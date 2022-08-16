Read full article on original website
Gov. Pritzker Announces $15 Million to Expand Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program
SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today opened the application for the second round of Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program funding. The $15 million in funding will increase training opportunities, expand the talent pipeline, and boost diversity in the construction industry and building trades.
Pritzker Administration Announces All First Round Conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses Have Been Issued
CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) today issued three additional Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses to applicants selected in lotteries held in the summer of 2021. These awardees join the 182 conditional licenses issued by the Administration in July...
New Student Loan Repayment Program Launches for Community Behavioral Health Care Professionals
CHICAGO – The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) has launched the application for a student loan repayment assistance program to support qualified mental health and substance abuse professionals. The Community Behavioral Health Care Professional Loan Repayment Program is designed as an incentive for recruitment and retention of those who practice in underserved or rural areas.
Public Health Officials Announce 25,084 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 25,084 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 56 deaths since August 12, 2022. According to the CDC, 42 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 39 counties...
Gov. Pritzker Announces Sixteen Appointments to Boards, Commissions, and Authorities
Gov. Pritzker Announces Sixteen Appointments to Boards, Commissions, and Authorities. Thomas Bennett will continue to serve on the Guardianship and Advocacy Commission.* Bennett has served on the Guardianship and Advocacy Commission since 2020. He is a State Representative of 106th District, the Assistant Republican Leader, and sits on multiple committees including the Child Care Access and Early Childhood Committee and the Appropriations-Elementary and Secondary Education Committee. Bennett previously worked as an IT Service Manager at State Farm Insurance and as a high school science teacher. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Education from Eastern Illinois University, a Bachelor of Science in Applied Computer Science and a Master of Business Administration from Illinois State, and a Doctorate of Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University.
