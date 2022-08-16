Read full article on original website
Time and resources lead to 'extremely high buy-in' on special teams
Special teams have not been one of West Virginia's strong suits in recent years, and the 2021 season was a particularly painful example. If not for Nebraska, the Mountaineers probably lay claim to the worst unit in the Power 5 last season. They were below average in most categories and near the bottom of the rankings in a few. And to be fair, some of their success was misleading.
How is WVU center Zach Frazier still progressing?
West Virginia offensive lineman Zach Frazier started as a true freshman. He earned Freshman All-American honors for his performance. His sophomore year, he followed that up by earning All-Big 12 recognition, and he's found his name littered across various All-American conversations for this coming season. According to offensive line coach Matt Moore, the Fairmont (WV) native continues to get better and has made great strides even this offseason. Check it out in the video above.
WATCH: WVU Football team spends a day at the coal mines
West Virginia's fall camp has come to an end. The team has learned plenty on the field, and will get ready to learn even more during preseason practice. In between, the Mountaineers headed to the coal mines to learn more about teamwork and the pride felt by every West Virginian. Check it out in the video above.
New coordinator, QB give West Virginia hope for improvement
Neal Brown took himself out of the equation after West Virginia’s offense struggled last season. The fourth-year coach handed play-calling duties in January to newly hired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who was prolific in the same role at Southern Cal and North Texas and as a quarterback under Mike Leach at Texas Tech. Last season the Trojans led the Pac-12 in passing and total offense. West Virginia sure could use Harrell’s help. The Mountaineers were eighth in total offense in the Big 12 with an average of 371 yards and scored the second-fewest touchdowns. “He’s brought a different energy about him,” Brown said. “He’s confident without being arrogant. He’s extremely humble. It helps that he was a great player in this league, and I think that gets the players’ attention on your current roster but also in recruiting. He’s been able to have success with different types of players and different types of offenses.”
West Virginia Football to Hold Walk-on Tryouts
The West Virginia University football program will be hosting a workout for students interested in joining the team as a walk-on on Monday, Aug. 22. The tryout will be held at 6 a.m. at the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility next to Milan Puskar Stadium. To register, scan and email copies...
Jon Rothstein Projects WVU's Starting Five for 2022-23 Season
Four new faces in the Mountaineers' starting lineup? It might just happen.
The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia has the best tailgates in the Big 12
Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. It will probably come as a surprise to absolutely nobody, but West Virginia has been ranked the best tailgate school in Big 12 Conference. “Bookies” recently ranked the top football gameday experiences in the Big 12 and WVU received a perfect 10 out of 10 score in tailgating.
Brawling in the front: West Virginia, Pitt open with critical rivalry game
West Virginia and No. 17 Pittsburgh kick off the 2022 season by renewing the Backyard Brawl series on Thursday. “It’s
Morgantown man set to fight in ‘Rough N’ Rowdy’
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Rough N’ Rowdy bounces all around West Virginia a couple of times a year with a lot of different faces over time. One boxer from Morgantown just always seems to find his way into the ring for the event. “It’s what I was always meant for,” Shane Reed said. “It’s my […]
Clarksburg man participates in National Championship
Brian Ash, a step van driver from Clarksburg, made his way to Indiana to compete in a National Championship at the Indianapolis Convention Center on Aug. 16.
This is West Virginia’s favorite drinking game, according to Google
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As West Virginia University, commonly known as one of the top party schools in the country, begins the fall semester, a study has revealed the drinking game that West Virginians prefer the most. According to Google search data compiled by Solitaire Bliss, of the 13 options that were included, West Virginia’s […]
Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident
TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
Unique places to eat near Clarksburg, according to Yelp
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Clarksburg is full of good food, especially authentic Italian food, but if you’re looking for something a little more unique, these are the best options, according to Yelp. Taqueria Lou Lou Yelp’s top Clarksburg area restaurant is a Mexican-Spanish experience in Clarksburg. It also boasts one of the best—and largest—margaritas in […]
Man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said.William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.Tunnel Ridge general manager Eric Anderson said the accident involved two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reported. Richards was brought to the surface and was pronounced dead.It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year and the seventh nationwide, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Mon Power outage planned for parts of Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown has announced that there will be a planned power outage in one area of the city next week. Mon Power customers who are in the area of Park and Grands streets in Morgantown will be without power from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. […]
Big Daddy fundraising campaign cut short
Over the summer, Protect Morgantown has battled with firearms retailer Big Daddy Guns over the opening of the company’s new storefront downtown. The group of residents has continually expressed safety concerns with the location of the business. Earlier this month, the gun company challenged Protect Morgantown to a fundraising...
Pennsylvania woman attacked by shark at Myrtle Beach
A Pennsylvania woman is lucky to be alive after a shark attacked her at Myrtle Beach. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh told WPDE was at 75th Avenue North in waist-deep water with her grandson when she was attacked. Sites said the shark bit her arm, and she was able to push the shark off of her […]
Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A new medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors on Emily Drive in Clarksburg for the first time Friday. Zen Leaf Clarksburg, located at 254 Emily Drive, is the fourth Zen Leaf location in West Virginia. The other three are in Morgantown, Westover and Wheeling. The location...
Video shows day in court when West Virginia judge pulled out gun
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawyer defending a Pittsburgh corporation previously accused a West Virginia judge of pulling a gun out of his robe and pointing it at her in court. Last month, KDKA-TV talked with attorney Lauren Varnado, who accused Judge David Hummel of waving a handgun from the bench in a threatening manner."He pulls out his gun, points it in a waving motion like he was scanning, first at the defense counsel, and then places it on the bench and then slowly turns it to make sure the barrel of it is pointed at me," Varnado told KDKA-TV in July.KDKA-TV...
