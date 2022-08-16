Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Says Farewell to Robert (Bob) Kirby
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. It is with a deep sense of loss that the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum must say goodbye to an important and beloved friend. Bob Kirby, co-founder with Bev Morgan of Kirby Morgan, passed away at his home in Carpinteria on June 2, 2022. Bob’s diving career spanned seven decades and his achievements in both diving and aviation earned him lasting international recognition, while his contributions of time, energy, love and humor to the museum earned him a special place in the hearts of SBMM’s staff, volunteers, and Board of Directors. He was truly a towering and memorable figure to his many communities of friends and colleagues.
Santa Barbara Independent
Wendy Ann Connor
Wendy Ann Connor passed away on August 2, 2022 due to a short illness. She will be dearly missed by her surviving children, Amy and Cristy Connor, both of Santa Barbara, CA, as well as her four siblings, Diane Seuss, Linda Brumis, Greg and Teddy Smith all from New Hampshire, along with all her nieces and nephews.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Indy, Ep. 62: Santa Barbara Surfrider Foundation’s Fight to Preserve the Gaviota Coast
The Indy is the Santa Barbara Independent’s podcast, hosted by Molly McAnany. On this week’s episode, we speak with Mark Morey, the Surfrider Foundation Santa Barbara Chapter chair, and Ken Palley, longtime activist, executive committee member, and former chair, about the foundation’s mission and the history of their environmental work along the Gaviota Coast. They share more about their battles with developers over land, community outreach projects, and the importance of upholding environmental legislation that protects preservations.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Erupts Offensively in 48-19 Victory over North Torrance
J.T. Stone’s final season at Santa Barbara High began with an offensive explosion. Santa Barbara High quarterback Abel Renteria completed 18-of-24 passes for 323 yards with three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns and the Dons routed a formidable North Torrance team 48-19 on Friday night at Peabody Stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Independent
Motorcyclist Killed on Casitas Pass Identified as Nicholas Ryan Cooper of Santa Barbara
A motorcyclist killed after crossing into oncoming traffic on Casitas Pass Tuesday afternoon has been identified as 38-year-old Nicholas Ryan Cooper, of Santa Barbara, according to California Highway Patrol. The accident occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. on a rural stretch of road between Lake Casitas and Carpinteria just west of...
Santa Barbara Independent
Learning to Let Go
The stories of those of us living, or having lived, with an alcoholic are rarely told. The 2021 Al-Anon Membership Survey Results states that “49% of members surveyed came to Al-Anon because of a romantic partner’s alcoholism/addiction, 14% due to a parent’s, and 19% due to a child’s.” (https://al-anon.org/for-members/wso/research-and-surveys/)
Santa Barbara Independent
Announcement Concerning the Dissolution of Just Communities Central Coast
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA – Based on multiple factors, including insufficient funding, structural deficits and changes in the external environment, Just Communities Central Coast (JCCC)’s Staff and Board of Directors have decided, with a very heavy heart, to close the organization effective August 31, 2022. At this time, we are not able to provide new services in order to focus on honoring our existing partnerships, negotiating potential transfer of specific programs such as Language Justice and Access which includes our Interpretation and Translation services. Most importantly, we are committed to supporting our amazing staff through acknowledgement, healing, redress and closure. Regardless of the step in our sunsetting process, JCCC will continue to operate with the same integrity, passion, and commitment as we brought to serving the people of California’s Central Coast with programs and services designed to strengthen the local community through celebrating our humanity and advancing social justice.
Santa Barbara Independent
Wildfire Insurance
I live in Santa Barbara’s 93103 zip code. I recently received a non-renewal letter from Farmers Insurance on my home for being in the wildfire area. Two weeks prior to receiving this notice I had received a notice from Farmers that Wildfire coverage was added to my policy. On...
RELATED PEOPLE
Santa Barbara Independent
A Home on a Bungalow Court
The earliest mention of a bungalow court that I found in California newspapers dates to 1904. And 10 years later — 1914 — I found the first article in the local paper about a bungalow court being built in Santa Barbara. Happily, that bungalow court is still here — on the southwest corner of Victoria and Laguna streets. Santa Barbara has more than a dozen bungalow courts. The word “bungalow” comes from the word “Bengal” — a region in India. The British colonists in India used the word to describe one-story cottages in India.
Santa Barbara Independent
Woman Hospitalized After Bicycle Crash in Santa Ynez Valley
A 45-year-old woman was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Friday with a head injury following a serious bicycle crash in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck. The accident occurred around 9 a.m. on a stretch of road off Ballard Canyon popular...
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Santa Barbara Firefighter Sends Life-Saving Missions to Ukraine
Project Joint Guardian Dispatched 15,000 Pounds of Safety Equipment So Far. Read all of the stories in our cover package, “Three Stories of Getting to Ukraine,” here. Want to help bombed-out Ukrainians getting shelled on a daily basis by Putin’s war machine? Fire Captain Isaac Siegel has a very simple suggestion. “Boots,” he said during a recent interview. “We need work boots. New ones, preferably, preferably boots with steel. But boots in good condition. Boots.”
Santa Barbara Independent
9-Hole Disc Golf Course Now Open at Elings Park
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (Santa Barbara, CA, August 19, 2022) A nine-hole disc golf course has been installed at Elings Park thanks to the efforts of avid players and generous donors who brought the sport to the Park. It is free to play, and the course has been designed to be suitable for beginners and family friendly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Independent
Cover Story Author Brian O’Dea Shares Field Recording from His Ukraine Documentary
The two women are a Ukrainian group called Kurbasy on Instagram as @kurbasy_official. The violinist is Dr. Emmanuel Vukovich, who will be playing throughout our film on the soundtrack. Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.
Santa Barbara Independent
On the Beat | Crusader on the Jazz-Jam-Funk Trail
Trombone Shorty’s moniker is strictly tongue-in-cheek, as a full Bowl audience was reminded last Saturday night. The New Orleans-ian star, once in showman mode, is a tall and endlessly kinetic presence. In related stature-linked news, jam band scene-making tenor saxist Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe may seem anything but tiny....
Santa Barbara Independent
Society Matters | CAUSE Action Fund Hosts Leadership Awards Reception
On July 31, CAUSE Action Fund (CAF) hosted its annual Leadership Awards Reception in the Lobero Theatre Courtyard. The event celebrated CAF’s recent electoral work and honored grassroots organizers Estela Montaño and Casey Mata along with Oxnard City Councilmember Gabby Basua. Operating in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Open Houses in the Modern World
Q: Marsha, my home is on the market. My Realtor wants to have at least two open houses a month. We make the home immaculate and leave for three hours on a Sunday. I’ve heard mixed opinions as to whether open houses work with today’s internet buyers. Thoughts?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara Independent
Vesper, Eliza, and Milo
Vesper is a 3-year-old black female cat. To celebrate Black Cat Appreciation Day (August 17), Vesper is touting the virtues of her fellow ebony felines. This friendly girl assures us that most others are just as sweet, playful, and as full of personality as she is. All of our cats...
Santa Barbara Independent
Deputies Respond to Barricaded Suspect with Knife in Isla Vista
[Update 4 p.m.] The suspect has been taken into custody following an hours-long standoff, according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 p.m. The public is safe to return to the area. For the latest story, click here. [Original story] Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies are responding to...
Santa Barbara Independent
AC4 Fitness Keeps It Simple
Tony Calhoun wants you to know that he is not a prude. The fitness industry veteran and owner of AC4 Fitness explains that the reason his clubs have a dress code is so new members who aren’t in the best of shape won’t feel intimidated by the sight of someone else’s six-pack abs or massive pecs. All AC4 Fitness members, regardless of gender, must wear a shirt — not just a string tank or sports bra, please.
Santa Barbara Independent
Teacher in the Making
When and how did you get interested in journalism? I initially got into journalism when I was in high school. I’ve always loved writing, but I found a real connection to journalism when I realized how much I loved listening to people talk about their own passions through the articles I would write. The happiness I see in people when they have the opportunity to share their stories is one of my favorite parts of journalism.
Comments / 0