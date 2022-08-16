ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Need That: Kodak Black Asks For Car And Cash Seized In Florida Arrest

By Martin Berrios
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 5 days ago

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

Kodak Black wants what is his. He is demanding that police return his vehicle and cash seized in a recent arrest in Florida.

As per TMZ, Kodak Black is asking for his belongings back; respectfully. About a month ago Florida Highway Patrol pulled over his Dodge Durango while in Fort Lauderdale because the car smelled of potent marijuana. During the stop, they found 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash. He was arrested on the scene; shortly after he posted bond. The celebrity gossip website’s sources say his license and car tags were also expired. A month has already transpired and the state is still in possession of the car and the funds. In response, Kodak has already submitted his prescription for the pills and claims that he is often paid in cash for performances. With that in mind, his legal team now insists that the police have no basis to hold on to his property. At the time of his arrest, his lawyer Bradford Cohen vehemently denied the charges to
TMZ . “Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly “ he explained. The courts have yet to rule on the matter. —

Photo: Getty

The post I Need That: Kodak Black Asks For Car And Cash Seized In Florida Arrest appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rick Ross Fined Over Wingstop Labor Violations

Rick Ross has to pay up. A company owned by Rozay has been hit for six figures worth of fines due to labor violations at multiple Wingstop stores. The scenes of the crimes were in Mississippi, allegedly. Reports TMZ: The U.S. Department of Labor says they hit Boss Wings Enterprises LLC — Rick Ross’s company […] The post Rick Ross Fined Over Wingstop Labor Violations appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

