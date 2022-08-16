Campaign to increase vote threshold for new or increased taxes in California submits signatures for a place on the 2024 ballot

Read full article on original website
Related
am1380theanswer.com
California taxpayers could subsidize union dues in future budget years
In future budget years, California could enact a first-in-the-nation tax credit for union dues, a move critics say would put taxpayers on the hook to foot the bill for the costs of union membership. In a line slipped into budget trailer legislation this year, the Legislature expressed interest in prioritizing...
am1380theanswer.com
California employers add 84,800 new hires; unemployment rate drops to 3.9%
Employers in California added 84,800 nonfarm payroll jobs in July, an increase from an upward revised (+17,400) month-over gain of 37,300 new hires in June, according to the state Employment Development Department. In July, the Golden State’s unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% versus June’s 4.2%. “Californians are getting...
am1380theanswer.com
California's conservatorship program proposes changes after Spears saga and new investigation
The California Department of Developmental Services (DDS) announced new actions this week to improve the system for individuals who are intellectually disabled and conserved by the state, though disability rights advocates say these reforms don’t go far enough. The department currently serves as the court-appointed conservator for 413 individuals...
am1380theanswer.com
Newsom announces multi-billion plan to address youth mental health
In response to rising rates of depression, anxiety and suicide among youth across the nation, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a multi-billion dollar plan Thursday to bolster the state’s behavioral health workforce and increase prevention efforts. The $4.7 billion plan aims to increase the state’s behavioral health workforce by 40,000...
Comments / 0