” but no brisket, and smoked bologna is far more common than a well-crafted smoked sausage. Thankfully, a few brisket-loving entrepreneurs have worked to fill that void in recent years.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps
In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma’s Best Oktoberfest Is Selling Tickets Now For 2022
As most of us celebrate this likely brief period of cooler temperatures, it's hard not to focus on all of the fun headed our way pretty soon. While Labor Day is considered more of an end to summer than a start to fall, Oktoberfest sets the season in stone and it'll be here before you know it.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Teachers on Notice in Tulsa and Mustang
TULSA–Aaron Baker kept a printed copy of State House Bill 1775 within reach in his high school government classroom. Last year. To avoid any violations, Mr. Baker a teacher in the Putnam City Public School District, practically memorized the eight concepts the law, which bans from all classroom the including the teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that an individual is inherently racist and that people should feel discomfort of their race or sex.
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!
Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
IN THIS ARTICLE
oklahomawatch.org
Why $17.7 Million In Relief Money For Oklahoma Students Remains Unspent
This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021 but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic. An effort...
Free Oklahoma State Fair tickets, cinnamon rolls offered for donating blood
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering up a fun time at the fair and a tasty treat for each person who donates blood next week.
OKC 12-year-old becomes youngest college student
Elijah Muhammad is a 12-year-old home school senior but this week he became a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College.
KOCO
2022 Oklahoma Runoff Primary Elections: Everything you need to know
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 23, to cast their ballots in the 2022 runoff primary elections. We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know before you head to the polls. When do I vote?. Polls are open statewide...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OKC VeloCity
Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train
There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
Oklahoma History Center installs universal adult changing tables
The Oklahoma History Center is making sure that all Oklahomans will feel comfortable visiting the center thanks to an important addition.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol participating in “America’s Best Looking Cruiser,” asks Oklahomans to vote
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is participating in the ninth annual American Association of State Troopers’ “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” calendar contest. OHP asks Oklahomans to support them by voting and spreading the word about the content. The top 13 states receiving votes...
Tulsa man was released from California jail despite having felony warrants in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — According to California Court Records a Tulsa man who was caught with a Tulsa teen in California was released from jail after pleading guilty to sex crimes. Christopher Bartley previously was charged in Tulsa County in July for running off with the same teen. “The thing...
KOCO
Parents in Oklahoma town startled by message from school district after inmate escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — Parents in an Oklahoma town got a startling message from their school district after an inmate escaped from prison in Arkansas. KOCO 5 was told the inmate didn’t do it on his own. One of the women who helped the inmate escape has ties to Crescent and while the search goes on, some parents are keeping their children home from school.
kgou.org
Focus is on U.S. Senate and Congressional races in Oklahoma Primary Runoff Election
Few legislative races are on the Oklahoma Primary Runoff Election ballot, so most eyes will be on the races for U.S. Senate and the 2nd Congressional District party runoffs. Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association. Physicians dedicated to providing and increasing access to health care for all Oklahomans. More on the vision and mission of OSMA @okmed.org.
Graduate arrested following threat at Oklahoma school
Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of sending a threatening message to an Oklahoma school.
Photos: Adorable dogs looking for loving home
Although we're in the midst of the 'Clear the Shelters' initiative, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are still struggling to find loving homes for pets in need.
Comments / 0