Literature & Libations Fundraiser
The Charleston Carnegie Public Library is proud to present Literature & Libations! This exciting event is happening Saturday, September 10 at 6PM. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the library, from library board members, or at the door. Throughout the evening, attendees will be able to explore the...
U.S. 45 Patching Project Between Fayette and Jaycee Avenues in Effingham Begins Aug. 22
EFFINGHAM – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a pavement patching project on U.S. 45/Banker Street from Fayette Avenue to Jaycee Avenue in Effingham begins August 22. The work will reduce Banker Street to one lane in each direction at times, with traffic control utilizing dynamic message signs,...
Paris 95 School Safety Announcement
Paris 95 School Safety Announcement – August 19, 2022. Safety is a top priority of our school district every single day. We regularly work to improve our facilities, provide training to our. students and staff, and build relationships with our first responders. This letter is to inform you of...
