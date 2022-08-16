Neal Brown took himself out of the equation after West Virginia’s offense struggled last season. The fourth-year coach handed play-calling duties in January to newly hired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who was prolific in the same role at Southern Cal and North Texas and as a quarterback under Mike Leach at Texas Tech. Last season the Trojans led the Pac-12 in passing and total offense. West Virginia sure could use Harrell’s help. The Mountaineers were eighth in total offense in the Big 12 with an average of 371 yards and scored the second-fewest touchdowns. “He’s brought a different energy about him,” Brown said. “He’s confident without being arrogant. He’s extremely humble. It helps that he was a great player in this league, and I think that gets the players’ attention on your current roster but also in recruiting. He’s been able to have success with different types of players and different types of offenses.”

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO