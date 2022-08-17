Glenn County accepting Stabilization Grant Program applications

The Glenn County Board of Supervisors last week approved the Stabilization Grant

Program, which is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, to assist for-profit small business organizations and nonprofit organizations with the financial impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application period opened on Monday for eligible for-profit businesses with less than 100 employees that are independently owned and operating within Glenn County and nonprofits that are 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) tax-exempt organizations and serve Glenn County residents, according to a release issued by the Glenn County Board of Supervisors.

“The for-profit program award selection process will be via a lottery, while the nonprofit program award selection process will be on a first-come, first-serve basis,” according to the release.

The Glenn County Stabilization Grant Program will provide a maximum of $15,000 in one-time grant awards to assist with the costs associated with the impacts of closures, the costs associated with adherence to local requirements for safe business re-openings, and the financial impacts due to COVID-19.

Applications will be accepted through Sept. 2 at 5 p.m.

For more information about program eligibility, program information and the grant application, visit www.glennbusinessresourcehub.org or email admin@glennbusinessresourcehub.org.