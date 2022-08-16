Read full article on original website
Gov. Pritzker Announces $15 Million to Expand Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program
SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today opened the application for the second round of Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program funding. The $15 million in funding will increase training opportunities, expand the talent pipeline, and boost diversity in the construction industry and building trades.
New Student Loan Repayment Program Launches for Community Behavioral Health Care Professionals
CHICAGO – The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) has launched the application for a student loan repayment assistance program to support qualified mental health and substance abuse professionals. The Community Behavioral Health Care Professional Loan Repayment Program is designed as an incentive for recruitment and retention of those who practice in underserved or rural areas.
Paris 95 School Safety Announcement
Paris 95 School Safety Announcement – August 19, 2022. Safety is a top priority of our school district every single day. We regularly work to improve our facilities, provide training to our. students and staff, and build relationships with our first responders. This letter is to inform you of...
Literature & Libations Fundraiser
The Charleston Carnegie Public Library is proud to present Literature & Libations! This exciting event is happening Saturday, September 10 at 6PM. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the library, from library board members, or at the door. Throughout the evening, attendees will be able to explore the...
