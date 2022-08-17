Read full article on original website
Regional Chambers Hold Summit
11th Annual Regional Chamber Summit with Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce and Mt. Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce was held recently. The over 500 attendees learned about goings on in the Great Lakes Bay Region from Chamber Presidents, celebrated award recipients, and heard from keynote speaker John Walsh, President of the Michigan Manufacturers Association.
Midland Center for the Arts Receives $5 Million Contribution to Renovation Project
The Midland Center for the Arts has received the first major contribution to its $47 million capital campaign to fund the renovation of its Art and STEM Museum. The pledge comes from the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation. Dr. Ruth Alden Doan, the President and Trustee of the foundation, voiced support for the project, stating, “The Trustees of The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation are pleased to support the Center’s renovation and plans to celebrate the original architectural vision of Alden B. Dow and improve the patron experience… We are proud to embrace our community’s historic legacy of scientific discovery and innovation, which dates back to the groundbreaking work of my great-grandfather, Herbert H. Dow.”
Fire Destroys Barn in Gladwin County
Bay County ‘s Mt. Forest Township Fire Department was dispatched to help combat a barn fire in Gladwin County just after 9:10 Thursday night. The barn was burning in the area of Neuman and Klender roads. A few minutes later, Bay County ‘s Gibson & Garfield Township Fire units were dispatched for tankers and manpower. The Bay County departments were able to clear from the barn fire in Gladwin County a little after 10:30 pm.
Tall Ship Docked in Bay City Through Sunday
Tall ship enthusiasts can get a special treat this weekend as the Nao Trinidad has docked in Bay City, along the Saginaw River. The ship arrived Thursday. It’s a replica of one of only two ships to completely sail around the world as part of the Ferdinand Magellan expedition.
West Nile Virus Found in Saginaw County Crow
West Nile Virus has been detected in Saginaw County for the first time this year. The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission (SCMAC) reports the virus was confirmed in a dead crow collected in Saginaw Township earlier this week. Officials said West Nile Virus is often detected around this time of...
Tuscola County Crash Injures Essexville Woman
A Bay County woman was hurt in a Tuscola County crash that happened Wednesday. Just after 12:30pm Tuscola Deputies, Unionville Fire Crews and EMS were sent to a one vehicle crash on M25 near Bradleyville Road in Akron Township. Initial investigation showed the 46 year old woman from Essexville suffered a medical problem while travelling Northbound on M25 causing her to lose control, leave the roadway and strike a group of trees. The victim was seriously injured and was transported by Airlift to a Saginaw Hospital for treatment. Her name was not released.
Drag Racer Arrested After Nearing Speeds of 150 mph on I-475
(source: Grand Blanc Township Police) Police in Grand Blanc Township needed an assist from a state police helicopter Wednesday night when a car driving nearly 150 miles per hour led them on a chase along I-475 and the city of Flint. Police say the driver, a 23-year-old Flint man, was...
