Top 5 Stories on Brownstoner This Week: A New Bookstore Opens in Park Slope
In East Williamsburg, this 1940 single-family brick row house has a stylish interior reno and off-street parking. Capacious family-size prewar apartments are elusive in Brooklyn; here’s one with two full bathrooms as well as seven rooms, including a dining room and four bedrooms. It’s got windows on three exposures and a fair amount of classical detail such as moldings and parquet as well as modern updates.
The Atlantic Antic Will Return for a 47th Year of Street Fair Festivities
The annual antics continue. The Atlantic Avenue Local Development Corporation (AALDC) will present the 47th Annual Atlantic Antic Festival — a mile-long street fair packed with an exciting selection of entertainment, homemade crafts and well-loved food vendors. On Sunday, October 2, Brooklyn residents are invited to make the 10-block...
Live in Grand Style Along the Hudson at the Italianate Villa Nuits, Yours for $6.495 Million
Its creamy yellow stone facade has glowed from a perch along the Hudson River since the early 1850s and the historic villa known as Nuits offers an opportunity to live in grand style in an important bit of Italianate architecture. The splendor does come with a price, but the house in Irvington, N.Y., also has a rich history that includes a loss of fortune, a lawsuit, movie lore and even an Astor.
LPC Launches a Treasure Trove of Digitized Designation Photos Online
In a boon to New York City architecture and history enthusiasts, a collection of photographs documenting the city’s individual landmarks and historic districts has been digitized. The New York Landmarks Preservation Commission scanned their collection of prints, slides and negatives and have made them accessible via a searchable database....
The Insider: Attention to Detail Shines in Loft-like Brooklyn Heights Apartment Reno
Got a project to propose for The Insider? Please contact Cara Greenberg at caramia447 [at] gmail [dot] com. The late 19th century brick building had been through a lot of changes, from its origins as a warehouse to a part of the Hotel St. George, and then to condo conversion in the 1970s. More recently, a couple with a young daughter purchased two adjacent sixth-floor units, a studio apartment and a two-bedroom totaling 1,820 square feet, and called on Brooklyn’s Shapeless Studio to combine and reimagine them.
Daily Links: Brooklynite Tests Positive for West Nile Virus as Number of Infected Mosquitoes Hits High
What to Know About the West Nile Virus in New York [NYT]. Covid and NYC Schools: Back to Class, and Finally Back to Normal? [NYT]. Bigots Spray-Paint ‘Hitler’ on Sheepshead Bay Synagogue [NYP]. Two Deaths in Three Days From Fallen Trees Raises Concerns in NYC [Pix11]. Bensonhurst’s Annual...
