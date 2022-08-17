ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn County, CA

Glenn County accepting Stabilization Grant Program applications

By Glenn County Transcript
Glenn County Transcript
Glenn County Transcript
 4 days ago

The Glenn County Board of Supervisors last week approved the Stabilization Grant

Program, which is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, to assist for-profit small business organizations and nonprofit organizations with the financial impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application period opened on Monday for eligible for-profit businesses with less than 100 employees that are independently owned and operating within Glenn County and nonprofits that are 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) tax-exempt organizations and serve Glenn County residents, according to a release issued by the Glenn County Board of Supervisors.

“The for-profit program award selection process will be via a lottery, while the nonprofit program award selection process will be on a first-come, first-serve basis,” according to the release.

The Glenn County Stabilization Grant Program will provide a maximum of $15,000 in one-time grant awards to assist with the costs associated with the impacts of closures, the costs associated with adherence to local requirements for safe business re-openings, and the financial impacts due to COVID-19.

Applications will be accepted through Sept. 2 at 5 p.m.

For more information about program eligibility, program information and the grant application, visit www.glennbusinessresourcehub.org or email admin@glennbusinessresourcehub.org.

